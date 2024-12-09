 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Buck Mason masters outerwear in Winter in Hollywood Collection

Get the perfect coats for Southern California

By
Buck Mason Marled River Rock Felted Field Shirt
Buck Mason

The bright lights of Hollywood radiate the kind of heat that draws people from all over the world. When the sun is shining high in the sky, there is a summer beach vibe that attracts virtually everyone at some point in their lives. People flock to the left coast, hoping to explore the beaches and sunny weather. That doesn’t mean it is always surf weather in California; they also have some winter weather that, while not as cold and snowy as the rest of the country, can be a bit nippy and windy. From the deserts to the ocean, a good coat and layering is needed. That is where Buck Mason comes in. The Buck Mason Winter in Hollywood Collection puts together everything you need to survive the unexpected cold in the City of Angels and the desert.

Coats for the stars

Buck Mason Dusky Sage Polar Shearling N-1 Deck Jacket
Buck Mason

When choosing the right outerwear for California winter, where you are in the Southern California region is the deciding factor. If you are out in the Inland Empire, the classic UN Deck Jacket with the shearling collar is the perfect protection from the cold desert winds. If you are killing it in the Orange County area, they find the ideal balance of warmth and layering with the Felted Chore Coat. When the bright lights of Hollywood are begging for something a little more elevated, Buck Mason offers the Donegal Tweed Balmacaan. Buck Mason has the outerwear for your season no matter what you have going on in the slightly warmer winter weather.

Buck Mason Winter in Hollywood

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Ariat teams with rodeo legend for true cowboy collection
Trevor Brazile knows cowboying, and wants to help you become one
Ariat Relentless

Ariat is a big name in western wear. They are one of the biggest. From stellar boots and jeans to attractive and functional shirts and outerwear, they have always been one of the go-to brands for everything cowboys need. With the National Finals Rodeo about to kick off in Las Vegas, you will likely see Ariat everywhere, and even more likely, you will see their collection with 26-time world champion Trevor Brazile. The collection, Ariat Relentless, is one of the most stylistically functional lines a cowboy has seen.

“I've been a big part of everything I’ve done with Ariat,” Trevor explains. “The team is truly interested in moving cowboys’ and cowgirls’ lives forward, and they've been at the forefront of innovation for so long, and that’s what drew me in. On their own, technology and tradition are not enough. But Ariat puts those two together with everyday use, which has made this collection real.”
Nobody knows cowboys like the rodeo and Ariat

Read more
Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe combine enduring legacies in a capsule collection
Ben Sherman x Ace Capsule Lifestyle

Ace Cafe was the place to go when the North Circular Road was brand new in 1938. The cafe was frequented mainly by truckers and other travelers on the road until the building was demolished in a WWII air raid in 1940. It took a full nine years before the cafe reopened, and just like England, it bounced back after the war's destruction to become stronger and more successful. Ben Sherman is one of the more popular brands we talk about on The Manual, it is the pinnacle of British style and embodies the rebellious nature of its origins from the 1960s. Six years after Ben Sherman opened its doors in 1963, Ace Cafe was forced to close theirs. The Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe capsule collection is a testament to the enduring legacy of both brands and puts British heritage on full display.
Enduring legacies of rebellious culture

In 1994, the Ace Cafe Reunion organized the convergence of numerous motorcycle runs that played homage to the closure of the original cafe and brought recognition back to the long-loved cafe. Ben Sherman put together a seven-piece capsule, creating a timeless fusion of mod and biker culture spanning from the late 50s to the present day. It includes two tees, two pullover polos (one long sleeve and one short sleeve), two button-ups (one long sleeve and one short sleeve), and a short sleeve zip, all carrying the classic black and white color scheme and checkerboard pattern Ace Cafe is best known for.
Ben Sherman x Ace Cafe

Read more
Paul Stewart lets you step out with Phineas Cole
Go against the neutrals of 2024 by adopting the colors of Phineas Cole
Phineas Cole Suede lined Blazer

This season, we see a new outburst of vintage styles hit the market. While the last few decades have pushed further and further into the progression of fashion, menswear is taking a step back and exploring its past with styles from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Of course, there can't be a resurgence of vintage styles without a modern update and today's spin on old-school classics. That is what Paul Stewart has always been good at, and that is why they want you to unapologetically be the best-dressed man in the room. But they are doing more than twisting yesterday's styles with today's looks; they have a younger and flashier cousin that doesn't want to disappear into the neutral colors that are becoming more popular this season. Paul Stewart's Phineas Cole wants you to step out and show personality in color and patterns.
Colors and patterns stand out in a year of neutrals

While Paul Stewart has been a mainstay in men's style for the last century, their Phineas Cole line came about in 2007 when they wanted to appeal to a younger audience. To do that, they had to ditch the conventional and go in for a brighter and more out-there concept. They have done it ever since, and now they enjoy being one of the only brands to stick with the idea. While the rest of the fashion industry is embracing the blacks, blues, and grays of yesterday, be bold and stand out in the crowd with some of their brightest and most attractive patterns.
Phineas Cole

Read more