 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

How to take care of your scalp for healthier hair

Hunter Reis
By

When they say “out of sight, out of mind,” they are NOT talking about your scalp! Just because you may not be able to see the skin under your hair doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Scalp care is just as important as the rest of your skincare routine if you want to maintain healthy, happy hair throughout your lifetime. Everyone has at least heard of hair oils, but here’s what else you need to know to keep a healthy scalp.

Hair, obviously, starts at the root. Think of your hair like a house plant: it can look healthy above ground, but if the roots are wilted and broken underneath, that plant will soon start to die off. Adding hormones or otherwise taking care of the roots will grow them back stronger and sturdier — and your hair roots are no different.

Recommended Videos

You could be shampooing your brains out, but if your haircare doesn’t extend to your scalp, you just aren’t doing it right. Why is scalp care so important? Your scalp is a surprisingly delicate area, containing millions of sweat glands and hair follicles. These micro-orifices are easily irritated, especially under the wrong conditions.

Related

If your head ever gets itchy while you’re wearing a hat, it’s because the hair follicles on your head are becoming displaced, and sweat is causing irritation. Proper scalp care gives your follicles, and the hair roots just below them, more flexibility and durability. Beyond just wearing a hat, prolonged mistreatment of your scalp causes dead skin cells to block your hair follicles. Over time obstructed or broken follicles will stop producing hair, creating bald spots.

Your hair protects the scalp from all but the worst sunburns but isn’t a foolproof defender against sun damage generally. If you spend a lot of time in the sun, particularly in the summer or in an especially dry climate, your scalp will begin to dry out over time. This leads to redness, itchiness, or even chronic dandruff.

Tips for a healthier scalp

First thing is first: you need to determine what type of scalp you have. Much like the skin on your face, your scalp can be dry, oily, sensitive, damaged, or a combination of these. Figuring out what products work best for your skin is THE key to having a healthy scalp.

Once you determine your skin type, you want to make sure you’re using the right shampoo. Try a paraben- and sulfate-free shampoo with no artificial colors or scents, as these harsh chemicals strip the scalp of natural oils that are essential for healthy hair.

Scalp massagers don’t just feel good, they also help exfoliate and deep clean all the right places. Use one of these while shampooing your head to ensure you get rid of all the dead skin cells trapped in your hair. Even if you don’t have dandruff or if your scalp isn’t particularly dry, these affordable tools work wonders.

How often should you wash your hair?

How often you wash your hair really depends on a multitude of factors. Remember when you figured out what type of scalp you have? That plays a big part in answering this question for yourself. If your scalp is excessively oily, you’ll want to wash it more often than if it is on the dryer side. If you do have a dry scalp, avoid washing your hair daily. Once every three days (or twice a week) should keep your hair clean while giving your scalp time to recover and reproduce some of its natural oils.

Your location also plays a role in how often you should wash your hair. If you live in a large city with lots of pollution, like Los Angeles, for example, you will want to wash your hair more often. Air pollution causes bacteria buildup on your scalp that leads to itchiness, blocked hair follicles, and in severe cases, infection.

Every other day tends to be the general rule of thumb for people looking to maintain a healthy scalp and hydrated hair.

A man with a facial mask.

How to care for an unhealthy scalp

Hair oils are the first thing you should grab if you’re looking to generally improve the quality of your scalp. Most hair oils work as a mask if they’re applied 15-20 minutes before showering, and this is the recommended application process for already damaged scalps.

Look for a hair oil that is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fatty acids. These ingredients will keep your scalp and your hair hydrated and healthy for longer.

If your scalp needs a little more TLC than hair oils can provide, check if your local spa has a “scalp facial” on the menu. These trendy new treatments use natural ingredients to strip the scalp of any dirt, oils, sweat, or products that may be buried deep in there. These detoxes are rather intense and can be harsh on your skin, so utilize them sparingly. One or a handful of these treatments, along with general maintenance as described above, should do the trick to reviving a scalp that has seen better days.

Remember: scalp care is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s going to take time for an unhealthy scalp to recover from damage, but consistency in your routine will generate smooth results.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hunter Reis
Hunter Reis
Contributor
Hunter has worked with E! News and Entertainment Tonight, where he won a Daytime Emmy in 2022 for video production.
Study: Gray hair might be reversible in the future
gray hair may be reversible study haired man

Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine may have discovered an unexpected link between stem cells and gray hair. A new study, published in the journal Nature, points out that most humans and mice will develop gray or silver hair as they age. Researchers are now connecting this phenomenon to a common cell shared between both man and mice, called melanocyte stem cells. Understanding this type of cell more could be the link to reverse gray hair permanently -- that is, if gray hair isn't your thing.

The study lead investigator, Qi Sun, PhD, said in a press release for NYU Langone Health, "Our study adds to our basic understanding of how melanocyte stem cells work to color hair.” With researchers aware that melanocyte stem cells, or McSCs, are responsible for hair pigmentation, it could be possible to manipulate these cells in the future to reduce or halt completely the process of hair naturally graying as we age.

Read more
Does sleeping on your side ruin your face shape? Experts weigh in
This is what you need to know about side sleeping and your skin
a man sleeping on his side, a close up

Are you a stomach or side sleeper? Brace yourselves. There’s a new rumor floating around on TikTok, and people are losing literal beauty sleep over it.

The latest buzz on the platform is that sleeping positions can change your face shape. TikTok creators — a scientific bunch that they are —are warning folks that sleeping on your stomach and side will change your face structure by causing it to sag.

Read more
Why taking a cold shower is beneficial, according to studies
Cold showers are a great alternative to an ice bath
A man lathering shampoo on his head in the shower, suds building up on the back of his neck.

With every passing year, there always seems to be a new health trend reported to be anti-aging, reduce stress, help you sleep better; the list goes on. One that has been around for some time, notably in the athletic locker rooms of professional athletes, but gaining mainstream exposure is cold water exposure. While jumping in an ice bath may not be for everyone, a better alternative is utilizing a cold shower.

Cold showers are definitely a smoother transition if you eventually want to attempt freezing-cold ice bath exposure but are not ready for that level of commitment.  A cold shower, however, can help you to effectively wake yourself up in the morning or to cool you down on a hot day; either way, a cold shower can provide you with many health benefits.

Read more