 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gen-Z loves pimple patches — are they worth a try? Dermatologists weigh in

Should you try a pimple patch? Here's what dermatologists think

By
man looking in the mirror skincare
RDNE Stock project / Pexels

For years, people considered pimples something to get rid of — quickly and privately. People searched far and wide for quick fixes and ways to cover up a zit, including concealer (yes, even for men), popping (not a good idea) and various skincare products with promise.

There’s a new product making the rounds on social media, especially TikTok. They’re called “pimple patches” and aren’t necessarily discreet. For the unfamiliar and TikTok holdouts: “Pimple patches have gained a lot of popularity recently, especially among Gen-Z, but they can be effective for anyone struggling with acne,” said Dr. Hannah Kopelman, MD, a dermatologist at Kopelman Hair Restoration, adding that they are adhesive stickers that go over the pimple.

Recommended Videos

Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., the CEO of Dermatology Circle PLLC, said pimple patches have a plot twist. Many are brightly colored or boast fun shapes, like stars, that don’t hide the fact that a person has a pimple. However, clear ones exist, too. Are either worth the hype?

Related

What are pimple patches, and how do they work?

young man applying pimple patch
Dermatological acne patches or stickers to absorb excess fluids from pimple. Quick dealing with pimples without squeezing. Man is applying acne pimple patch on his face to heal from zits Rabizo Anatolii / Shutterstock

Pimple patches are designed to help you deal with pimples. “Pimple patches are small adhesive stickers aimed to cover acne spots,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “They can be barely visible or, conversely, come in fun shapes and colors.”

Acne and pimples are often seen as a “teenager problem.” Yet, adults can also experience this chronic skin condition (and an occasional zit, seemingly always before a wedding or large social gathering). Besides giving you a confidence boost — either by masking a pimple or making one a fashion statement — pimple patches can help speed up healing in two ways.

“These patches help with healing by preventing you from picking at your pimples, which can worsen the condition,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Some patches also have active ingredients to dry and heal a pimple.”

Dr. Geeta Yadav, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology, said hydrocolloid is one common ingredient.

“Hydrocolloid [is] a material that can absorb fluid from a pimple while shielding it from external irritants, including your fingers,” Dr. Yadav said.

Dr. Kopelman added that hydrocolloid can also reduce inflammation, speeding up healing. However, not all pimple patches are the same.

“There are some pimple patches that contain active ingredients, such as salicylic acid, to treat a pimple so it shrinks and disappears even faster,” Dr. Yadav said.

According to the Chemical Society, other common skincare ingredients you might find in pimple patches include:

  • Tea tree oil
  • Tea tree extract
  • Hyaluronic acid
  • Niacinamide
  • Benzoyl peroxide

While many of these ingredients are tried and true parts of acne treatments, pimple patches feel relatively new, begging the question…

Do pimple patches work on unpopped pimples?

man doing skincare in the mirror
Ron Katch / Pexels

The answer can vary. However, generally, pimple patches have earned their place in skincare. “They can prevent further damage and promote faster healing,”  Dr. Kazlouskaya said, emphasizing that the stickers may be trendy. Still, the ingredients have long been used in dermatology as an Rx for breakouts.

However, pimple patches aren’t 100% effective for every single person and every single zit.

“I find it depends on the type of pimple,” Dr. Yadav said. “Pimple patches tend to work best on whiteheads and pustules, which are filled with fluid that can be absorbed by a pimple patch.”

That doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a shot if you have a different concern (but take care and manage expectations).

“You can certainly put pimple patches on other types of blemishes, such as cysts, but these types of blemishes may be better treated by a pimple patch that contains active ingredients,” Dr. Yadav said. “Regardless, keeping a blemish covered and protected from bacteria, including bacteria found on your fingers or phone, can help aid the healing process.”

Dr. Kopelman echoed these sentiments on cystic pimples, adding that the patches can also be useful for popped pimples.

They’re best suited for popped pimples or those that have come to a head,” Dr. Kopelman. “For unpopped pimples, especially deeper cystic ones, pimple patches won’t be as effective because they can’t penetrate the skin to address the underlying inflammation.”

Do dermatologists recommend pimple patches?

a man looking in the mirror in a white bathrobe
Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

Dermatologists say that pimple patches can work, but do they recommend them? Again, the answer isn’t cut and dry and depends on the individual and concern.

As a dermatologist, I highly recommend patches for patients who tend to pick at their skin,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Such behavior can lead to hyperpigmentation and permanent scarring, which are much harder to treat and may require more expensive interventions like lasers or chemical peels later on.”

But…there’s a but.

“I emphasize that acne patches are not a treatment but rather a temporary aid,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “Acne is an inflammatory skin condition that requires proper treatment and skin care. “It’s essential to consult a board-certified dermatologist if you don’t see improvement from your skincare routine or over-the-counter remedies. Some forms of acne may require serious medications, including antibiotics or high doses of vitamin A for severe cases.”

Dr. Kopelman agrees.

I often recommend pimple patches to patients for treating surface-level acne because they can prevent picking, which helps avoid scarring,” Dr. Kopelman said. “However, they shouldn’t replace your usual acne treatments.”

Dr. Yadav said pimple patches “don’t hurt” and added some benefits that scratch below the surface.

“Any dermatologist will tell you that it’s a very bad idea to pop your pimples, but this advice is often ignored,” Dr. Yadav said. “I get it — it can be really hard to resist picking at a blemish — but squeezing a pimple often does more harm than good, increasing inflammation, introducing new bacteria, or even causing scarring. Placing a pimple patch on top of a blemish serves as a great reminder not to pick a pimple, plus hide it from view without potentially congesting the skin further like makeup can.”

Tips for choosing and using pimple patches from dermatologists

tired man white t-shirt looking in mirror
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Since pimple patches contain various ingredients and may affect people differently, dermatologists shared that a personalized approach is critical. They discussed some do’s and don’ts to choosing, using, and eliminating (if necessary) pimple patches from your skincare repertoire.

Choose patches that meet your personal needs

Pimple patches come in many shapes, sizes, and colors and have distinct ingredients. Dr. Yadav suggests choosing a product that suits your needs and goals.

“If you have a very inflamed, swollen blemish, I recommend looking for pimple patches that contain active ingredients designed to treat the blemish as well as calm redness and inflammation,” Dr. Yadav said. “Salicylic acid helps clear out the pores while ingredients like niacinamide, cica, and aloe can help calm the skin.”

Dr. Kazlouskaya recommends hydrocolloid patches for “simple coverage and improved healing.”

“Hydrocolloid is non-irritating and helps to absorb moisture and pus, leading to faster healing,” she said.

Consider texture

Beyond ingredients, texture can play a role in the type of pimple patch that works best for you.

“There are pimple patches with microneedles as well as smooth textures,” Dr. Yadav said. “I recommend microneedle-style patches for big, noticeable pimples, as they tend to be formulated with active ingredients, and those little ‘needles’ can help deliver the actives more deeply into the skin.”

Use as directed

Pimple patches are designed to soothe and heal skin, but a surefire way to notice the opposite effect is to keep them on too long.

Don’t wear patches with active ingredients, such as AHA/BHA or benzoyl peroxide, for longer than the recommended duration. These active ingredients can irritate dry or sensitive skin,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said.

Engage in risk reduction and know when to stop

Pimple patches aren’t for everyone.

If you are allergic to adhesives like those used in eyelash glue [and] bandages, you may not be able to use pimple patches safely, which is why you should do a patch test first,” Dr. Yadav said. “If you’ve already used the patch and it’s caused a negative reaction — usually a welt in the shape and size of the patch — discontinue use immediately.”

Should you try another kind of pimple patch? That answer, once again, depends.

Pimple patches with active ingredients may also cause irritation, depending on your skin’s sensitivity; if you have red, itchy, or sensitive skin where you’ve placed the pimple patch that is unrelated to the pimple itself, do not use another pimple patch,” Dr. Yadav said.

If in doubt, consult a dermatologist. If you don’t currently see one, your primary care doctor can provide a referral.

Summary

Using acne patches for treatment of pimple and rosacea close-up.
sergey kolesnikov / Shutterstock

Pimple patches are adhesives that cover a pimple. Some contain ingredients and materials like salicylic acid that can speed up healing. These patches can also prevent you from popping or picking at pimples, worsening the problem and potentially leading to scarring. Some pimple patches are clear and can almost completely hide zits, while others call attention to them with fun shapes and colors. Dermatologists say either can be effective, depending on the pimple, ingredients, and person. Choose ingredients that meet your needs, and pay close attention to instructions on how long to wear one. If you notice redness or irritation, you may need to try different ingredients or another treatment altogether. A dermatologist can provide personalized advice.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
The best men’s grooming products for your beard: A 2024 guide
Here's the routine to keep your beard looking in top shape
Man with a beard standing on the beach.

Your beard is a part of your aesthetic ... your look that people know you by. The manly appearance of a good face mane is one of the most stylish aspects for men today. And yet, some of us just can't seem to get the look right. You could be going for something resembling stubble more than anything else. Or you could be looking for a long and flowing beard. Either way, you need the right grooming products to get the job done.

Luckily for you, we have pulled straight from the annual The Manual Grooming Awards to put together the best step-by-step routine to get your beard looking as good as you do.
Pre-shave routine

Read more
How to fade a beard the right way
Keep your beard nice on the sides
Faded beard

Having a beard is one of the biggest honors of a man's life. The beard is essential to some men's entire identity and definitely to their look. Whether it is a guy who likes to keep it nice short, with some magazine-level stubble, or a guy who likes to look like a Delta Force operator with a flannel shirt and a bushy mane, they love their beards.

Maintaining a beard is a skill that many of the seasoned veterans of facial hair may have down, but if you're just starting out on your Viking face journey, then some of it can be overwhelming. That is why learning how to fade a beard is essential. The skill will help you keep everything nice and tight on the side of your face, regardless of the length. This elongates the look of your face and makes you look trim. Always a good thing. So if you want to learn how to get the fresh barber look at home, here is what you need to know.
How can I fade my beard easily?

Read more
The best men’s grooming products for your body: The list for you in 2024
Take care of your body from neck to toenails with these products
Shaped and healthy body building man holding a fresh salad bowl

You spend hours every week working hard on your body in the gym. You eat the right things. You find the right fitness routine. Everything you do is to ensure your clothes always fit well and you are healthy and happy for years to come. That is commendable, and we love to help you get there.

However, sometimes your body needs a little bit of love on the outside, too. Your skin needs the TLC that you are giving your muscles and your heart. Your lungs and your nervous system. So, in true The Manual style ... we put together the perfect routine to take care of everything below the neck -- best grooming products for your body. And just because we are thorough, we pulled everything from the 2024 Grooming Awards.

Read more