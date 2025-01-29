Elite status match returns at United — here’s how to apply

United Airlines’ status match program for 2025 just debuted, giving top-tier loyalty members from competitors a chance to earn equal status in the MileagePlus program. The 2025 MileagePlus Premier Status Match Challenge went live on January 8 and runs through June 30.

The airlines eligible for United’s status match

Eligible frequent flyer programs include Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards, JetBlue Airways True Blue, British Airways, Alaska Airlines MVP elite status, Delta Air Lines Medallion level, American Airlines AAdvantage elite status, and more. Those who qualify will be upgraded for 120 days to Premier Silver, Premier Gold, or Premier Platinum status. That happens after completing an “activating” flight on United or United Express within 90 days. Prospective customers can apply via form on the United website.

Once confirmed, customers can maintain Premier status throughout 2025 by earning Premier qualifying flights (PQFs) and Premier qualifying points (PQPs) on United or United Express flights during the 120-day Challenge Period. The amount of PQFs and PQPs required depends on the Premier status to which customers get matched.

PQF and PQP requirements to maintain premier status (from United):

MileagePlus Premier status PQF and PQP requirements Premier Silver Fly 5 PQF and earn 1,700 PQP on flights operated by United or United Express Premier Gold Fly 10 PQF and earn 3,400 PQP on flights operated by United or United Express Premier Platinum Fly 15 PQF and earn 5,000 PQP on flights operated by United or United Express

To apply for the program, customers must complete the MileagePlus Premier Status Match Challenge form on the United website. Required info includes a MileagePlus account number, a digital copy of a 2025 membership card from the matching frequent flyer program, and a valid email address on the MileagePlus account.