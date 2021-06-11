The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

While the majority of us think through what skincare brands or products to use for our skincare routines, only a few of us actually give thought to what hairbrush to use. Most of us are still probably using the budget brush we impulse bought at the grocery store in college. However, a boy only becomes a man once he throws away his 3-in-1 body wash and low-grade hairbrush. I don’t make the rules.

A great hairbrush for men has the ability to prevent sebum build-up, seal in split ends, reduce frizz, and stimulate the hair follicles. But are you caught in a tangle about what hairbrush to purchase? That’s where we come in. Keep reading to see what hairbrush works best for every hair type. If you want to take it a step further, you can also check out our list of best hair gels for hair styling purposes.

Best Hair Brush for Fine Hair: Desert Breeze Distributing 100% Pure Wild Boar Bristle Hair Brush

A boar bristle brush is a must-have item for those with fine hair as it creates tension in the scalp without pulling or tearing. Crafted in Germany at a family shop, this 100% pure wild boar brush is both high quality and affordable. Boar bristles also make for great beard brushes!

Best Hair Brush for Curly Hair: Denman Classic Styling Brush 9 Row

It’s often hard to brush through curly hair, especially when you use a hairbrush with thick bristles. We love this Denman hairbrush because the nine rows of nylon pins can reach and detangle through the curls easily. Bonus points? The brush can be taken apart, making it super easy to remove hair and clean.

Best Hair Brush for Thick Hair: T3 Smooth Paddle Hair Brush

It’s easy being thick when you have a professional paddle brush on hand. T3 is a leader in the hair realm, and this cushioned nylon bristle brush does not disappoint. The broad flat base and heat-resistant bristles work together to give you silky smooth tangle-free hair.

Best Hair Brush for Blowdryers: Osensia Ultra Small Round Brush

Designed for short hair, this antistatic, miner-infused round brush by Osensia will surely improve your life. The round shape makes it easy to create volume at home, and the ceramic barrel heats up as you blow-dry. Plus, there are none of those pesky seams that hair typically gets caught in.

Best Hair Brush for Damaged Hair: Satinwood & Beechwood Hair Brush

Kent’s 100% natural white boar bristle brush is ideal for those with sensitive scalps or damaged hair. The firm, natural bristles improve circulation in the scalp and distribute the natural oil throughout your hair to keep it clean and conditioned.

Best Budget Hair Brush: Revlon Detangle & Smooth Black Cushion Hair Brush

A good hairbrush doesn’t have to be expensive. Coming in hot with the 5-star reviews, this sturdy brush detangles without tugging or pulling. The rubberized finish on the handle provides a firm grip, and the compact size makes it perfect for travel.

Best Dupe: MISEL Professional Styling Boar Brush

And because we are aware that everyone doesn’t have 200-plus dollars to spend on a hairbrush here’s a lovely Mason Pearson dupe courtesy of MISEL. Similar to the original, the nylon and boar bristles work in conjunction to prevent hair loss, frizz, and breakage.

Other Hair Brushes We Love

Wet Brush Men’s Detangler

You’ll never meet someone with anything negative to say about the wet brush. The wet brush comes in peace — affordable, painless, and compatible with all hair types.

Bass Brushes The Green Brush

Picture this: You’ve taken a shower, applied your hair products, and brushed through your hair with a luxury hairbrush. Sounds nice, right? Crafted with sustainability in mind, this 100% natural bamboo brush styles and detangles with ease.

