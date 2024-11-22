Create signature scents perfectly tailored to what smells best on you

Fragrances are more than just a pleasantry for yourself and the people around you — they’re the ultimate accessory to your grooming routine or a well-styled outfit. The struggle to find the perfect scent for every occasion and make the most of your expensive cologne collection is a dilemma with a fun solution: layer them.

Yes, you read that right. Layering scents is a trick of the trade that’s becoming increasingly common. It helps people create signature scents perfectly tailored to what they like and what smells best on them. Below are the most important steps to remember as you create your favorite layered cologne scents. Keep reading to learn how to layer fragrances.

What exactly is a layered scent?

A layered signature scent or cologne is one permeating scent created by mixing more than one fragrance. This can be achieved in several different ways. The most common method is combining two to three scents that blend well.

Experts get fancy with it, though, starting the routine as early as in the shower, washing with a similar-smelling body wash, followed by a matching lotion, and topping it off with the colognes of choice. Either method works extremely well and creates a scent that is uniquely yours.

Identifying notes that pair well together

The first step in making a well-layered combo is identifying the scents you’d like to mix together. It isn’t as simple as one may think — not all notes pair well together. You may have the idea to double up on your two favorite colognes, but unless they have congruent notes, it’s a big no-no.

It’s important to avoid mixing notes that clash or are too similar in terms of intensity or projection. For example, combining two extremely strong, dark, musky scents can create the unfortunate scent of smelling like you bathed in your fragrance instead of spraying it on properly. Other combinations like musk and florals or intense fruity notes with woodsy scents can create a similar effect and smell rancid overall. If you’re looking to create a scent that’s rich and complex in notes, you’re better off layering off a complex fragrance with a similar one or pairing two complex fragrances that have matching notes.

The right notes to mix are usually what you’d see in a good fragrance itself: citrus and light florals, aquatic and fresh notes, vanilla and musk, oud and wood, or warm spices with cool green notes. If you’re new to the layering game, testing out your mix on a test strip and letting it settle is a great way to have an idea of what the mix smells like before you commit to wearing it.

The process

Once you’ve done the leg work of figuring out what you’ll layer, the actual process of layering is a lot easier.

Start with moisturized skin. Fragrances won’t stick to or last on dry skin, no matter how artisan or expensive the cologne is. Applying a neutral hydrating lotion , oil, or creme to your skin will ensure your fragrance lasts. Plus, it’ll keep your skin from becoming dry or ashy. Win-win.

Spray your first fragrance. This should be the fragrance you want to be the most prominent in the combination. Anything that isn’t a transparent liquid or is a parfum or extrait should always go first. The method of just spritzing your cologne on your shirt a few times is wrong . Sprays should be directed toward pulse points, such as behind the ears, chest, inner wrists or arms, and back of your neck. Also, please don’t dab your wrists together after spraying. Spray each one individually. Your nose will thank you.

Let the base fragrance settle, which is when you can no longer see its moisture shining on your skin.

Once it’s settled, spray the second fragrance in the same manner as the first.

If you’re layering three scents, repeat with the third.

Getting fancy with cologne layering

And that’s it! But we’re all for it if you want to go the extra mile. Making your layering routine more complex requires some extra effort and time but will create a scent that lasts all day and maybe even the next. Here’s how to do it.

Like most great hygiene practices, it starts in the shower, preferably with a good exfoliant . Getting all the dead skin off in the areas where your cologne is placed ensures a clean and moisturized base.

Wash with a body wash that complements the scent combination you’ll be wearing. The same mixing and layering rules apply. Certain cologne lines even offer shower gels and lotions that match their products, so it’s worth it to pick one up.

Once you’re showered, follow the same step for moisturizing but with a similarly scented lotion.

With the previous steps, you should already be smelling amazing, but feel free to continue with the same fragrance application steps to complete your signature scent profile.

Whichever method you choose or have time for, the results are bound to be unique as long as you select fragrances that smell good together. Most importantly, don’t be afraid to get creative and have fun with the process. It’ll make the results even more rewarding and help you create a scent that’s uniquely yours.