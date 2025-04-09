A new Dr. Martens is headed our way, thanks to Palace

Spring 2025 is in full action, meaning it’s time for new footwear releases. For its latest spring drop, British-based brand Palace is gearing up for a new design that sees it joining forces with another British icon. Along with Dr. Martens, Palace is gearing up for Spring Drop 10, which includes one of the footwear brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Along with apparel, this new drop gives a street-style touch to a traditional shoe. With an interesting new pattern, the newest Dr. Martens shoe is nothing less than a special edition wonder. Featuring three new colorways for this drop, the Palace x Dr. Martens partnership is bound to be among the season’s favorites.

Dr. Martens x Palace for ‘Spring Drop 10’

Taking on Dr. Martens’ 1461 Oxford shoe, the collaborative design between the two British brands reverts the timeless silhouette. Crafted with Vintage Smooth leather, this Oxford style has three colorway options: black, woodland camo, and cherry red. The design features Dr. Martens’ traditional yellow welt stitch, including a BEN lugged outsole — the first ever on Dr. Martens design. In honor of the occasion, the design features a special edition heel tab with the Palace branding. Bringing the design together is a Palace bottle cap lace charm inspired by the trend started by Bros lead singer, Matt Gross. This collaboration will be available starting April 11 via the Palace webstore and retail stores before it makes its debut on April 12 on the Dr. Martens website. A special collaboration for both brands, this Oxford is the perfect compromise for those looking for a sleek new shoe with some edge.