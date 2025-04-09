 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

A new Dr. Martens is headed our way, thanks to Palace

Dr. Martens, Palace collaborate on new spring design

By
model wearing black dr. martens
Dr. Martens / Dr. Martens

Spring 2025 is in full action, meaning it’s time for new footwear releases. For its latest spring drop, British-based brand Palace is gearing up for a new design that sees it joining forces with another British icon. Along with Dr. Martens, Palace is gearing up for Spring Drop 10, which includes one of the footwear brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Along with apparel, this new drop gives a street-style touch to a traditional shoe. With an interesting new pattern, the newest Dr. Martens shoe is nothing less than a special edition wonder. Featuring three new colorways for this drop, the Palace x Dr. Martens partnership is bound to be among the season’s favorites. 

Dr. Martens x Palace for ‘Spring Drop 10’ 

close up on cherry red dr. martens
Dr. Martens / Dr. Martens

Taking on Dr. Martens’ 1461 Oxford shoe, the collaborative design between the two British brands reverts the timeless silhouette. Crafted with Vintage Smooth leather, this Oxford style has three colorway options: black, woodland camo, and cherry red. The design features Dr. Martens’ traditional yellow welt stitch, including a BEN lugged outsole — the first ever on Dr. Martens design. In honor of the occasion, the design features a special edition heel tab with the Palace branding. Bringing the design together is a Palace bottle cap lace charm inspired by the trend started by Bros lead singer, Matt Gross. This collaboration will be available starting April 11 via the Palace webstore and retail stores before it makes its debut on April 12 on the Dr. Martens website. A special collaboration for both brands, this Oxford is the perfect compromise for those looking for a sleek new shoe with some edge.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Dr. Martens debuts its most exclusive and premium boot ever
Dr. Martens releases new premium boot
dr martens boot near shoe tree

While Dr. Martens is no stranger to releasing premium and high-quality boots, none are as exclusive and special as their latest drop. Celebrating 65 years of its iconic 1460 silhouette, the lauded footwear brand isn’t holding back for its unique collection. Whether you’re a faithful Dr. Martens fan or love a good premium boot, the newest release is unlike anything you’ve seen. Honoring its original Northamptonshire factory, this release honors the production process and those who participate in creating such a recognizable silhouette. Upgraded with premium materials and launching with only a few pairs, those looking to add this sophisticated boot to their wardrobe must act quickly. 

Dr. Martens 1460 MIE Pascal Love Letter boot

Read more
Action Bronson and New Balance partner up on a colorful collaboration
New Balance, Action Bronson release new sneaker
dirty new balance shoes on dessk

After closing out 2024 with a chic collaboration, New Balance and Action Bronson are back in action again for another stellar design. Under the company’s “MADE in USA” line, the latest collaborative sneaker from New Balance and the multi-hyphenate is all about the usage of color. Having teased the colorful option for the better part of six months, the release of the new sneaker is welcome news to those who have come to know Bronson for his New Balance collaborations. Only one part of the planned designs between the pair for 2025, the latest sneaker, is more than enough for old enthusiasts until the next release. However, those looking to grab a pair first will want to stay alert, as a raffle is the only way to purchase these sneakers before its official global release. 

Action Bronson x New Balance MADE in USA 990v6 “Citizen of the World”

Read more
Martine Rose and Clarks reunite for a rosy new collection
Clarks, Martine Rose release another stylish collection
man laying on beach wearing martine rose clarks

To celebrate the third installment of Martine Rose’s “Coming Up Roses” collection for Clarks, the designer has released the ultimate duo of new men's designs. As the first guest creative director for the footwear brand, Martine Rose has heralded stylish and modern designs that tap into Clarks’ quality craftsmanship history. Besides being the third installment, the latest collection coincides with Clarks’ 200th anniversary. A momentous occasion for all, the designer decided to take on two timeless styles and rework them with a distinct look. In the new campaign, beachgoers don the pair of new styles that use Clarks’ expansive material library. While not traditional beach footwear, there’s no denying that these two new pieces are ready for any occasion or season.

‘Coming Up Roses’ by Martine Rose

Read more