Get up to $130 off Tom Ford colognes in this rare sale

Jomashop has some fantastic cologne deals with up to $310 off select Tom Ford colognes. Whether you’re buying your favorite fragrance, looking for a gift for someone, or want to try something new, there are great options here. As always with such huge sales, it’s a smart move to check it all out for yourself. Do so by tapping the button below. However, if you want some insight into what we recommend, keep reading and we’ll take you through our favorites. In all cases, don’t count on stock staying this price for very long.

What to shop for in the Jomashop Tom Ford cologne sale

With some of the best colognes around, Tom Ford colognes are well worth checking out. One highlight is the which is down to $144 from $295. It has top notes of rosewood, cardamom, and Chinese pepper, while there are heart notes of Oud, sandalwood, and vetiver. For the base notes, expect the delights of Tonka bean, vanilla, and amber. One of Tom Ford’s older colognes, it has a timeless quality to it.

Recommended Videos

When choosing a cologne, you might prefer something like which is down to $118 from $235. It offers a mixture of aromatic nuances with an oriental touch. There’s a vibrant splash of citrus and blackcurrant while there are also rich notes of French jasmine, ylang ylang and black truffle. It’s a robust mixture of woody elements right down to earthy patchouli and warm sandalwood. It all comes together to be delightful.

For something a little different, don’t forget . Down to $215 from $375, it has top notes of cherry and cherry liqueur while there’s bitter almond in there too. Heart notes of cherry syrup, Turkish rose, and Jasmine sambac all come together to provide a romantic and tantalizing array of fragrances.

We’ve picked out only a few of our favorite fragrances in the Tom Ford cologne sale going on at Jomashop right now. There are dozens of others with many fragrances available in different sizes. That means you can buy a small sample of sorts to see if it appeals and suits you, or you can invest in a cologne which will last you a long time to come. It’s all up to you but to check out the sale, you need to tap the button below before it ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations