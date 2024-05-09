 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew

Faced with a cork and no corkscrew? We'll show you how to get that wine bottle open

By
Wine bottles sitting with some opening tools
Image used with permission by copyright holder

It happens to the best of us: You’ve set up camp in the woods or unpacked your gear in a barebones hotel, and it dawns on you — you have no corkscrew! The bottle of wine you wanted to enjoy is now mocking your forgetful ways.

If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that there’s a hack for everything. Turns out, the wine world is full of MacGyvers. Crafty imbibers employ everything from bike pumps to shoes to extract pesky corks. And while it isn’t as easy as opening a beer without a bottle opener, it is possible.

Recommended Videos

Wine is becoming increasingly portable and lower-brow, as screw caps, wine in boxes, and the canned wine movement all suggest, but the majority of wine still comes in the traditional bottle, especially the really good stuff. Besides, these methods are so fun you’re going to want to try them out whether you’re in a jam or not.

Related

Not since sabering has opening a bottle felt so triumphant. Now, let us share some of the best tips on how to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew.

4 ways to open wine without a corkscrew

Person holding an open wine bottle toward the camera
Image used with permission by copyright holder

So there’s not just one way to work the magic of how to open wine bottles without corkscrews in hand — there are four to pick from:

  • Poke-through method
  • Bike pump method
  • Shoe method
  • Port tongs method

Each offers a different level of tools, difficulty, and showmanship, so you might want to learn all four, just in case.

The poke-through method

It’s caveman-esque, but generally effective. The poke-through involves hammering a blunt object into the cork so that it falls into the wine itself. You’re left with a bobbing — and sometimes crumbled — cork that partially clogs the neck, but it’s arguably the quickest way to get to drinking. And you’re probably camping, so presentation isn’t exactly on your list of priorities.

A sturdy stick bashed by a rock will do the trick, but an actual hammer or something similar is best. Be forceful but careful not to strike the glass. A cooler version involves a serrated knife, should you have one. Push the knife into the cork, allowing the teeth of the blade to latch on. Pull and twist and you should be able to extract the cork, in a decidedly badass fashion.

The bike pump method

Pressure is your friend. With this method, poke a small hole completely through the cork with a nail, screw, or the like. Put your bike pump needle in the hole and pump until the cork is pushed out. Too much pressure will result in some wine loss, so start easy and up the ante as needed. Once the cork is pushed out enough to get a hold of it (with your hands or pliers), you should be able to pull the rest out of the bottle.

The shoe method

Reliable in that you’re almost always in the company of shoes, this method is a little messy. It is also probably the most-attempted method out there, per a deep well of internet videos. The heel of most shoes creates a nice padded nest to cup the base of the bottle. This will protect the wine as you savagely beat it against a wall, tree trunk, or sheer rock face. It’s best to let the wine rest for a short while before pulling out the protruding cork. That way, the pressure will subside and you won’t lose any precious juice.

The port tongs method

This is a method perfect for older, more valuable bottles of wine, specifically port wines. It’s more involved, but it will preserve the wine that resides beneath a tired old cork. Opened the traditional way, these aged gems are prone to deteriorate old cork bits. Taylor’s Port calls on heated tongs to get the job done. Wonderfully showy, this method is as much a party trick as it is a way to get at a wine without the conventional tools at hand.

What not to do

Opening a Champagne bottle by sabering
RossHelen / Getty Images

Now that we’ve shared with you some ways you could get that wine bottle open if you don’t have a corkscrew, we really feel obligated to warn you about some ways that you should absolutely not try.

Breaking the bottle’s neck

The picture above shows someone sabering open a bottle of champagne with a large knife. It looks cool, doesn’t it? Yeah, don’t try this with a nice bottle of red, you’ll end up with a mess at best and shards of broken glass in your wine at worst. Sabering only works for sparkling wines because of the pressure inside the bottle, and if the bottle is not chilled to the right temperature, it could explode. As cool as it looks, it just isn’t worth it.

Using a power drill

It may look corkscrew-esque, but a power drill is not the answer to getting into that wine bottle. If you drill a hole through the cork, the wine will pour out so slowly that the party will be over before your glass is half full. If you try to destroy the cork with the drill, all you’ll get is pieces of cork and cork dust in your wine, and you also run the risk of shattering the bottle if the drill hits the glass.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
How to make the most magnificent mimosa
It could be the official drink of brunch, and we'll show you how to make the perfect mimosa
Mimosa

We know what you're thinking: a magnificent mimosa? Is that a thing? Isn't it just orange juice and cheap sparkling wine? Like most things, the mimosa can be vastly improved given the right helping of tenderness, love, and care.

The mimosa is widely considered a bottom-shelf cocktail. Many of us see it as both an excuse to drink before noon and a reason to buy the cheapest corner store bubbly one can. Well, this is when the record-scratch sound effect kicks in. Mimosas can be top shelf, provided you knock out a few important steps on the cocktail's to-do list. Read on to learn how to make a mimosa.

Read more
Your home bar needs these quick and easy simple syrup recipes
Want to sweeten up your home bar? Try these simple syrup recipes to up your cocktail game
Man preparing quick cocktails at home

Whether you have a sweet tooth or simply need to balance out an earthy cocktail, simple syrup is an essential part of any bar. You can find various pre-made syrups and mixers on store shelves, but all you need for a great simple syrup is a saucepan and some sugar. Once you have the basics down, flavors are only limited by your imagination.

Aptly named, simple syrup is easy to make and can last up to three months in the refrigerator. Just boil equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan until the sugar dissolves, and then let it cool. You can also make simple syrup in a jar or container if you have time to spare, but the resulting (thinner) syrup will have a shorter shelf life.

Read more
This is how to clean a grill, whether it’s charcoal, gas, or pellet
Grilling season is upon us, so it's time clean the star of the show before that first cookout of the year
A wide shot of skewers on a grill

Can you smell that? It's not just the flowers of spring, it's the waft of burgers and veggies cooking on the grill. Yes, grilling season is finally here, and it's time to make sure your favorite outdoor cooking station is clean and ready to go.

It's not the most fun task, but it's one very much worth doing. And when you're done, you can reward yourself with a great grill or smoker recipe and a refreshing spring cocktail. It's the best way to kick off the alfresco dining season.

Read more