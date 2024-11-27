Dr. Martens, NEIGHBORHOOD new collab

As part of their third collaboration, Dr. Martens and Japanese-based brand NEIGHBORHOOD have updated two iconic boot styles that’ll surely add some flair to your step. Using contemporary details and NEIGHBORHOOD’s street style lens, these two new designs are a welcomed refresh to classic Dr.Martens silhouettes you already know. While the stylish Dr. Marten styles are already well-known to many, these remixes allow for a much more elevated look and feel. Using texturized materials and sleek dark hues, these new Dr. Martens x NEIGHBORHOOD shoes are a step up for those looking for a more sophisticated way of upgrading their streetwear.

The Dr. Martens x NEIGHBORHOOD Collection

In their third partnership, Dr. Martens and NEIGHBORHOOD have taken to the 4-eye Smiths shoe and Penton loafer for a fresh, new collection. One of the most distinct details the two brands have added to their collaboration is the long hair texture on the new Penton loafer. Using hairy suede and a smooth leather heel counter, the loafer has a more statement and trendy look. Completing the loafer is a creeper-inspired woven detail on the vamp and moc-toe stitching. In stark white, the loafer also features the NEIGHBORHOOD logo.

The second design reimagines the 4-eye smiths and incorporates Dr. Martens’ smooth leather with a sheen. The NEIGHBORHOOD logo is also incorporated on the Oxford shoe across the vamp and outer heel. In a monochromatic hue, the AirWair script heel loop gives another detail to marvel at. Both designs are now available via Dr. Martens for purchase. The Penton loafer retails for $170 while the Oxford is available for $160.

