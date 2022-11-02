These are the best bourbon cocktails to make this fall

Let’s be real — bourbon is pretty damned wonderful any time of the year. But come fall, there’s just something especially delicious about this spicy-sweet nectar. Warming to the fingertips, bourbon’s characteristic flavor is not only luscious on its own, but also complemented beautifully by other warm and cozy fall flavors, mixed into festive drinks. These are a few of our absolute favorite bourbon cocktails for fall.

(From Inspired by Charm)

Melding fall and winter flavors with its decadent combination of maple and cranberry, this is a cocktail you can enjoy straight on through to Christmas. We adore how the acidic burst of cranberry is accented and tamed with the rich coating of maple and nuttiness of bourbon.

Ingredients:

4 ounces bourbon

3 ounces cranberry juice

2 ounces maple cranberry syrup (recipe below)

2 ounces seltzer or club soda

Maple cranberries and rosemary sprigs for garnish

Maple Cranberries:

1/2 cup real maple syrup

1 cup fresh cranberries

Method:

In a small saucepan, stir together the syrup and cranberries. Simmer until the cranberries begin to burst, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool completely. You will have enough maple cranberries and syrup to make 5-6 cocktails. Add ice to two rocks glasses. Top each with a tablespoon of the maple cranberries and set aside. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add bourbon, cranberry juice, and maple cranberry syrup. Shake vigorously. Strain into prepared glasses. Top each with a splash of seltzer water. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary, if desired.

(From Half-Baked Harvest)

When you’re in the mood for a romantic night, curled up by fireplace, with a sexy someone on the sofa next to you, this is the drink to serve. Invoking all of the warm, intimate feelings, this bourbon cocktail will get you into the pumpkin-spiciest of moods.

Ingredients:

1-2 ounces spiced pumpkin syrup (recipe below)

2 ounces bourbon

1/2 ounce orange juice

1-2 dashes orange bitters

Ginger beer for topping, optional

Spiced Pumpkin Syrup:

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla

Sea salt

Method:

In a small pot, mix together the Spiced Pumpkin Syrup ingredients and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and allow to cool. In a cocktail shaker, combine 2-3 tablespoons pumpkin syrup, bourbon, orange juice, and orange bitters. Add ice and shake. Strain into a glass. Top off with ginger beer, if desired.

(From Tidy Mom)

This adults-only apple cider will make cleaning the leaves out of the rain gutters a much more enjoyable experience. The tart taste of apple cider in this drink pairs perfectly with the malted barley notes of bourbon. Made with just a few simple ingredients, this easy fall cocktail will spice up any chilly afternoon.

Ingredients:

3 ounces apple cider

2 ounces bourbon

Squeeze of lemon

Thyme and cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Method:

Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Add cider, bourbon and lemon juice. Shake for 30 seconds and strain into ice-filled rocks glass.

(From The Chunky Chef)

Deliciously blending the crisp bite of tart apple with the syrupy sweetness of maple, this bourbon cocktail is absolutely perfect for fall. Its accent of peppery thyme is a surprising burst of freshness, and adds a complexity to the cocktail, making it one of our top choices.

Ingredients:

3 medium honeycrisp apples, sliced

1 cup water

3/4 cup apple cider

1 lemon, juiced

2 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 – 2 teaspoons sugar

2/3 cup bourbon

Honeycrisp apple slices, for garnish

Thyme sprigs, for garnish

Method:

In a blender, pulse together apples, water, cider, lemon juice, maple syrup and sugar. Process until smooth. Place a fine mesh sieve over the top of a pitcher and pour mixture through, pressing with a rubber spatula to get all liquid into the pitcher. Discard solids. Stir in bourbon and chill for at least an hour. Serve over ice. Garnish with apple slices and thyme sprigs, if desired.

(From Aubrey’s Kitchen)

The process of smoking food and drinks adds a savory, smokey campfire component that’s hard to achieve with any other method or ingredient. Sure, we all love smoked brisket and fish. Even a toasty marshmallow is delicious with a bit of smokey flavor. But if you’ve yet to try a smoked cocktail, you’re in for a treat. The addition of smoke in this drink adds not only an outstanding flavor, but also a gorgeous visual experience.

Ingredients:

2 ounces bourbon

2-3 dashes angostura bitters

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon water

1 orange peel, for garnish

Method:

Pour water, bitters and sugar to a rocks glass, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add bourbon and ice. Using a cocktail smoker, fill and cover glass with smoke. Allow smoke to remain in covered glass for 1-2 minutes (depending on desired smokiness). Allow smoke to release and enjoy.

