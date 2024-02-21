Sunglasses sale: Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Versace, and More

If there is one accessory that has always been a fashion staple, it is a pair of sunglasses. No matter your style, sunglasses have a way of evoking a certain look and feel. You can stick to a classic look with subdued shapes and colors or go a little more dramatic with unique hues and out of the ordinary shapes. But it is safe to say that any choice is a good one when it comes to sunglasses.

Right now, Gilt is having a huge sunglasses sale where you can grab major discounts off brands such as Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Persol, Burberry, Prada, Ferragamo and more. You’ll find more classic and refined styles in metal and acetate constructions or more elusive sunglasses with bright lenses. Click the button below to start browsing and add a new pair of sunglasses to your wardrobe.

What you should buy during the designer sunglass sale

First off, it is important to know how to treat your sunglasses so here is a guide on how to clean sunglasses so you can see clearly. Ray-Ban is one of the most popular sunglass brands on the market, so let’s start with the styles you can get at a discounted price. Shop the Clubmaster Sunglasses for $100, the Unisex Aviator for $140 and the Chris Sunglasses for $100. Another great sunglass brand is Persol, which offers timeless yet elegant frames that you can wear on an everyday basis. You’ll find the Men’s PO3223S sunglasses for $120, the Men’s PO2477S sunglasses for $120 and the Men’s PO3199S sunglasses for $120.

If you are on the hunt for the quintessential aviator frame, shop the six best aviator sunglasses and check out what styles you can find during this sale. Shop the Dior Black Suit for $230, the Dolce & Gabbana DG2277 for $130, the MCM 128S for $73, the Tom Ford Samson for $140, the Prada 54ZS for $170 and the Ferragamo 157S for $80 that are all fashionable aviator options for men.

Head to Gilt now to start shopping for your new pair of sunglasses. You’ll find great deals on frames that will last you a lifetime and that will always be stylish.

