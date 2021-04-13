The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Healthy hair care starts with shampooing, which is all the more reason to pay extra close attention to formulas and find those that are safe and of high quality. Luckily, in today’s market, quality shampoos aren’t limited to high-end luxury items, you can find also find shampoos with safe ingredients in your local drug store … and for a fraction of the cost!

We’ve put together a list of our favorite drugstore shampoos for men. They’ll keep your hair looking great, and you won’t be stuck waiting for shipping if you accidentally run out. Here’s how to choose the right shampoo for your hair from your corner drugstore.

Best Overall: Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Moisturizing Shampoo

This moisturizing shampoo helps bring softness and life back to dull, dry hair. It cleans easily, has just the right lather, and won’t leave behind a cloying fragrance. Plus, it doubles as a body wash in a pinch, so you can streamline your routine if necessary. Plus, it’s paraben and mineral oil-free.

Best for Dry Hair: OGX Nourishing and Moisturizing Shampoo

Nourishing coconut milk, coconut oil, and egg white protein help restore moisture to dry strands and prevent breakage. It has a nice, light scent and provides deeply nourishing but light moisture. It’s sulfate and paraben-free and won’t weigh your hair down.

Best for Oily Hair: Tea Tree Special Shampoo

Tea tree oil helps remove gunk, clarify your scalp, and provide antibacterial relief for oily hair. This drugstore shampoo for oily hair lathers well and works on a variety of hair thicknesses. It helps stimulate your scalp and leaves behind a pleasant scent while preventing unnecessary buildup from hair care products and oils.

Best Sulfate-Free Shampoo: Aveeno Pure Renewal

Aveeno’s natural line gets rid of ingredients that can weigh down hair. Sulfates may be good at cleaning oils, but they can strip your hair and scalp in the process. This shampoo uses seaweed extract, offering vitamins and minerals designed to maintain hair’s appearance while reducing breakage. Plus, it helps bring back the natural shine.

Best Dandruff Shampoo: Head and Shoulders Classic Clean

Head & Shoulders is a classic dandruff shampoo brought into the modern world. It’s paraben-free and uses 1% Pyrithione Zinc to reduce flakes and ease itchiness. Almond oil, tea tree oil, and lemon extract clarify the scalp and help restore overall softness and shine. It protects from heat, stress, and sweat and leaves behind a classic scent.

Best Color-Safe: L’Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Moisture Shampoo

This one is our favorite drugstore shampoo for color-treated hair. Keep your color looking great with this sulfate-free option. Moisture helps lock in color by preventing dryness, and the sulfate-free formula reduces stripping along the hair shaft, giving you more life out of your color. It’s also paraben-free, salt-free, and vegan.

Best for Frizzy Hair: John Frieda Frizz Ease Daily Nourishment Shampoo

This anti-frizz shampoo provides moisture by reversing up to 75% of surface dryness. It’s color-safe and curl-enhancing. If you have straight hair, it helps tame excess frizz while strengthening with a silk protein. Green tea extract plus vitamins A, C, and E work to nourish and rebuild strands while restoring softness.

Best for Split Ends/Breakage: OGX Anti-Breakage + Keratin Oil Fortifying Shampoo

With keratin and argan oil, this shampoo adds strength and shine to your hair. The formula helps mend and prevent split ends by sealing in moisture and helping rebuild the shaft of the hair, while the surfactant-free formula provides a gentle clean that won’t strip hair or the scalp of natural oils.

Best Clarifying Shampoo: Neutrogena Anti-Residue Gentle Clarifying Shampoo

Flat, lifeless hair could be the result of buildup from products, minerals in your water, and everyday stressors. Clarifying shampoos are notoriously drying, but this gentle option from Neutrogena helps perk up your hair and remove those lingering residues your normal shampoo won’t touch. It’s one of the best drugstore clarifying shampoos for boosting volume by removing up to 90% of hair-dulling residues.

Best for Thinning Hair: PURA D’OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

Pura D’or contains biotin, argan oil, and a proprietary herbal blend designed to reduce hair breakage and plump hair strands. It helps protect thinning hair from environmental stressors and improves the health of the scalp while strengthening the hair shaft. It contains no mineral oil, sulfates, parabens, or artificial colorants and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Buying Drugstore Shampoos

Let’s go over a few things before you make your final decision.

What is the best smelling drugstore shampoo? Fragrance is a personal preference, so we suggest smelling shampoos if you get the chance. Fragrance can also be linked to some serious toxic exposure, so keep that in mind as you search out the strongest smelling option.

Fragrance is a personal preference, so we suggest smelling shampoos if you get the chance. Fragrance can also be linked to some serious toxic exposure, so keep that in mind as you search out the strongest smelling option. Do I need a conditioner? Depending on your hair type, you may need conditioner to make your locks more manageable. Thick, coarse, or curly hair often benefits. Fine or oily hair may only look limp with conditioner. The best drugstore shampoo and conditioner combination is formulated for your particular hair type.

Depending on your hair type, you may need conditioner to make your locks more manageable. Thick, coarse, or curly hair often benefits. Fine or oily hair may only look limp with conditioner. The best drugstore shampoo and conditioner combination is formulated for your particular hair type. How do I choose the right shampoo? You need to understand your scalp and hair type. Figure out if your scalp is dry, oily, sensitive, or damaged. Know if you have fine or coarse hair, wavy or straight, damaged or color-treated, or anything that could tell you what type of formulation to get.

You need to understand your scalp and hair type. Figure out if your scalp is dry, oily, sensitive, or damaged. Know if you have fine or coarse hair, wavy or straight, damaged or color-treated, or anything that could tell you what type of formulation to get. What about ingredients? Choose a paraben and sulfate-free shampoo with no artificial colors if you can help it. These things strip the natural oils from your hair and scalp, causing a host of issues, and can irritate the scalp. It’s best to go as natural as you can while choosing the right type of shampoo for your hair and scalp type.

The Right Drugstore Shampoo Options

Your local drugstore has many options for caring for your hair type. You can find something to bring back the shine, health, and softness without special ordering something from your stylist or worrying about finding your shampoo when you run out. These are reasonably affordable and offer health and life for your hair.

Editors' Recommendations