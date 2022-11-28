 Skip to main content
Gifts for me: Treat yourself with these amazing finds no one else will get you

These self-care gifts will help you start the new year in greater health

Nick Hilden
There are the gifts other people give us, then there are the gifts we give ourselves. While shopping for your friends and loved ones during the holiday season, you might find yourself asking, "What about gifts for me?" If that sounds like a familiar thought, we hear you. This gift guide will be right up your alley.

Below you'll find a selection of that you could get for someone else, but we suggest buying them for yourself. It's been a long year, and you could use some personal pampering. Here are some self-care gifts that you should consider ordering today to make your spirits merry and bright this year.

Cellf
CELLF
Cellular performance supplements that actually work
Turonic GM5 Massage Gun
Turonic GM5 Massage Gun
Fire some relaxation into tired muscles
aspara® Stylist Lite Smart Grower
aspara Stylist Lite Smart Grower
Bring home a bit of nature
soundcore Frames Wander
soundcore Frames Wander
On-the-go, spacious sound
Muse 2
Muse 2
A meditation trainer to help you find focus
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
An adjustable kettlebell for a whole-body workout
Bare Performance Nutrition in-Focus Cognitive Enhancer
Bare Performance Nutrition in-Focus Cognitive Enhancer
A great all-around wake-up call
Reehut Yoga Wheel
Reehut Yoga Wheel
Perfect for perfecting your back bends
Garmin Venu 2
Garmin Venu 2
The greatest multisport fitness tracker there is
Domyos Smith Machine 900 Weight Training Rack
Domyos Smith Machine 900 Weight Training Rack
Bring the gym home
CELLF.

CELLF

Cellular performance supplements that actually work

There are a lot of supplements making all sorts of promises out there, but — almost to our dismay — CELLF actually works. A daily supplement gel that promises to "cleanse the cobwebs" out of your nervous and cardiovascular systems, it's intended to improve brain function. As it turns out, it does.

Cellf
CELLF
Cellular performance supplements that actually work
Turonic GM5 massage gun.

Turonic GM5 Massage Gun

Fire some relaxation into tired muscles

Plagued by sore muscles? The Turonic GM5 will pound them out to perfection. With five speeds and seven different heads, this handheld massager delivers the versatility you need to relieve muscle tension across your whole body.

Turonic GM5 Massage Gun
Turonic GM5 Massage Gun
Fire some relaxation into tired muscles
aspara Stylist Smart Grower.

aspara Stylist Lite Smart Grower

Bring home a bit of nature

Few things bring liveliness to your living space like a plant, and this indoor garden from aspara makes it easy to grow your own. This handy gadget provides lighting and infrastructure in an easy-to-use package. It has different lighting settings for growing different plant species, and it can even be controlled and monitored via your phone. It might not turn your black thumb into a green one, but it should at least help you stop killing your plants.

aspara® Stylist Lite Smart Grower
aspara Stylist Lite Smart Grower
Bring home a bit of nature
soundcore Frames Wander.

soundcore Frames Wander

On-the-go, spacious sound

Want a mobile soundtrack that won't shut you off from the world? soundcore Frames Wander direct music at your ears via four mini speakers so that you can listen to music without losing awareness of your surroundings. These sunglasses come in a range of styles and can be switched out with blue-blocker lenses.

soundcore Frames Wander
soundcore Frames Wander
On-the-go, spacious sound
Muse 2.

Muse 2

A meditation trainer to help you find focus

While many of us want to meditate, it tends to be easier said than done. The Muse 2 will help you find focus by training you via its surprisingly effective app-guided program. Simply place the headband on the crown of your head, then follow the app. Meditation has never been easier.

Muse 2
Muse 2
A meditation trainer to help you find focus
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable kettlebell waiting to be used.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

An adjustable kettlebell for a whole-body workout

While there are a lot of kettlebells out there, usually you're limited to having a single weight, which limits your workout options. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 solves that by providing an adjustable weight range. This allows you to enjoy a wide range of workouts using a single piece of equipment.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
An adjustable kettlebell for a whole-body workout
BPN In-Focus.

Bare Performance Nutrition in-Focus Cognitive Enhancer

A great all-around wake-up call

There are tons of fitness supplements out there making all sorts of claims and promises, but the best thing about In-Focus from Bare Performance Nutrition is its versatility. Whether you're looking for something to take pre-workout to boost your gym session, a bit of extra oomph to keep you going at work, or even a low-calorie alternative to your morning cup of coffee, you can't go wrong with this one.

Bare Performance Nutrition in-Focus Cognitive Enhancer
Bare Performance Nutrition in-Focus Cognitive Enhancer
A great all-around wake-up call
Reehut yoga wheel.

Reehut Yoga Wheel

Perfect for perfecting your back bends

Whether you're a dedicated yogi or just looking to improve your back flexibility, the Reehut Yoga Wheel is a must. Yoga wheels in general are great for helping to improve back mobility and ease soreness, but this one in particular is strong and slip-proof.

Reehut Yoga Wheel
Reehut Yoga Wheel
Perfect for perfecting your back bends
Garmin Venu Fitness Smartwatch for Men with side view.

Garmin Venu 2

The greatest multisport fitness tracker there is

The Garmin Venu 2 is the best multisport fitness tracker yet, period. Not only does it track just about every physical activity you could want it to, and track it well, but it offers generally superior smartwatch capability. Its screen is bright and clear, it looks great, and it's instinctive to use.

Garmin Venu 2
Garmin Venu 2
The greatest multisport fitness tracker there is
Decathlon domyos smith machine.

Domyos Smith Machine 900 Weight Training Rack

Bring the gym home

If you're looking to build the ultimate home gym, the Domyos Smith Machine from Decathlon belongs at its core. It delivers a full range of gym functionality — including a cable machine — and it does it while offering high quality at a lower cost. It's also easier to assemble than most similar power racks.

Domyos Smith Machine 900 Weight Training Rack
Domyos Smith Machine 900 Weight Training Rack
Bring the gym home

After a long year, you deserve to treat yourself. These self-care gifts will ensure that you enjoy the health and recuperation you need to make the most of the year to come.

