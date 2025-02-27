This new dandruff shampoo offers a unique approach to a common haircare problem

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why REMEDY works and how it’s different Other important REMEDY features Convenience features and pricing

For decades, men and women who suffered from debilitating dandruff have faced similar choices when it comes to possible solutions. The shampoos being offered by both mainstream and hair care companies were based on a standard mix of ingredients, but now there’s a company trying to solve the problem in a different way.

The solution is called REMEDY, and it’s a dandruff shampoo being offered by a company of the same name. Remedy was founded by Dr. Muneeb Shah, a board-certified dermatologist who says that his company’s approach is based on a unique combination of the necessary ingredients to attack the fungus that causes dandruff.

Why REMEDY works and how it’s different

“Dandruff is caused by the fungus/yeast on the scalp,” Dr. Shah begins. “The yeast feeds off oils on our scalp, leading to proliferation. That causes inflammation, which then causes scaling and flaking.”

The standard product formula to address this sequence usually involves a combination of salicylic acid, ketocoanazole and niacin amide. The percentages of these compounds varies per company and individual product, and REMEDY combines 1.8% salicylic acid, 1% ketoconazole and niacin amide.

“When you combine multiple ingredients [in our formula], the results are exponential rather than additive,” Shah explains. “We review each ingredient to tackle the condition from multiple angles. Our formula treats the fungus, the scaling and the flaking, so it treats the conditions from multiple angles.”

Other important REMEDY features

While Shah is quick to say how truly unique and revolutionary his company’s anti-dandruff formula is, he also insists that’s not the only aspect of REMEDY that’s important.

“We frequently see a lot of common allergens in [dandruff] shampoos,” he adds. Those include fragrances, preservatives like methylisothiazolinone, and surfactants like cocamidopropyl betaine.

REMEDY eschews these ingredients, and like all of the company’s products, it’s clinically tested in addition to being hypoallergenic. No animal testing is involved in the creation and formulation of Remedy products, which is another plus for potential buyers who want that issue off the table.

Convenience features and pricing

In addition, REMEDY includes a convenience feature that Shah considers significant. The shampoo comes with a unique applicator tip that allows the customer to directly apply it to problematic areas of the scalp before they lather up the rest of their hair.

“This is useful for those who have thick or coiled hair,” he says. “Once again, they can attack the problem from multiple angles.”

In addition, REMEDY’s pricing is definitely tryout-friendly. It costs $20, and REMEDY is available on the company site. The dandruff shampoo isn’t available in stores yet, but Amazon availability is expected in the next few weeks.