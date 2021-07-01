It’s important to maintain a healthy scalp whether you have long, flowing locks or are currently rocking a buzz cut. No matter the length of your hair, your scalp is prone to buildup from natural oils and hair styling products, which can lead to itching, flakes (dandruff), or hair loss as the follicles become clogged and inflamed.

Fortunately, a scalp brush can break down any buildup while stimulating hair growth. All you need is about five minutes a day and small, circular motions across the circumference of your head. A hair brush is great but a scalp massager is better at exfoliating the scalp. You can use a scalp brush on dry hair (which is a fantastic massage) or in the shower to help distribute shampoo for a thorough cleaning.

Which scalp brush is right for you? We’re here to help you decide with our roundup of the nine best scalp brushes for men. From bargain buys to premium selections (and everything in between), you’re bound to find a scalp brush that will leave your hair looking better than ever.

Best Overall: Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush

The Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush is designed for all hair types and lengths. Although it’s billed as a shampoo brush, it can also be used on dry hair. With an ergonomic design that’s easy to handle and a very affordable price tag, it’s no surprise that this Heeta scalp brush boasts almost 65,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Best for Thinning Hair: Better Not Younger Serum & Comb Set

Promote thicker, fuller hair with this 2-piece set from Better Not Younger. It comes with a serum that’s formulated with scalp-nourishing ingredients in niacinamide, caffeine, and centella. Add the serum to the included brush for even distribution of product via its aluminum ball-tipped dispensers.

Best for Dandruff: Zyllion Scalp Massager

This Zyllion massager features two types of silicone bristles to stimulate hair growth and exfoliate the scalp. If you can’t seem to shake the flakes that land on your shoulders, pair this scalp brush with an anti-dandruff shampoo and watch them vanish.

Best Electric Scalp Brush: Queenwill H01 Electric Handheld Hair Massager

Make the scalp-massaging process easier and more stimulating by opting for this electric option from Queenwill. It has two modes: Regular massage and pulsing. Since it’s water-resistant, you can also use it in the shower with your favorite shampoo.

Best For Long Hair: Christophe Robin Detangling Brush

This Christophe Robin scalp brush is far from cheap but it is crafted with natural boar bristles and a wooden paddle. Just flip your head upside down and brush from root to tip to eliminate scalp buildup and add shine. If you have long hair that’s prone to tangling, it’s well worth the investment.

Best for Thick Hair: Fuller Brush Scalp Massage & Shampoo Brush

Those of you with thicker manes will appreciate the extra-long handle of this Fuller scalp brush. Not only is it easy to grip, but it also has soft elastic bristles to prevent follicle breakage while eliminating scalp buildup. Use it with any shampoo, conditioner, or detangling spray. (However, it works just as well on dry hair.)

Best for Dry Scalp: Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager

The Briogeo Scalp Revival Massager will be your saving grace if your scalp is dry, itchy, and flaky. Its rubber tips work on all hair types, from pin straight to tightly coiled. Pair this massager with a scalp-nourishing hair oil post-wash or use it on dry hair for a relaxing massage before bed.

Best Scalp Roller: Magnaroller Scalp Massager

The Magnaroller looks like a giant curler but you roll it across your scalp, similar to how you would use a foam roller on your back. It features whole earth magnets to promote blood flow to the scalp and break up calcified deposits of sebum and DHT (the hormone that triggers hair loss).

Most Ergonomic: Conair Detangle & Go Shower Massage Brush

The curved handle of this Conair scalp massager makes it comfortable and easy to control. Meanwhile, its silicone bristles detangle hair without any pulling or snagging. There’s also a loop on the handle so you can hang it in your bathroom.

