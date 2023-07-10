 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Grooming

Pimple popping: Is it ever a good idea? Dermatologists weigh in

Stop watching pimple popping videos and read what dermatologists have to say about zit popping

BethAnn Mayer
By
a man looking in the mirror
Fares Hamouche/Unsplash

You’re in a wedding in two days — maybe you’re the groom — and you look in the mirror and notice a tiny, red bump. You have a pimple and suddenly feel like you’re back in high school. You also suddenly feel tempted to start pimple popping.

Finding a pimple before a special, highly-photographed occasion can feel like a cruel joke. The reality is that there’s never a great time to get a zit. The temptation to nix the bugger by popping it can be real, yet dermatologists typically advise against taking this action.

Recommended Videos

“You likely get the urge to pop a pimple when it’s started to form a whitehead full of pus, and you can’t stop staring at it,” said Dr. Peter Young, a board-certified dermatologist and current medical director of Nurx Dermatology. “Though your intentions are to help your skin clear up faster, this popping and picking might actually cause more damage.”

What kind of damage? You certainly don’t want to turn a tiny pimple into a massive problem, especially if you have a date with a photographer coming up. Here’s what to know about pimple popping, including how to do the deed safely if you must.

a man with a charcoal face mask
Safia Shakil/Unsplash

Why do people want to pop pimples?

If you know, you know. However, people feel tempted to engage in zit popping for a few primary reasons.

“The burning or itching sensation associated with pimples can be uncomfortable, leading to an urge to pick at them for relief,” said Dr. Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, Ph.D., a board-certified dermatologist with Dermatology Circle PLLC. “This desire to pick is often driven by the belief that removing the pus or contents of the pimple will expedite the healing process. For some, it is a form of relief from stress or anxiety.”

Other times, a person may have an uncontrollable urge.

“Sometimes a painful, red pimple on your chin is just too enticing to leave alone,” said Dr. Young. “While you already know that picking at your skin can cause more harm than good, it’s still so tempting.”

a man looking upset in the mirror
Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

What are the risks of a popping that pimple? 

Popping a pimple can exacerbate the problem and cause pain. Dr. Young says the risks of pimple popping include the following:

  • Infections
  • Painful pimples
  • More noticeable pimples
  • Permanent acne scars

Dr. Kazlouskaya added a few more to the list:

  • Persistent redness
  • Pigmentation
  • Worsening acne

Still, you’re not alone if you feel tempted to give popping the zit a shot.

“Everyone’s been there at some point,” Dr. Young said, but he still doesn’t recommend giving in to the urge. “As tempting as it may seem, just say no to picking, popping, or squeezing your zits.” 

a man applying face cream
cottonbro studio/Pexels

Is there a way to safely pop a pimple? 

Experts do not advise popping a pimple — period. However, both dermatologists we spoke to said there are ways to pop a pimple safely if you cannot fight the urge. If they cannot convince you to adhere to strict abstinence, they’d prefer you take a few precautions when popping a pimple. Ditch the pimple popping videos and read on. 

“If the urge to pop a pimple feels inevitable and the pimple is very superficial, it’s important to proceed with caution and take proper hygiene measures to minimize potential harm,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said.

First and foremost, both experts stressed the importance of hand-washing.

Dr. Young suggested taking a few different steps if you’re popping a blackhead or whitehead.

“If you’re popping a blackhead, use an OTC medication first to help open up the pore,” he said. “Once that’s set, you can gently apply pressure to the outer edges with either your fingers or cotton swabs.”

Before popping blackheads, Dr. Young suggests using products with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid on blackheads. What if the whitehead is on the popping block?

“If you’re popping a whitehead, you’ll need to use a sterilized needle and gently pick the top of the pimple,” Dr. Young said. “From there, you can put a little pressure on [it] to finish the job.”

To be clear, your efforts may not be successful. Popping pimples is a rare time in which the old cliché about “if at first you don’t succeed, try again” does not apply.

“If the pimple does not easily release its contents, it is best to stop and avoid further attempts,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “After the pimple is squeezed out, one should stop squeezing it.”

basket of face cloths
Vlada Karpovich/Pexels

Better alternatives to popping pimples

Experts say there are better (read: less risky) ways to nix pimples. Dr. Young said prevention is the best medicine when possible.

“Keep your skin clean by washing your face every morning and again at bedtime,” Dr. Young said. “It’s also important to wash your face after you sweat.”

The products you use matter.

“Make sure to use only non-comedogenic, or non-acne forming, skin care products, including makeup, moisturizers, sunscreens, and cleansers,” said Dr. Young.

You cannot always prevent pimples, though. Some may be due to hormones, for instance. Again, products and ingredients are essential to nix a pimple and avoid new zits.

“Instead of squeezing, I prefer topical remedies with benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, sulfur, or a topical antibiotic,” Dr. Kazlouskaya said. “They have anti-inflammatory effects and help to heal the spot faster.”

If you’re uncertain what’s best for you, a dermatologist can help you find the best products for your skin.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
Follow these 10 tips to get rid of razor burn ASAP
How to get rid of razor burn: Razor burn treatment, prevention, and more
Man shaving with razor burn.

Getting razor burn can be uncomfortable, and it can make it seemingly impossible to continue shaving without further aggravating your irritated skin. It’s also extremely common and can occur wherever you shave, including your more intimate manscaping areas. If you have it, you'll want to know how to get rid of razor burn — stat.

Fortunately, there are ways to prevent as well as ways to ease razor burn should your skin already have the dreaded painful, warm, itchy redness characteristics. Keep reading for the best tips to prevent and treat razor burn for men.
What is razor burn?
Razor burn refers to an irritation of the skin caused by shaving. It can result in redness, tenderness, localized warmth, swelling, itchiness, and small red bumps. Though razor burn on the face is not only irritating but obvious, it can happen anywhere you shave.

Read more
8 LGBTQ-owned grooming brands you can support year-round
Check out these LGBTQ-owned grooming brands and support the queer community in June and beyond
Mac makeup set

Supporting queer-owned businesses is something we should do not just during Pride Month, but all year round. While the beauty world has made strides to become more inclusive in recent years, hawking special-edition Pride items every June as many mainstream brands are inclined to do is never enough to pay respect to a community that has been influential in shaping beauty and grooming standards for decades.

Thus, we're sharing the LGBTQ-owned grooming brands that are producing some of the best grooming products you can find right now. In addition to selling inclusive personal care items, these companies are also leveraging their influence to give back to the LGBTQ+ community and the world at large.

Read more
Skin cycling is the viral TikTok trend that dermatologists actually recommend
Don't want to hear about another TikTok trend? Skin cycling is actually one you'll want to learn
Man washing his face in the bathroom.

Another TikTok trend is making the rounds, but this one is pretty interesting. While not new, the process of skin cycling is blowing up on social media these days, with every influencer scrambling to show us their version and which products they use.

With all the skincare routines we see on TikTok, you have to wonder if this one is safe to do. What is skin cycling? With the help of experts, we'll explain and tell you if it is something we all should be trying.

Read more