You don't have to deny It anymore — pumpkin spice is delicious

Look, no one’s proud of it. It’s something that’s associated with teenage girls and Ugg boots, or middle aged moms and Hobby Lobby. This time of year, every “Karen” in the country is walking around singing its praises and decorating every nook and cranny of her home accordingly with plastic gourds and faux foliage. But the sad truth is, pumpkin spice is delicious.

It just is, and there’s nothing we can do about it. So we say, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Throw on some flannel and embrace your inner basic bro. Stand up and declare your passion for pumpkin spice proudly. And we daresay, take it a step further by making your own blend at home. Because this time of year, adding this easy-to-make spice blend to just about anything will put you in a leaf-jumping, apple-picking, hay-riding kind of mood. And we’re here for it.

Just about every food and drink brand has hopped on the pumpkin spice bandwagon in the last few years. Of course, the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is the leader of the pack, selling millions of the popular drink every autumn. Brands like Nespresso and Swiss Miss have also cashed in on the trend. Our favorites are the more unusual pairings — Pumpkin Spice Oreos, anyone? Or how about cracking open a cold Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer courtesy of Bud Light? No matter how far these brands might be reaching, there seem to be customers who just can’t get enough of this popular spice in their favorite foods and drinks.

The good news is, with this simple recipe, you, too, will be able to give anything you desire a pumpkin spice kick. Simply sprinkle bit to your coffee beans for a bit of fall flavor in your brew. Dust a little on toast or pancakes on those chilly fall mornings. Add a bit to your vanilla milkshake if you’re still in the summer heat and just can’t wait for fall to start! And of course, use it in all of your favorite pumpkin spice recipes, like pies and cakes.

Pumpkin spice recipe

This recipe is ridiculously easy to make. No cooking required — just mix a few things you probably already have in the cupboard, and bam. Homemade pumpkin spice. Pro tip: Make a big batch, find some cute jars, and give them away as gifts. Your charm meter just skyrocketed.

Maybe make a few extras, tag them with your number, and hand them out in front of Starbucks? Sounds like a brilliant plan to us.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

2 teaspoons allspice

1 teaspoon ground cloves

Method:

Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Store in a tightly sealed jar.

That’s it! Now you’re ready to put pumpkin spice on… well, just about anything!

Editors' Recommendations