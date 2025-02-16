 Skip to main content
The must-visit hiking trails Europe has to offer — our top picks

See some of the most gorgeous hiking trails in Europe

Berchtesgaden National Park
Jan Brennenstuhl / Unsplash

Europe has some of the most gorgeous hiking trails around, so I want to highlight five of my all-time favorites. These trails range from easy to challenging, and may require some extra gear along the way. That said, you’ll be rewarded with stunning mountain views, alpine scenery, lakes, waterfalls, and even volcanoes. Here are some of the best hiking trails Europe has to offer.

Pieni Karhunkierros Trail in Oulanka, Finland

Oulanka National Park in Finland during the winter
Alexander Ulbrich / Unsplash

As a proud Finnish-American, I’m always looking for ways to go to and from my beloved Finland. A trail that’s on my bucket list for the next time I visit is Pieni Karhunkierros Trail at Oulanka National Park. This is a beautiful 7.3 mile loop near Rukatunturi, North Ostrobothnia. Here, visitors can experience the unparalleled beauty of the Finnish forests, cliffs, and rapids. You’ll come across several suspension bridges, campsites, bathrooms, and wilderness huts. Just make sure that you wear sturdy hiking shoes because the trail can get muddy. Winter visitors can even enjoy snowshoeing this route.

Malerwinkel in Bavaria, Germany

Berchtesgaden National Park
Jan Brennenstuhl / Unsplash

A short flight or train ride down into Germany will lead you to the incredible sights and sounds of the Berchtesgaden National Park. Malerwinkel is a 2.1-mile loop trail near Schönau am Königsee, which is in Bavaria. While considered moderately challenging, this area is known for being kid-friendly while also offering amazing views, From Malerwinkel viewpoint, you’ll be able to view the pilgrimage church of St. Bartholomä, then later on, you can see a spectacular view of the Koenigssee. This trail can get pretty crowded, so try going in the off-season if you want the place more or less to yourself.

Path of the Gods in Italy

Path of the Gods, Piazza Paolo Capasso, Agerola, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
Nicholas Martinelli / Unsplash

The Amalfi Coast already has some of the best vacationing in all of Europe, but it also has some of the best hiking trails. The Path of the Gods is a popular trail, and it’s often considered to be the best one in Italy. This one is a bit more strenuous than the other ones previously mentioned on this list, so be prepared for some steep sections. It’s a 5.8-mile point-to-point trail that starts from Bomerano and goes up to Positano. If you’re staying in Naples, this hike can be done as a day trip with the help of public transport. Take local bus 5020 in the direction of Agerola/Bomerano from the Amalfi beach bus station to get you to the trail. Then, you can walk back from Positano or take another bus back home.

Tour Du Mont Blanc

Tour Du Mont Blanc
Marc Kargel / Unsplash

No trail in Europe is more iconic than the Tour Du Mont Blanc. This trail crosses France, Italy, and Switzerland, and is a total of around 102 miles long. To do the whole trail, it will take most people at least a week due to the length and the challenging elevation gain of about 32,800 feet. The good news is that the route is circular, so you’ll end up right back where you started. On the way, you’ll pass Mont Blac, which is the highest peak in Western Europe, as well as views of incredible glaciers like Mer de Glace, green valleys, crystal-clear lakes and waterfalls, and traditional villages. Book your accommodations well in advance, including campsites, mountain refuges, hotels, and guesthouses.

Laugavegur Trail in Iceland

Laugavegur Trail in Iceland
Krisztian Korhetz / Unsplash

Another iconic long-distance hike is the Laugavegur Trail in Iceland. This is one of the most unique places on the planet, full of rhyolite mountains, black sand deserts, lava fields, geothermal hot springs, and, yes, even several active and dormant volcanos. The entire trail is about 34 miles long, passing through unbridged, knee-deep rivers and remote terrain. While it’s not technically difficult, the harsh weather can make it challenging for some. Snow, rain, wind, and sun can all occur in a single day, so it’s crucial to prepare adequately with several different layers and more than enough food and water. Camping is allowed at designated areas along the route, but no wild camping is allowed.

Tips for hiking in Europe

Man wearing hiking boots in the snow
Ashe Walker / Unsplash

Hiking in Europe can be an exciting adventure, but it can also come with some fresh challenges. Here are a few challenges that you might come across and how to avoid them.

  • Language barrier: While many European nations teach English as a second language, it’s always polite to learn at least few basic phrases to make an effort to communicate with the locals in their native language. Have a pocket translator handy just in case, and never assume that someone speaks English.
  • Respecting nature and local culture: When visiting a foreign locale, respect their land even better than you would your own. That means following “leave no trace” principles, learning of and respecting all local regulations, including trail markers, and taking extra care around historical and cultural sites like ruins, war memorials, or religious sites.
  • Take extra care to prepare:  The last thing you want to do is be caught unawares, so do your research ahead of time and book accommodations early. Some activities will require permits or fees, and especially if you are traveling across multiple countries, carry your visas and entry documents. Pack extra gear, too.

With just a little bit of luck, you and your crew will be having the time of your life, eating new foods, experiencing new places, and traveling on some of the best hiking trails Europe has to offer.

