The 16 Best 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioners to Shorten Your Shower Time

We get it — time is of the essence, and we are in an economy where people are trying to save as much money as possible with the use of multipurpose products. And 2-in-1 shampoos and conditioners serve just that purpose, saving you time in the shower, money, and the environment. A 2-in-1 shampoo is designed specifically to deliver the cleansing benefits of a traditional shampoo while providing the moisturizing benefits of a conditioner, eliminating the need to use two separate products.

Just like with any hair care product, 2-in-1 shampoos are not all created equal. You must really take into consideration the specific needs and texture of your hair when assessing which product you want to use.

Do you suffer from dandruff? Do you have hair strands that are weak and limp? What kind of hair texture do you have? Or perhaps you just want a product that will make your hair smell so good that you don’t need to apply cologne afterward. Great news — there’s a 2-in-1 for you! Regardless of what your hair needs might be, we are confident you will find the right product for your hair. Here’s our list of best 2-in-1 shampoos and conditioners for men.

Jack Black Double Header Shampoo + Conditioner

A bottle of Jack Black Double Header Shampoo + Conditioner displayed on white background.
Perfect for dry or flaky scalps, this coconut oil and kelp-powered formula washes away grease and product buildup while untangling and imparting moisture. Plus, creatine strengthens breakage-prone strands.

Kiehl’s Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner

A 250-mL bottle of Kiehl’s Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner.
A vast improvement on the original category’s cheap fragrance, this one leaves your hair and scalp clean, nourished, and smelling of a woodsy blend of cedar, sandalwood, and eucalyptus essential oils.

Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo + Conditioner

A bottle of 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo + Conditioner from Every Man Jack.
To achieve the foam-party level of lather some people prefer, this multitasker uses coconut-derived surfactants rather than controversial sulfates.

Duke Cannon News Anchor 2-in-1 Hair Wash

A bottle of Duke Cannon News Anchor 2-in-1 Hair Wash displayed on white background.

A morning wake-up call in a bottle, this stimulating formula gets you going pre-coffee with a bracing combination of tea tree oil and menthol. Duke Cannon also says it will help you achieve “news anchor thick hair,” so that’s a bonus.

American Crew 3-in-1

A 33.8-Fl Oz. bottle of American Crew 3-in-1 for hair and body.

Okay, so technically not a 2-in-1 (since it can also be used as a body wash), but we’re still big fans of this American Crew product. Why? It packs one hell of a reinvigorating punch, thanks to its use of both sage leaf extract and citric acid. Great for a morning shower or post-gym cleanse, this shampoo/conditioner is sure to become a bathroom favorite.

Mitch Double Hitter

A tube of Mitch Double Hitter.

The Double Hitter from Paul Mitchell features a paraben-free and 100% vegan blend of oils and extracts aimed at moisturizing and cleaning your hair to perfection. Notable for its light finish, this 2-in-1 beauty leaves behind a fresh feeling without any sticky residue.

Art of Sport Complete 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner

Three bottles of Art of Sport Complete 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner displayed side by side.

Art of Sport was made for athletes, as it’s formulated to “perform.” This deep cleansing and conditioning 2-in-1 will leave your hair feeling fresh, clean, and confident. In addition to the standard cleanse and condition, this formula will also fight dry scalp and strengthen your hair. This formula is also infused with natural botanicals such as coconut oil and witch hazel, leaving out all the harsh chemicals.

SheaMoisture African Black Soap 2-in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner with Shea Butter

A tube of SheaMoisture African Black Soap 2-in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner.

This 2-in-1 from SheaMoisture is here to help you “step your game up.” This shampoo and conditioner is blended with African black soap, tea tree oil, and fair trade organic shea butter. Also referred to as a cleansing conditioner, you won’t find sulfates or any other harsh chemicals that will strip your hair of its natural oils. If you’re looking for a gentle cleanse that also offers rich conditioning, give this product a try.

Cremo Juniper & Eucalyptus 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner

A Cremo Juniper & Eucalyptus 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner with Juniper and Eucalyptus leaves behind and in front of it, respectively.

If your main goal is a product that will leave your hair smelling robust and spicy, then this 2-in-1 from Cremo is what you’re looking for. This formula is certified premium barber-grade quality and does the job of cleansing and moisturizing.

Tresemmé Clean & Replenish 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner

A black bottle of Tresemmé Clean & Replenish 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioner.

Lightweight hydration is what you can expect from this cleansing and replenishing 2-in-1 from Tresemmé. The multivitamin-infused formula will leave your hair feeling residue-free and properly conditioned. You can expect to get professional salon-like results without the salon price tag with Tresemme.

Old Spice Fiji 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner

A bottle of Old Spice Fiji 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner.

It doesn’t get any more classic than Old Spice. This 2-in-1 bottle will bring the freshness of Fiji to your shower. In addition to invoking the smells of fresh coconut and tropical wood, this product is inspired by barbers and crafted for barbershop-quality results.

Method Men 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner Sea + Surf

A bottle of Method Men 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner Sea + Surf displayed on white background.

The Method Men 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner is a plant-based cleanser and conditioner that is cruelty-free and not tested on animals. This formula is infused with Argan oil and jojoba oil to help give a sheen to dull hair. Best of all, this product is suited for all hair types.

Herbal Essences Hello Hydration 2-in-1 Moisturizing Hair Shampoo & Conditioner (Pack of 2)

A bottle of Herbal Essences Hello Hydration 2-in-1 Moisturizing Hair Shampoo and Conditioner.

Herbal Essences is truly a classic drugstore go-to. If your hair is on the drier side, then you may want to reach for this hydrating and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Not only will you leave the shower with your hair feeling silky smooth, but this 2-in-1 is also fused with Hawaiian coconuts and will leave you smelling sweet.

Head and Shoulders Moisture Care 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner

A 380-mL bottle of Head and Shoulders Moisture Care 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner.

Even if you suffer from dandruff, you can still benefit from using a 2-in-1 without worrying about drying out your hair and scalp. Head & Shoulders is the No. 1 dermatologist-recommended brand that fights off flakes while keeping your hair moisturized with its vitamin E-rich almond oil formula. If your hair is on the curlier side, this product was developed especially to keep your curls flake-free.

Harry’s 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner

A bottle of Harry's 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner for men.

Harry’s 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner promises to provide you with a balanced clean. The texture is creamy and lathers into your hair without drying your hair or stripping it of its oils. You can expect clean ingredients, and it’s great for all hair types.

Garnier Fructis Daily Care 2-in-1 with Grapefruit Fortifying Shampoo & Conditioner

A bottle of Garnier Fructis Daily Care 2-in-1 with Grapefruit Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner.

If your hair is weak and on the brittle side, this fortifying shampoo and conditioner from Garnier Fructis can help. Packed with active fruit proteins and vitamins B3 and B6, your hair will feel healthier and stronger. Best of all, the formula is gentle enough for everyday use and suitable for all hair types.

best canned alcoholic drinks cocktail wine cocktails 2021