As the temperatures rise with summer’s approach, it gives you a chance to step into the season with a fresh look. Clothes are easy to buy, shoes can step any which way, but the icing on the cake comes down to your hairstyle. How you part, fade, or pomade your hair could make or break the day’s outcome, so it’s important to get it right. Here are five slick summer hairstyles to try for 2019.

Best Summer Hairstyles for Men

Ivy League

It doesn’t come with the hoity-toity stigma of the Ivy elite, but with this fresh cut, the Skulls and Bones will be begging you to join their club. It’s a versatile look that works dressed up or right out of bed. With sides kept clean and short and the top long enough to style out with a side part or modern comb-over, it’s ready to embark on any journey you’ve got scheduled.

The Ivy League cut is ideal for those you like to look fresh with no more effort than your lineage surpassing the general application process.

Maintenance level: Low. It’s the perfect cut if you don’t like adding product to your hair and don’t own a comb. Your fingers and a little styling wax will get the job done.

Spiky Locks with an Undercut

This look is clean, sharp, and lets a little of the bad boy out into the public eye. As the name implies the sides are short, undercutting the long locks remaining on top. There is little tapering from neckline to the crown, leaving sharp and bold lines. It can be worn fresh out of bed, but best serviced with a touch of product to enhance the spikes and define your prestige.

Maintenance level: Low to medium. You certainly have the freedom to let it ride, but this cut will look best when tailored with product to enhance the spikes.

Faded Buzz Cut

Summer is all about kicking back while enjoying the cool breeze. And why should your hair cut be any different? The buzz cut is as about as simple as it gets and the execution requires no more than a 5 minute trip the barber or a nice pair of clippers from the comfort of your home. It’s suited for the beach, the streets, the red carpet and even the wedding you’re attending stag. If you’ve never had a buzz before get ready to find out what your head truly looks like and friends asking to give it a rub like you’re a golden retriever. Really the only question you have to ask yourself is how low are you going to take it?

Maintenance level: None. Until your hair starts to grow and you have to decide whether you’ll buzz it again or battle back through some awkward months to your former look.

Bouffant

You can call it the bouffant or the “lots” cut because you’ve got to have lots of hair and lots of time to finesse the look. It certainly takes a special someone to pull off this cut, but if you’ve got a blowdryer, a cabinet full of styling products, and all kinds of time on your hands you can let it roar from Pride Rock.

Maintenance level: High. You picked a cut that will stand out amongst the rest, so you need to be ready to put in some time in front of the mirror to perfect your poof.

Slick Back

Maybe once associated with a power suit, the slick-backed look has evolved into a modern-day accouterment. It still looks great with a button up, but now a pair of jeans and work boots are right in stride with the styled cut. There is no denying you’ll need to have some decently long locks to nail this summer style, but once you do, you can make it yours by undercutting the sides. Its versatility shines for all occasions and when styled right, life beats to your drum.

Maintenance level: Medium. Some strong holding pomade to keep it all in place and comb to achieve the fine lines running north to south is all that’s needed.

In the end, find a cut that suits your style, character, and ambitions. Remember you’ll be paying for the coif both upfront and as you parade around the streets. Before you get to the chair, you should have an idea in mind. That’s what Instagram is for. The best results come when everyone is excited about the project. Buddy up with your barber. With their help, you’ll be guided in the right direction and will ensure your new cut is as fresh as tomorrow’s sunrise.

