Chanel will add a touch of luxe under your tree

There’s no getting around it: the holidays are upon us. What would winter be without a season of thoughtful gifts, warm gatherings, and twinkly lights? If you’re not interested in finding out, look to the timeless elegance and festive glamor of Chanel cologne. Nothing will put a smile on your loved one’s face like unwrapping the interlocking C’s and finding a new signature fragrance, or rediscovering an old favorite. Chanel cologne for men and its wide range of luxury bath products will get your shopping done in a twinkling- and they’ll handle the gift wrap with aplomb. If you want to make an impact and send the year out with a bang, just say “No” to gift cards and say “Oui” to Chanel.

Allure Homme Édition Blanche

What’s the point of the holidays if you can’t shake up the snow globe a bit? Send the flurries flying with Allure Homme Édition Blanche, the “white edition” of the fresh and vanilla-forward Allure Homme. Described by Chanel as an “alchemy of hot and cold,” Allure Homme Édition Blanche is a fresh and clean fragrance punctuated by firecracker-like pink pepper, Sicilian lemon, Cambrian bergamot, smooth tonka bean, vetiver, and warming amber. Allure Homme Édition Blanche proves that you don’t need to choose between comforting, creamy warmth and bracing citric energy in your cologne. Choose it for the recipient whose favorite season is summer but who still enjoys a cozy evening by the fireplace.

Bleu de Chanel 3-in-1 moisturizer

Let’s say your recipient is already a big fan of the modern viral classic, Bleu de Chanel, but you’d love to gift them a twist on their favorite woody aromatic. The answer is Bleu de Chanel 3-in-1 moisturizer, a sensitive-skin-friendly multi-tool that lends a subtle fragrance while also soothing skin post-shave. Since it’s a bit more high-end skincare than straight cologne, the 3-1n-1 moisturizer is a great choice for days that call for going easy on the fragrance. And did we mention the bottle? All Chanel packaging is top-tier, but the soft, frosty glow of the Bleu 3-in-1 moisturizer is out of this world.

Égoïste

We’ve sung the praises of Égoïste’s sophisticated green aromatic younger brother, but there’s nothing quite like an original. Égoïste is a woody and spicy powerhouse and one of the bolder members of the Chanel cologne family. If your recipient could do with something off the beaten track, with elements like Brazilian rosewood, coriander, mandarin, cinnamon, and sandalwood, look no further. Vanilla, leather, amber, damask rose, and tobacco are superbly blended here, creating a spicy and enveloping scent profile. Égoïste’s boldness and long-lasting character will make it an excellent gift for the sophisticated recipient who knows what he likes and what he wants. The clean, faceted planes of the bottle paired with a semi-gloss, black magnetized cap are the final flourish on a stylish winter gift.

Le Lion

Inspired by and named for Coco Chanel’s notably boisterous astrological sign, Leo, Le Lion is part of Chanel’s renowned Les Exclusifs collection of fragrances. Top notes of bergamot and lemon usher in a deeply seductive labdanum and amber middle stage, developing into a rich base of Madagascar vanilla, patchouli, pillowy musk, and refined sandalwood. Le Lion rests comfortably in the realm of the art of high perfumeries, suiting both women and men bold enough to try to tame the lion. Best suited to cooler weather and extraordinary moments, this is the fragrance one wears on the biggest nights of one’s life. The qualities that make up the Leo personality- charm, charisma, playfulness, and elements of reserve, are expertly interpreted here, making Le Lion a gift that will be remembered and treasured for a lifetime.

Allure Homme Sport Eau Extrême

For the friend or family member who loves rock climbing cold plunges and has always wanted to try tossing the caber, there is Allure Homme Sport Eau Extrême. Expertly blending sage, mint, Mandarin orange, pepper, sandalwood, and cedar with a musky tonka dry-down, Allure Eau Extrême is Chanel’s take on a sporty and fresh cologne. Balancing the fresh and soapy notes present in almost every Chanel men’s cologne with the energetic spices and woods, this fragrance is versatile and friendly yet refined. Your recipient can easily take it from the office to dinner, and he’ll gather compliments.

Paris – Édimbourg

Should you venture a bit off the beaten fragrance path, you would find Chanel’s Les Eaux (“the waters”) collection: an exploration of places around the world that heavily influenced Maison Chanel. The only constant among their names is, of course, Paris. The Les Eaux have brighter, lighter compositions of generous proportions; they give the wearer a feeling of carefreely dashing off on another whirlwind adventure. Paris – Édimbourg is an interpretation of the wild beauty of the Scottish Highlands, specifically Edinburgh; it has a lemon-spritzed green unisex fragrance with notes of cypress, juniper berries, cedar, cool lavender, vetiver, musk, and vanilla. Airy, brisk, bracing, and fresh, Paris – Édimbourg is windswept but never gloomy. It’s the perfect unexpected present for the relative with a penchant for classic colognes and long, blustery hikes. Don’t forget your walking stick.

