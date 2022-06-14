11 Hottest Men’s Curly Hairstyles that Attract Women

You don’t control the kind of hair with which you are born. You have to make do with the hand you are dealt. Some of us are blessed with long and flowy locks; others deal with thinning hair at an early age. One of the hair types with many misconceptions attached to it is curly hair.

Curly hair is seen as more challenging to care for, but in reality, it’s pretty simple when you understand it. The follicle determines the growth angle and shape, and an asymmetrical follicle creates a curved and oval-shaped strand. Because of the shape and resulting kinks, oils have difficulty reaching the ends, causing frizz. The amount of care your hair needs depends heavily on your hairstyle. For all of you men rocking the curls, this is a list of some of the best hairstyles for your wavy locks. From the short looks to the longer looks, these styles will have you looking fresh in any scenario to attract women.

Best Curly Hairstyles for Men With Short Hair

Many men with curly hair like to keep their hair shorter to lessen the amount of maintenance and product they need to invest. These are extremely useful for the man who likes to keep his hair simple and neat and great for the office or professional settings.

Curly undercut: You can thank “Peaky Blinders” for the resurgence in popularity of the undercut. Keep the curls on top short and tight and the sides either bald or buzzed. There should be a sharp line between the two.

Curly high fade: Similar to the undercut, the high fade sports a more gradual look from the long curls on top and the buzzed temples, sides, and back.

Short curls: This look is perfect for the office. Also called a low fade, the gradual taper from short to long begins immediately, with a mid-length in the middle. This is perfect for masculine men with little to no time for hair care.

Short afro: The afro became a staple for young men in the 60s as a symbol of rebellion among the black community. Since then, the afro has appeared in all lengths, the shorter of which often finds hard parts or designs on the sides.

Best Curly Hairstyles for Men With Long Hair

People like Axle Rose or Chris Hemsworth’s Thor come to mind when thinking of long hair. But curly-haired men can rock the long, flowing locks with the rest of them. If you are the kind of man who isn’t afraid of the maintenance or the time you need to invest, here are some ideas for long curly hair.

Man bun: When it rose to popularity in the early 2010s, the man bun was the picture of masculine energy. Bringing images of Vikings to the forefront of popular culture, the hair of a warrior was all the rage. When wearing this look, it’s best if not in formal environments.

Long waves: Made popular by the hairbands and surfers of the 80s and 90s, the shoulder-length hair provides an excellent styling choice. This look can put your natural epic texture on display and represent your free-spirited nature.

Dreads: Dreadlocks are an excellent way to keep tight, thick curls from falling on your face and looking wild. Although it will take some effort to create and maintain the style, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without them once you have embraced dreads.

Best Curly Hairstyles for Men with Medium Length Hair

If you’re unsure if you want to wear your hair long or short, there is a great middle ground. Learning how to tame your medium-length hair will also come in handy if you transition between short and long hair. Here are some ways you can wear it in the meantime.

Blow out: This look will make it look like you spend your time riding with the top down. The longer hair on all sides dried with heat after washing it creates volume in a messy and unstructured appearance. It can create a somewhat boyish and playful appearance.

Curly bob: This isn’t your mom’s bob haircut. This look is simply growing your hair naturally to a chin-length, parting it down the middle, and pushing it backward. Almost every face shape looks good when framed by an excellent bob cut.

Curly fringe: To accentuate their curls, you can employ a fringe. They are characterized by an extended hair strand on the forehead. With curly hair, a fringe forms a wave, creating something new and different among the curly hairstyles for men.

Curly quiff: When you want something halfway between the long and curly locks and the short and tamed professional look, this is the cut for you. This cut is accomplished with a low fade on the sides and back and a structured top, similar to a classic pompadour. It’s a great way to show off your texture while keeping the hair manageable for the office.

The trick to an attractive look with curly hair involves three things. The first is the dedication and desire to maintain it with the right products. The second is the correct hairstyle selection to fit your face and personality. The final is the confidence to love your curls and rock them.

