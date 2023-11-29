A warm drink after a frigid day just hits different

When the sun dips below the horizon and your day on the slopes comes to an end, there’s nothing quite like the ritual of enjoying apres-ski drinks to warm up and unwind. Whether you’re nestled in a cozy mountain ski lodge or savoring the crisp alpine air, these wintery sips add an extra layer of magic to your winter adventures.

If you’re looking for ways to spruce up your downtime on the slopes, let’s explore six delightful apres-ski drinks that have become cherished traditions for winter sports enthusiasts. From the aromatic mulled wine to the rich espresso martini, we’ll dive into the origins and appeal of each drink. So, grab a seat by the fire, and let’s embark on a journey through the world of treasured ski lodge winter beverages.

1. Mulled wine

Mulled wine has been warming cold fingers and hearts for centuries. Its roots trace back to ancient Rome, where it was consumed to fend off winter chills. This spiced red wine is served hot or warm and is beloved for its comforting blend of cinnamon, cloves, and citrus, making it a perfect choice after a day of skiing or snowboarding. The warm and soothing nature of a great mulled wine recipe makes it a cherished apres-ski classic.

2. Bourbon cider

A delightful mix of bourbon and apple cider, a simple bourbon cider offers an adult twist on a beloved fall and winter favorite. While its exact origin remains somewhat mysterious, its popularity, especially in the American South, is undeniable. The warming bite of bourbon paired with the mouthwatering crispness of hot apple cider creates a harmonious sip that most skiers can thoroughly appreciate.

3. Hot toddy

You’ve probably heard stories about your grandparents’ hot toddy recipe. With its blend of whiskey, healthy and sweet honey, and spices, it’s like a comforting hug for your taste buds. Its origins are believed to be Scottish, where it was initially prescribed as a cold remedy. Today, it’s still used to fight sore throats and persistent coughs, but it’s also cherished for its warming qualities. The soothing sensation the hot toddy provides is just what you’ll need after breathing the freezing air all day on the slopes.

4. Hot buttered rum

Hot buttered rum has a fascinating history dating back to the days of sea exploration and pirates. This concoction of dark rum, butter, sugar, and spices was believed to ward off the ill effects and sinister woes that cold and dampness brought on seafaring men. While it probably doesn’t repel sea monsters, this hot buttered rum recipe certainly brings comfort and joy to skiers seeking respite from the winter chill.

5. Espresso martini

Unlike some of the other classics on our list, the espresso martini is a relatively new addition to apres-ski drink menus. This invigorating blend of vodka, coffee liqueur, and freshly brewed espresso is the perfect choice for those looking to stay alert and active, extending the energy of their ski trip into the night. A great espresso martini recipe is the ideal pick-me-up after an exhilarating day boarding or skiing.

6. Irish coffee

Closing our list is the classic and timeless Irish coffee, an expert blend of whiskey, hot coffee, sugar, and a layer of whipped cream. This spiked version of the world-renowned morning beverage originated in Ireland and was invented by an airport chef to keep fatigued, rerouted passengers awake and warm.

The original Irish coffee drink offers a delightful contrast of rich warmth and creamy indulgence, and the best part is, you can opt for regular or decaf coffee to keep your energy where you want it. It’s a fitting choice for those who appreciate the fusion of coffee and spirits.

As the sun sets and the mountain air grows colder, the allure of apres-ski drinks beckons. These six beverages, each with its own unique history and flavor profile, add a special dimension to your winter escapades. From the comforting hot toddy to the invigorating Irish coffee, there’s a perfect apres-ski drink for every palate. So, next time you hit the slopes, be sure to indulge in these classics to cap off your day with warmth and camaraderie.

