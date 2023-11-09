 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dr. Martens Black Friday: Early deals on boots, loafers, and more

John Alexander
By
Dr. Martens

We’re seeing a lot of shoes from the Dr. Martens go on steep discounts ahead of Black Friday. And these discounts are good, we’re seeing most things at 25% off and some way above that, unlike a lot of “teaser” deals. So, if you’re an existing Dr. Martens fan, you should 100% tap the button below this paragraph to get started shopping. The sale contains men’s, women’s, and unisex boots and shoes, however, so the Dr. Martens page can be tricky to shop for a man. That’s why we’re breaking down the sale, as well as some common questions you might have about Dr. Martens and the products they have, throughout the rest of the article.

Why you should shop Dr. Martens deals

The Dr. Martens on display in this sale represent some of the best loafers and boots from the brand. Exemplary of the style are these that have a traditional, classy style. Likewise, their have the very classic over-ankle black boot look. You’ll definitely want to brush up on caring for leather boots if you get a pair.

Recommended Videos

One thing to note about this sale is that there are plentiful pairs of shoes available for both men and women, and they look quite similar. So, be sure to double-check whatever you get. In fact, Dr. Martens admits what we should have long ago, in that sometimes a shoe can really work for anybody, so there are plenty of pairs of unisex shoes offered as well. Which may lead you to wonder, can I share unisex shoes with my significant other? Yes, but don’t forget size! Men and women’s shoes have a one size difference. For example, if you’re a size 11 and your female partner is a size 12, you can both wear the comfortably.

Related

No matter what, how, or who you’re shopping for, be sure to check out the Dr. Martens early Black Friday sale over at Amazon by tapping the button below. Most of the pairs of loafers and boots are 25% off, but we’re seeing some items discounted by 40% or more. So, if you want something stylish, or just need some quality winter boots, now is the time to shop.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
There’s a huge Crocs sale happening right now — from $21
fashion trends that should die this year crocs

Looking for some new and super comfy Crocs? You're in luck. Over at the Crocs site, there's a huge sale going on right now with some Crocs sliders available from just $21. Classic clog Crocs are available from $42 with plenty of other options out there including some super cool Minecraft themed Crocs. Whatever your intentions, whether you're looking for gift ideas or to treat yourself, you need to check out this sale for yourself. Do so by tapping the buy button below or keep reading while we take you through some key highlights.

What to shop for in the Crocs sale
Slip-on shoes are often loved now thanks to their convenience. Crocs are perfect for a straightforward fit that's free of laces. The obvious pair to consider is the

Read more
The North Face jackets are heavily discounted today — from $42
Smiling person in a North Face beanie and winter coat outdoors.

There are some fantastic The North Face jacket deals going on at the moment with hoodies and jackets available from just $42. If you're looking for a new jacket, this is a great place to start. There are a few different options so the best thing to do is to tap the button below to see what's out there. To help you in the buying process, we've also picked out some highlights below. All of these deals are likely to end soon so check them out fast.

What to shop for in The North Face jackets sale
The North Face makes some of the best jackets to keep you warm yet stylish. One highlight is the men's High Pile Nuptse Jacket for $175 reduced from $350. It has a relaxed fit and offers Heatseeker Eco insulation along with 600-fill down and a 100% recycled high-pile fleece so it's incredibly soft. With a stowable hood, secure-zip hand pockets and an internal pocket, there's plenty of storage here. It promises to be warm even during wet weather.

Read more
Barbour Black Friday: Early deals on shirts, jackets and more
early barbour black friday sale wax jacket on model

For great designer goods at a low price, look no further than the Barbour Black Friday sale going on at Saks Fifth Avenue right now. There are dozens of different items on sale including hats, shoes, jackets, shirts, and much more. With so many different types of product on sale, we strongly recommend you get straight to clicking the button below to see exactly what's out there that might suit your needs. If you want a little more insight however, keep reading while we take you through some highlights.

What to shop for in the Barbour Black Friday sale
The cheapest item in the Barbour Black Friday sale is that everyday essential -- socks. Right now, you can buy

Read more