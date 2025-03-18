I tried these $250 day and night creams and these were my results

Table of Contents Table of Contents Mitopure bioactive technology Day cream and night cream results Final thoughts

No matter who you are or your budget, most of us would likely agree that day or night cream that is $250 is high, especially for a container under two ounces. However, as someone intrigued by science and biohacking, Timeline’s Night Cream and Day Cream caught my eye. I’ve never believed skincare product claims, but these products aren’t claiming the usual benefits you see on the labels of most skincare products. The Timeline Day and Night creams boast patented “Mitopure” bioactive technology — but what exactly does this mean, and can it help target aging differently than other products on the market? After several weeks of using the day and night creams, here’s what I found.

Mitopure bioactive technology

Per Timeline, aging causes our skin cells to have less energy and become less efficient at renewing themselves from the inside, causing visible signs of aging over time. Both intrinsic and extrinsic factors lead to aging of the skin. Timeline has discovered patented Mitopure technology, the first and only bioactive clinically proven to re-energize cells by renewing their power sources and helping combat intrinsic and extrinsic aging factors. Timeline’s products contain a patented dose of Urolithin A, an ingredient clinically proven to address aging by stimulating mitophagy, which recycles damaged mitochondria within cells.

If you’re not heavily into science, these research-based claims might go in one ear and out the other for you. However, what’s more important than the research is the actual results. The brand claims that results will be visible within 15 days of use. In clinical studies (a 3-week trial), 80% of participants agreed their skin appeared more youthful, and 93% agreed their skin felt immediately rehydrated, nourished, and supple.

Day cream and night cream results

Nothing out of the ordinary happened in the first couple of days of using this day-and-night cream combination. When you start any new skincare routine, it takes time for your skin to adapt and to notice results. I remained consistent, applying the day and night cream every day without missing a single day (yes, that meant doing my nighttime skincare routine when I was practically falling asleep). Around week one, when I started using these creams consistently, I got that “I’m impressed” feeling.

Per Timeline’s research, 83% of participants said their skin awakened with a healthy glow, morning after morning. If I were polled as part of this survey, I would agree with this claim. Achieving a “glow” is difficult for someone with normal-to-dry skin like myself. More times than not, I have dry, lifeless, and dull skin. However, my skin looked better each day after lathering the night cream the night before. As per the directions, don’t forget to apply the day and night cream to your neck, too (a common area where wrinkles form). The day cream is light enough that you won’t feel a “heaviness” after applying it over your daily sunscreen. The night cream was even more impressive, however, leaving my skin feeling softer right before bed. The product claims to “seal moisture in overnight,” which I agree is true.



Final thoughts

Choosing what day and night cream to buy in a market with endless product options can be challenging. Despite the shock of the initial ticket price, I’m thoroughly impressed by these $250 day and night creams. Unlike many skincare products I’ve tried, they live up to their claims. If you’re suffering from skin dryness and want to fight visible signs of aging proactively, Timeline’s products are worth the splurge.