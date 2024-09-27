 Skip to main content
Ben Sherman targets British culture in new fall menswear collection

Explore Casual British Streetwear

The new looks for the season all seem to circle around the idea that old is new again. Taking the classic styles we grew up with from the 1980s all the way up to Y2K and reimagining them for today is the goal of almost every brand. Some brands have a deeper understanding than simply rehashing old looks. Brands like Ben Sherman look to take not only the updated looks of the past, but also the feelings we got when we wore them for their new fall collection in 2024.

Looking to mesh retro British style with the casual ’80s football style of old-school streetwear gives this new line the kind of philosophical nostalgia that makes the old-is-new trend so popular. It is more than simply a look; it is a feeling. And Ben Sherman found a way to capture it perfectly.

Capturing British streetwear

Ben Sherman’s AW24 Signature collection provides a modern elegance to the ’80s football scene by putting a contemporary spin on the traditional team kit. Using mid-weight layers, updated button-through polos, and punk-inspired elements, AW24 has a cohesive style narrative that perfectly captures the casual British streetwear look. Classic neutrals form the foundation, and abstract looks make powerful statements that pay homage to a prominent time in British culture.

Whether you are British, American, or anything else on either side of the water, you can find something in the collection that will spark your inner punk football fan, your classic streetwear junkie, or your updated elegant expression. Whatever strikes you is available.

