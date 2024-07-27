If you don't want to walk every time you play golf, how much is a golf cart?

Walking along the golf course is amazing exercise. But lugging your bag of clubs across possibly 6,000 yards (or more) of rolling hills, ever-changing terrain, and perhaps a detour through a sand bunker doesn’t sound like the interesting game golf should be. That’s why riding a golf cart on (and off) the green is a much more popular option. Plus, you look much cooler cruising around the course in a golf cart. If you want to drive one of these handy motorized toys on your next round, what would that look like? How much is a golf cart? This is how much not carrying your clubs from tee to tee could cost you.

The cost of a golf cart

New or old golf cart

How much is a golf cart? Do you want it fresh off the lot or picked up second-hand? The newer the cart, the higher the price sticker. You could go to a dealership, as with buying a car, or see if your local course has any older ones they have for sale. Whether you buy new or used will come down to your budget and how often you think you’ll use the cart.

Recommended Videos

A new cart

Brand-new golf carts start at around $8,000 and go up to $20,000. Factors that affect the price are how many doors it has, the model, the brand, and what additional features you want to spring for. It is a major purchase, so consider it carefully.

A used cart

You could get a great deal on a used cart where you won’t have to worry about replacing it the following year. Used golf carts start as low as $4,000, but you could still look at a price of up to $15,000 if it’s as close to new as you could get. Make sure you purchase a used one from a trusted friend, reputable golf course, or licensed dealership.

Electric carts

Electric carts are less expensive than gas carts on the front end. But you have to factor in how much charging it will add to your electric bill. One full charge will last about 30 to 40 miles, which may not sound like a whole lot if you think about it in car mileage. Realistically, you’ll drive it about 5 to 10 miles a day while playing, so it lasts longer than you’d think.

Powered by gas

If you want to stay with gas, those carts tend to run about $1,000 more than electric. But a full tank will get you around 140 miles, which is quite a few games. The only part with a gas cart is you have to make sure to keep filling it up. You don’t want to start a game angry because you forgot to fill up your golf cart and don’t have time before you have to tee off.

Additional costs to owning a golf cart

You’ll need gas

Golf carts don’t run on fun, but they do run on gas. If you get a little excited and drive your cart around more than usual, or maybe around the neighborhood to make everyone jealous, you will go through more gas. Most golf carts hold about four to five gallons of gas, which will get you around 120 to 180 miles of driving.

It will have to be stored

You don’t want to leave your cart out on the lawn. If you have a garage that fits your car and cart, that’s great. If you live where you can’t go golfing in the winter and will have to store it somewhere other than your home, think about those storage costs.

Don’t forget the upkeep

Your gas golf cart won’t need as many repairs and regular maintenance as your car would, but you’ll still have to take care of it if you want it to last for years. Yes, that means oil changes, fluid checks, tire rotations, and filter cleanings will all need to be routinely done.

Another additional cost with electric golf carts is replacing the battery every five to eight years, which could run up to $700.

Emergencies to save for

If you buy a used cart, save a little for emergency needs. You may need new tires, or something unexpected might have to be replaced.

Insurance costs

Yes, before you can be let loose on the course with your golf cart, it should be insured. It won’t be nearly as much as insuring a car, but it’s a cost you will have. Even if your state doesn’t require it, it’s worth looking into getting insurance in case your cart gets stolen or damaged.

Whether you save up to pay it in full or finance it, buying a golf cart is a huge financial decision. How much a golf cart costs depends on a few factors. Do you want a gas or electric cart? Do you want new or used? Those are the big questions to help narrow down your price range. And do not forget about those little extras that will add up over time. Once you know which way you want to go, factoring the cost of a golf cart gets easier from there. Just save us a seat for the next round.