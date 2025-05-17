 Skip to main content
Asics’ newest collaboration is all about the Australian coastline

ASICS, Temptation Vacation release new Australian-inspired sneaker

Along with the brand Temptation Vacation, Asics is taking faithful fans on a journey through Australia. Inspired by the ‘Land Down Under,’ the newest collaboration from the athletic company takes note of the breezy coastline and rugged terrain for the ultimate sportstyle sneaker. To get an accurate touch, the participation of the Australian brand gives the new release its authentic Australian look. Set to hit the stores later in the month, this latest campaign is the perfect way for Asics to herald its summer offerings. This new sneaker is a chic surprise from the always practical Asics brand with a neutral colorway that directly pays homage to the Australian coast. 

Temptation Vacation x ASICS’ Australian journey

For this global partnership, the duo has partnered up on the Asics Gel-DS Trainer 14, a once lauded running shoe that’s now made waves as a lifestyle sneaker that provides extra comfort. A leather and synthetic fiber upper dons a cream shade, which draws inspiration from the beautiful, sandy Australian beaches. Adding some contrast are green overlays reminding fans of the luscious greenery in the Land Down Under. Complete with silver metallic accents, gel cushioning technology, and a TRUSSTIC support system, this sneaker is equally stylish and comfortable. Set to hit Temptation Vacation and ASICS AU on May 25, the sneaker will get a global release via ASICS on May 30. The retail price will be around $220 AUD, or around $142 USD. A collaboration that takes a journey around the world and into Australia, this thematic shoe is far from a gimmicky release. Full of subtle nods and stylish details, this sneaker is an interesting release for those looking for style and comfort.

