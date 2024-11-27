Table of Contents Table of Contents What are pimple patches, and how do they work? Do pimple patches work on unpopped pimples? Do dermatologists recommend pimple patches? Tips for choosing and using pimple patches from dermatologists Summary

For years, people considered pimples something to get rid of — quickly and privately. People searched far and wide for quick fixes and ways to cover up a zit, including concealer (yes, even for men), popping (not a good idea) and various skincare products with promise.

There’s a new product making the rounds on social media, especially TikTok. They’re called “pimple patches” and aren’t necessarily discreet. For the unfamiliar and TikTok holdouts: “Pimple patches have gained a lot of popularity recently, especially among Gen-Z, but they can be effective for anyone struggling with acne,” said Dr. Hannah Kopelman, MD, a dermatologist at Kopelman Hair Restoration, adding that they are adhesive stickers that go over the pimple.

Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., the CEO of Dermatology Circle PLLC, said pimple patches have a plot twist. Many are brightly colored or boast fun shapes, like stars, that don’t hide the fact that a person has a pimple. However, clear ones exist, too. Are either worth the hype?

What are pimple patches, and how do they work?

Pimple patches are designed to help you deal with pimples. “Pimple patches are small adhesive stickers aimed to cover acne spots,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “They can be barely visible or, conversely, come in fun shapes and colors.”

Acne and pimples are often seen as a “teenager problem.” Yet, adults can also experience this chronic skin condition (and an occasional zit, seemingly always before a wedding or large social gathering). Besides giving you a confidence boost — either by masking a pimple or making one a fashion statement — pimple patches can help speed up healing in two ways.

“These patches help with healing by preventing you from picking at your pimples, which can worsen the condition,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Some patches also have active ingredients to dry and heal a pimple.”

Dr. Geeta Yadav, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology, said hydrocolloid is one common ingredient.

“Hydrocolloid [is] a material that can absorb fluid from a pimple while shielding it from external irritants, including your fingers,” Dr. Yadav said.

Dr. Kopelman added that hydrocolloid can also reduce inflammation, speeding up healing. However, not all pimple patches are the same.

“There are some pimple patches that contain active ingredients, such as salicylic acid, to treat a pimple so it shrinks and disappears even faster,” Dr. Yadav said.

According to the Chemical Society, other common skincare ingredients you might find in pimple patches include:

Tea tree oil

Tea tree extract

Hyaluronic acid

Niacinamide

Benzoyl peroxide

While many of these ingredients are tried and true parts of acne treatments, pimple patches feel relatively new, begging the question…

Do pimple patches work on unpopped pimples?

The answer can vary. However, generally, pimple patches have earned their place in skincare. “They can prevent further damage and promote faster healing,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said, emphasizing that the stickers may be trendy. Still, the ingredients have long been used in dermatology as an Rx for breakouts.

However, pimple patches aren’t 100% effective for every single person and every single zit.

“I find it depends on the type of pimple,” Dr. Yadav said. “Pimple patches tend to work best on whiteheads and pustules, which are filled with fluid that can be absorbed by a pimple patch.”

That doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a shot if you have a different concern (but take care and manage expectations).

“You can certainly put pimple patches on other types of blemishes, such as cysts, but these types of blemishes may be better treated by a pimple patch that contains active ingredients,” Dr. Yadav said. “Regardless, keeping a blemish covered and protected from bacteria, including bacteria found on your fingers or phone, can help aid the healing process.”

Dr. Kopelman echoed these sentiments on cystic pimples, adding that the patches can also be useful for popped pimples.

“They’re best suited for popped pimples or those that have come to a head,” Dr. Kopelman. “For unpopped pimples, especially deeper cystic ones, pimple patches won’t be as effective because they can’t penetrate the skin to address the underlying inflammation.”

Do dermatologists recommend pimple patches?

Dermatologists say that pimple patches can work, but do they recommend them? Again, the answer isn’t cut and dry and depends on the individual and concern.

“As a dermatologist, I highly recommend patches for patients who tend to pick at their skin,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Such behavior can lead to hyperpigmentation and permanent scarring, which are much harder to treat and may require more expensive interventions like lasers or chemical peels later on.”

But…there’s a but.

“I emphasize that acne patches are not a treatment but rather a temporary aid,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Acne is an inflammatory skin condition that requires proper treatment and skin care. “It’s essential to consult a board-certified dermatologist if you don’t see improvement from your skincare routine or over-the-counter remedies. Some forms of acne may require serious medications, including antibiotics or high doses of vitamin A for severe cases.”

Dr. Kopelman agrees.

“I often recommend pimple patches to patients for treating surface-level acne because they can prevent picking, which helps avoid scarring,” Dr. Kopelman said. “However, they shouldn’t replace your usual acne treatments.”

Dr. Yadav said pimple patches “don’t hurt” and added some benefits that scratch below the surface.

“Any dermatologist will tell you that it’s a very bad idea to pop your pimples, but this advice is often ignored,” Dr. Yadav said. “I get it — it can be really hard to resist picking at a blemish — but squeezing a pimple often does more harm than good, increasing inflammation, introducing new bacteria, or even causing scarring. Placing a pimple patch on top of a blemish serves as a great reminder not to pick a pimple, plus hide it from view without potentially congesting the skin further like makeup can.”

Tips for choosing and using pimple patches from dermatologists

Since pimple patches contain various ingredients and may affect people differently, dermatologists shared that a personalized approach is critical. They discussed some do’s and don’ts to choosing, using, and eliminating (if necessary) pimple patches from your skincare repertoire.

Choose patches that meet your personal needs

Pimple patches come in many shapes, sizes, and colors and have distinct ingredients. Dr. Yadav suggests choosing a product that suits your needs and goals.

“If you have a very inflamed, swollen blemish, I recommend looking for pimple patches that contain active ingredients designed to treat the blemish as well as calm redness and inflammation,” Dr. Yadav said. “Salicylic acid helps clear out the pores while ingredients like niacinamide, cica, and aloe can help calm the skin.”

Dr. Kazlouskaya recommends hydrocolloid patches for “simple coverage and improved healing.”

“Hydrocolloid is non-irritating and helps to absorb moisture and pus, leading to faster healing,” she said.

Consider texture

Beyond ingredients, texture can play a role in the type of pimple patch that works best for you.

“There are pimple patches with microneedles as well as smooth textures,” Dr. Yadav said. “I recommend microneedle-style patches for big, noticeable pimples, as they tend to be formulated with active ingredients, and those little ‘needles’ can help deliver the actives more deeply into the skin.”

Use as directed

Pimple patches are designed to soothe and heal skin, but a surefire way to notice the opposite effect is to keep them on too long.

“Don’t wear patches with active ingredients, such as AHA/BHA or benzoyl peroxide, for longer than the recommended duration. These active ingredients can irritate dry or sensitive skin,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said.

Engage in risk reduction and know when to stop

Pimple patches aren’t for everyone.

“If you are allergic to adhesives like those used in eyelash glue [and] bandages, you may not be able to use pimple patches safely, which is why you should do a patch test first,” Dr. Yadav said. “If you’ve already used the patch and it’s caused a negative reaction — usually a welt in the shape and size of the patch — discontinue use immediately.”

Should you try another kind of pimple patch? That answer, once again, depends.

“Pimple patches with active ingredients may also cause irritation, depending on your skin’s sensitivity; if you have red, itchy, or sensitive skin where you’ve placed the pimple patch that is unrelated to the pimple itself, do not use another pimple patch,” Dr. Yadav said.

If in doubt, consult a dermatologist. If you don’t currently see one, your primary care doctor can provide a referral.

Pimple patches are adhesives that cover a pimple. Some contain ingredients and materials like salicylic acid that can speed up healing. These patches can also prevent you from popping or picking at pimples, worsening the problem and potentially leading to scarring. Some pimple patches are clear and can almost completely hide zits, while others call attention to them with fun shapes and colors. Dermatologists say either can be effective, depending on the pimple, ingredients, and person. Choose ingredients that meet your needs, and pay close attention to instructions on how long to wear one. If you notice redness or irritation, you may need to try different ingredients or another treatment altogether. A dermatologist can provide personalized advice.