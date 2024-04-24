 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Adidas just kicked off a big sale – Up to 40% off sneakers and shoes

Jen Allen
By
Running in Adidas shoes.
Adidas

Looking for great sneaker deals? Look no further than Adidas which currently has up to 40% off many of its shoes and sneakers. If you’re looking for new footwear, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of cash. Buying a few pairs right now would be a great idea so you’re all set for the coming months. With hundreds of items in the sale, hit the button below to check out the sale for yourself. Alternatively, keep reading and we’ll take you through some of our favorite deals.

What to shop for in the Adidas sale

The best Adidas running shoes are pretty special so why not check out the which are down to $180 or $120 for members, instead of $200. The shoes are coded for forward motion with an updated 3D-printed Adidas 4D midsole with a new lattice structure. It transforms impact forces into forward motion and is combined with great traction from the Continental Rubber outsole. There’s also adaptive Adidas Primeknit which is teamed up with light and breathable mesh so your feet feel comfortable at all times.

Recommended Videos

For something more relaxing, how about the which are down to $48? The slides are made with natural and renewable materials made in part from sugarcane. They’re slip-on sliders so they’re perfect for quick needs. Many different colors are available so there’s something for everyone here.

Related

For a cheap pair of running or workout shoes, consider the which are down to $72 or $50 for members. They’re comfortable with a sock-like knit upper which promises a snug fit along with lightweight EVA cushioning. For another great pair of training shoes, there’s also the which are down to $81 from $90 or even as low as $54 for members. Made with stability in mind, they have a dual-density midsole with firmer EVA outside surrounding softer EVA inside. They provide a stable and grounded feeling so you can focus on your form.

The Adidas sneaker sale is huge with hundreds of shoes, sneakers, sliders, and other footwear on sale. The best thing to do is take a look for yourself as you know what your style and preferences are. We’ve picked out some of our favorites but these are just scratching the surface of what’s out there.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Nike discounts 2,000+ items — Up to 40% off shoes, clothing, and more
A close up of someone wearing the Nike Air VaporMax where you can only see the bottom of their legs and the shoes.

Want to make it past the finish line? Need some new gear for summer or stylish wear for your next social outing? Few brands are as iconic as Nike when it comes to apparel, including shoes, clothing, and even accessories like a . But that iconic reputation also comes with a hefty price tag sometimes. So, when they have a few deals and discounts going on, it's certainly worth taking a look. Right now, the Nike Men's Clearance Sale means you can save quite a bit on, well, whatever is is you need. Sneakers and running shoes, activewear, hoodies, cleats, hats, tees, you name it, there's something on sale. As a Florida Man with a penchant for dashing colors and designs, I'm eyeballing the -- I mean, look at those colors. Head over to shop now and save up to 40% off select items, but don't wait, the sale won't last long.

Why you should shop the Nike Men's Clearance Sale
Setting your reservations aside about where I'm from, you need to know that this sale has a little something for everyone. Every eclectic taste, every personality, every style, from athletic gear to relaxing sweats and everything in between. Want some stylish Air Jordans? The sneakers are a must-see. They come in several distinct colors, all offering a fresh look with that familiar Air Jordan feel. How about some running shoes instead? The running shoes are ideal. Made of durable materials, they offer tough bottom traction to keep your steps confident even off-trail. You won't have any problems on earthy terrain or exploring away from the beaten path. Nike is featured heavily in our guide on the best shoes for walking in 2024, with some exceptional running shoes for men, as well.

Read more
Christian Louboutin sale: Up to $520 off sneakers and loafers
Someone wearing a pair of Louboutin's Junior Spikes Calfskin Sneakers.

For high-end sneaker deals, check out the Gilt sale on Christian Louboutin sneakers as well as many other items such as t-shirts and accessories. The home of some of the best designer sneaker sales and so much more, we’re taking a look at what the Christian Louboutin sale has to offer. You can also tap the button below to check out the nearly 150 different items that feature as part of the sale.

What to shop for in the Christian Louboutin sale
One of the best sneaker brands, there are some fantastic Christian Louboutin sneakers in the sale. One highlight is the which is down to $680 from $845. It’s available in black suede and silver-tone hardware with contrast stitching. They look understated but cool which makes them great for pairing with any other clothing ensemble you’re thinking of wearing. There’s a lightly padded leather insole along with a rubber sole with traction. Lace-up closure is always easy to see and use so these are perfectly effective shoes.

Read more
Common Projects sneakers and boots are up to $311 off right now
Someone wearing some Common Projects shoes.

Some of the best sneaker deals are at Gilt right now with huge discounts of up to 54% off many different Common Projects sneakers and boots. Stock is running low on certain models already and you really don’t want to miss out on a new pair of shoes for less. If you’re keen to see the sale for yourself, hit the button below. Alternatively, keep scrolling while we take you through what we like most.

What to shop for in the Common Projects sneaker sale
One of the best sneaker brands around, Common Projects is a great option for all your sneaker and boot needs. One of the biggest discounts is on the which is 54% off and down to $219 from $485. It offers a typical Common Projects minimalist style and the sneaker looks super sleek. It’s available in white leather with silver-tone hardware and a pull-on tab. Lace-up closures and a lightly padded leather insole with a rubber sole with traction round things off well.

Read more