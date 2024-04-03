Nike Spring Sale: Running shoes, sneakers, and slides, from $29

Spring is here and that means we are all ready to spend more time outdoors. It also means that a ton of brands are having spring sales to get us excited for the warmer weather. Athletes, athleisure lovers and runners alike, get ready because Nike is now having its spring sale where you can receive up to 50% off a large selection of footwear.

This is one of the best running shoe sales we’ve seen in 2024, so don’t miss out on your opportunity to grab running shoes, sneakers, slides and more during this sale. Click the button below to start browsing because now is the perfect time to grab one, two, or even three pairs of new shoes just in time for spring.

What you should buy during the Nike sale

Gym goers and weightlifters pay attention because you can find some of the best Nike shoes for the gym in this sale. Shop the Tech Hera Shoes for a chunky sneaker option for $68, the Air Max Solo for ultimate cushioning for $76, the Nike Air Zoom TR 1 specifically for working out for $78 or the Waffle One Shoes for $79 in two muted color options. You’ll also find a bunch of shoe, cleat and sneaker options that are sport-specific including footwear designed for basketball, wrestling, tennis, soccer, football, volleyball, skateboarding, baseball, lacrosse and golf.

Let’s not forget about the runners. You can shop some of the best Nike running shoes for men at discounted prices. Serious and newbie runners should shop the Downshifter 13 for $75, the Pegasus 40 for outdoor runners for $78, the React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 for $90 or the Revolution 6 in black and white. Just in time for warmer weather, you can add some slides to your wardrobe on sale including the Nike Offcourt Slides for $40 in various color options and the Nike Victori One Slides for $35.

Your feet will thank you no matter what shoes you plan to buy during the Nike sale. Start shopping now to receive up to 50% off some of the brand’s most popular slides, shoes and sneakers that will help you perform at your best.

