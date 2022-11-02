I was skeptical before, but CELLF supplements actually work

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Supplements and vitamins seem like the wild west of health science and marketing. Big, bold claims are often met with satisfied customers who experience a placebo effect. When CELLF asked me to review their daily supplement, I agreed to do so with a heavy dose of skepticism.

I was a doubter, but the results made me a believer.

CELLF is a daily dietary supplement that comes in a small “sachet”. It’s kind of a gel, with the consistency of nut butter.

According to its website, CELLF is “a clinically validated formula proven to boost energy and focus on a cellular level, while protecting against the negative effects of oxidative stress.” That’s a fancy way of saying CELLF gives you energy so you don’t feel like trash at 2 p.m.

CELLF is comprised of some hard-to-pronounce things like Glutathione and Lactoferrin. Each sachet also has several oils (clove, orange, cinnamon, etc.), natural almond butter, vitamin E, and vanilla bean extract.

Faraaz Jamal, CEO and founder of CELLF’s parent company, Mikra, tells The Manual:

“All of the ingredients we’ve chosen are supported by decades of third-party research and countless studies and trials that prove their efficacy. We’re a science-first company, so there’s no point in including anything that isn’t needed. That’s why CELLF’s ingredients list is incredibly short.”

Glutathione is a common antioxidant found in our bodies and does a great job of neutralizing “free radicals,” which are unstable molecules that can cause stress and damage to your cells. Supplementing with glutathione gives your body an added edge against these molecules.

CoQ10 is an antioxidant that most people have already heard of, and that’s because it really works. It works to help mitigate inflammation and has been shown to have neuroprotective properties while also aiding the mitochondria (the “powerhouses” of the cells) to function more efficiently.

Pyrroloquinoline quinone, or PQQ, is another highly potent antioxidant that aids energy production and metabolic health. Studies have shown that it can positively impact the cardiovascular system and the nervous system, potentially boosting brain function and “clearing the cobwebs,” so to speak.

Does CELLF work?

Ugh – Yes, okay, it works. I really didn’t want it to, but it does. Really well.

I approached CELLF with a heavy dose of skepticism. I’m a big believer that humans should get their energy from foods and eat more vegetables and responsibly sourced meats. Taking CELLF felt like a rebuke of those beliefs.

CELLF is essentially incredibly healthy almond butter, which simplifies it a bit too much. “When we set out to create CELLF we wanted to replace the multivitamin as the cornerstone of supplementation,” Jamal says, adding “in order to do that, we needed to put together a formula that would balance positive short-term and long-term effects. CELLF wasn’t designed as a stimulant or a product that stops working after 24 hours, but it was created to generate momentum. The formula we’ve put together for CELLF creates positive changes at a cellular level that you can feel well into the future.”

When we asked Jamal why CELLF is a gel – and how it delivered results faster than a typical tablet or drink additive, he explained, “The ingredients are only part of the story. In order to create the positive change we’re looking for, we need to ensure that the quality of the ingredients and the delivery of them into your cells is reliable and effective. Our nutraceutical gel suspends our liposomes and glycoprotein delivery system so it can pass through your gastric environment unchanged and mimic a biological delivery system called receptor-mediated endocytosis to ensure direct cellular delivery.

“[A gel] gets to cells more reliably. Rather than your stomach acids breaking down the formula, CELLF passes through it unchanged. Once through, our compound signals your cells to engulf (eat) CELLF in its entirety, allowing all the powerful ingredients to be directly delivered to where it can create meaningful cellular health.”

Had I not tried CELLF myself (my-cellf?) I’d likely shrug my shoulders at Jamal’s explanation and go on with my day. And I’d be tired by the afternoon. But CELLF really did deliver throughout my day – and without disrupting my sleep patterns. I had a 10-day trial and noticed more energy throughout my day and got restful sleep each night. I avoided afternoon slumps, was able to work out without fatigue, and just plain felt better.

The true “test” came when I stopped taking CELLF. I wanted to see if it was all in my head, or if the results were real. About five days after my trial ended I began getting tired in the early afternoon and felt sluggish. I truly felt better and more focused while using CELLF, which is not something the old me wanted to write.

New me is happy to tell you CELLF works. There is a clear before/during/after example I can reflect on, which only means I’ll be taking CELLF daily, moving forward. It may be nut butter loaded with oils and other vitamins, but the results are what matters.

