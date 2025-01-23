 Skip to main content
Hublot’s Spirit of Big Bang gets a vibrant twist with new limited-edition colors

The ceramic version of Spirit of Big Bang

By
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Beige Ceramic
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Beige Ceramic Hublot / Hublot

The Spirit of Big Bang is Hublot’s greatest timepiece. Over the past few years, it was introduced in different variants with unique features and small details that elevated the model to new levels. Currently, there are over 25 versions of the Big Bang Spirit. The number is still growing, thanks to the 2025 ceramic variant in new colors.

For those who are into colorful designs, Hublot just unveiled new timepieces that might pique your interest. Unlike the previous models, the new Spirit of Big Bang watch comes with a ceramic casing available in different color accents—blue, beige, and green. The new ceramic version still preserves the original barrel design, and represent hues that were previously only available on the round Big Bang watch.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Ceramic Variants
Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Ceramic Variants Hublot / Hublot

Every single detail on the watch, from the element positioning to the open-dial design, is still the same. The dial also comes with a color that blends smoothly with the casing. While the beige variant features a beige dial, the blue timepiece is fitted with a blue dial.

Hublot opted for colors that could highlight the open-dial design, making it easier to get a view into the mechanism. The caliber has a metallic luster that creates a contrast between the open-dial and the multi-level mechanism.

Every color—beige, blue, and green—will be capped at 200 pieces. It’s worth noting that these timepieces will be rolled out with two straps: a black strap and a strap that blends with the casing. The ceramic version of the Spirit of Big Bang retails at $27,400.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
