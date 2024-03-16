 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nike discounts 2,000+ items — Up to 40% off shoes, clothing, and more

Briley Kenney
By
A close up of someone wearing the Nike Air VaporMax where you can only see the bottom of their legs and the shoes.
Nike

Want to make it past the finish line? Need some new gear for summer or stylish wear for your next social outing? Few brands are as iconic as Nike when it comes to apparel, including shoes, clothing, and even accessories like a . But that iconic reputation also comes with a hefty price tag sometimes. So, when they have a few deals and discounts going on, it’s certainly worth taking a look. Right now, the Nike Men’s Clearance Sale means you can save quite a bit on, well, whatever is is you need. Sneakers and running shoes, activewear, hoodies, cleats, hats, tees, you name it, there’s something on sale. As a Florida Man with a penchant for dashing colors and designs, I’m eyeballing the — I mean, look at those colors. Head over to shop now and save up to 40% off select items, but don’t wait, the sale won’t last long.

Why you should shop the Nike Men’s Clearance Sale

Setting your reservations aside about where I’m from, you need to know that this sale has a little something for everyone. Every eclectic taste, every personality, every style, from athletic gear to relaxing sweats and everything in between. Want some stylish Air Jordans? The sneakers are a must-see. They come in several distinct colors, all offering a fresh look with that familiar Air Jordan feel. How about some running shoes instead? The running shoes are ideal. Made of durable materials, they offer tough bottom traction to keep your steps confident even off-trail. You won’t have any problems on earthy terrain or exploring away from the beaten path. Nike is featured heavily in our guide on the best shoes for walking in 2024, with some exceptional running shoes for men, as well.

Recommended Videos

Shorts more your style? The training shorts are designed, as the name suggests, to move and flex with your body while offering sweat-wicking features to keep you cool and dry. You could also grab a matching top, the , made out of sustainable materials and featuring the same flexible, sweat-wicking technology.

Related

Still dealing with colder temps where you live? You could always spring for the men’s pullover hoodie, which comes in five vibrant colors. There are also hats, socks, sandals, , and shoes galore.

It’s not a stretch at all to say there’s so much on sale and available as part of the Nike Men’s Clearance Sale that you really should just go have a look for yourself, especially if you need new clothes or you love Nike gear. Now’s an excellent time to save on apparel, and frankly, so much of it is comfortable and low-key that this might just be one of my favorite Nike sales in a long while. Go check it out and see if you feel the same.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Veja sale: Get up to 46% off the popular sneaker brand today
V-90 sneakers on marble floor

There are some amazing sneaker deals going on at Gilt with up to 46% off dozens of Veja sneakers. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a sweet new pair of sneakers, this is your chance to do so. With 29 different styles on sale, the best thing to do is take a look for yourself but if you want some insight into what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through our highlights. In all cases, stock is proving to be highly popular so you'll need to be quick. If you have a common shoe size in particular, you'll need to be quick to avoid missing out.

What to shop for in the Veja sale
Veja is one of the best sneaker brands around so whatever you buy will be great. We love the simple stylings of the

Read more
Designer loafer sale: Up to 70% off Gucci, Versace, and more
Gucci Loafers

It's okay to admit that your favorite pair of shoes is your beloved white sneakers. You probably wear these on repeat due to their versatility, ease and comfort but now is the time to take the plunge and find a new everyday shoes. If you want something a bit more formal than sneakers, loafers are an extremely great option.

The right loafers can make you as stylish as a movie icon and there is a sale at Gilt happening right now where you can purchase a bunch of designer styles. You can get up to 70% off loafers from brands such as Gucci, Ferragamo, TOD's, Fendi, Versace, Valentino and more. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted loafer styles.

Read more
Pigs must be flying because Bell & Ross watches are up to 54% off
bell and ross watch sale jomashop march 2024 official partner patrouille de france 1

Some of the best watch deals continue to come from Jomashop with the site now hosting a huge sale on Bell and Ross watches. There’s up to 54% off select models with great discounts on many other watches too. There are over a dozen different Bell and Ross watches available in the sale so the best thing to do is click on the button below to see what’s out there for yourself. However, if you’re keen to see what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through our highlights.

What to shop for in the Bell and Ross sale
Anyone who loves buying the best watches will appreciate the design of Bell and Ross watches. There are some super stylish options around such as the

Read more