The world’s best beach for 2025 is in Australia — and it’s breathtaking

Australia’s iconic Whitehaven Beach has just been crowned the world’s best beach for 2025 by Lonely Planet. The travel authority’s highly anticipated annual list, which highlights the most stunning coastlines across the globe, places Whitehaven Beach in the top spot, solidifying its reputation as a must-visit paradise.

Tucked away in the heart of the World Heritage-listed Whitsundays National Park, Whitehaven Beach is a paradise. Stretching over seven kilometers, Whitehaven graces the shores of Whitsunday Island, the largest of the 74 Whitsunday Islands. Its fine white sand, composed of 98 percent pure silica, is finer and softer than almost any other beach on the planet. Interestingly, the sand’s unique composition comes from ocean currents that carried it here over millions of years as it isn’t found in the surrounding rocks.

Accessible only by boat, seaplane, or helicopter from the mainland town of Airlie Beach and nearby resort islands, Whitehaven offers a true escape into Australia’s nature. At the beach’s northern end, visitors can admire the swirling sands of Hill Inlet. For the best vantage point, hike up to the Tongue Point lookout for panoramic views. Meanwhile, the southern end offers another gorgeous lookout, just a one-kilometer stroll through native Australian bushland.

Following Whitehaven Beach, another Australian treasure takes second place — Squeaky Beach in Victoria. Famed for its distinctive white quartz sand, this charming spot gets its name from the “squeak, squeak, squeak” sound made when walking barefoot along its shoreline.

Claiming third place is Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue Island in Seychelles. Known for its striking rock formations and glowing golden sand, it’s a photographer’s dream and a tropical paradise.

Here’s the full top 10 list of the world’s best beaches for 2025: