New plan calls for updates to Newark, NJ airport

Last week, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled comprehensive plans to revamp Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The EWR Vision Plan maps out the airport’s development for decades to come, with modern terminals to meet passenger growth. The idea follows the Port Authority’s acclaimed redesign of EWR’s Terminal A, John F. Kennedy International Airports $19 billion rebuild, and the renovation of LaGuardia Airport.

Details of the EWR Vision Plan

The EWR Vision Plan is a collaboration with architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and design firm Arup. The wide-ranging blueprint calls for more navigable roadways, modernized infrastructure and terminals, and redone taxiways to manage more aircraft and limit delays. The plan followed detailed discussions with the public, airport tenants, and operational partners.

Governor Phil Murphy commented: “Newark Liberty Airport serves as the gateway for millions of passengers, offering them their first welcome to the great state of New Jersey. The EWR Vision plan will solidify Newark Liberty’s status as a premier regional and international transportation hub. This transformation will not only enhance passenger service but also strengthen the airport’s role as a key economic driver for New Jersey and the surrounding region.”

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said: “A modern, efficient, world-class Newark Liberty Airport is more than just a dream. We now have an actionable path forward thanks to this comprehensive vision plan. As the blueprint shows, we’re ready to take a top-to-bottom look at everything from terminals to roadways to taxiways as we build EWR into a best-in-class global gateway and position it to continue serving as a vital economic engine for New Jersey and the region.”