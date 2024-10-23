New plan calls for updates to Newark, NJ airport

 Skip to main content
Newark, NJ airport plans historic renovation

EWR Vision Plan rendering Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Last week, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled comprehensive plans to revamp Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The EWR Vision Plan maps out the airport’s development for decades to come, with modern terminals to meet passenger growth. The idea follows the Port Authority’s acclaimed redesign of EWR’s Terminal A, John F. Kennedy International Airports $19 billion rebuild, and the renovation of LaGuardia Airport.

Details of the EWR Vision Plan

EWR Vision Plan rendering
EWR Vision Plan rendering Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The EWR Vision Plan is a collaboration with architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, and design firm Arup. The wide-ranging blueprint calls for more navigable roadways, modernized infrastructure and terminals, and redone taxiways to manage more aircraft and limit delays. The plan followed detailed discussions with the public, airport tenants, and operational partners.

Governor Phil Murphy commented: “Newark Liberty Airport serves as the gateway for millions of passengers, offering them their first welcome to the great state of New Jersey. The EWR Vision plan will solidify Newark Liberty’s status as a premier regional and international transportation hub. This transformation will not only enhance passenger service but also strengthen the airport’s role as a key economic driver for New Jersey and the surrounding region.”

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said: “A modern, efficient, world-class Newark Liberty Airport is more than just a dream. We now have an actionable path forward thanks to this comprehensive vision plan. As the blueprint shows, we’re ready to take a top-to-bottom look at everything from terminals to roadways to taxiways as we build EWR into a best-in-class global gateway and position it to continue serving as a vital economic engine for New Jersey and the region.”

How much do pilots make? You might be surprised
Here's a pilot's income to fly your plane
Airplane flying out of Costa Rica

Airline pilots have a demanding job. With a mix of skill, focus, and experience, these modern-day navigators guide multi-million-dollar machines over thousands of miles while responsible for hundreds of passengers’ safety. That’s a tall order.

And even with all those duties and the skills a pilot needs to get you to your destination safely, their importance can sometimes be overlooked. Think about it: When was the last time you really thought about what a pilot was doing while you were on a flight? Chances are the only time you give it any thought is when you're waiting for the seatbelt sign to be turned off so you can go to the bathroom.

Qantas begins international expansion with fresh planes, more seats, and new route
Qantas expands internationally with these upgrades
Qantas Airbus A220 Minyma Kutjara Tjukurpa

Today, Qantas announced upgrades to its international network, with schedule changes, new airplanes, and a new destination. The airline implemented the plan to meet growing customer needs in important Asia Pacific and U.S. markets.

The upgrades begin in February 2025, when “The Flying Kangaroo” airline will add about 220,000 seats to its international network during a 12-month rollout. The key to that will be the reintroduction of dual Airbus A380s (following maintenance and cabin updates), as well as additional next-generation Airbus A220s for QantasLink.
Qantas international expansion: Routes, seats, and airplanes
Palau Timo Volz via Unsplash

United restarts Salt Lake City route after 11-year pause
United Airlines will resume flight between SLC and IAD
Salt Lake City mountains twilight

This December, United Airlines resumes its Washington, D.C. to Salt Lake City route after an 11-year break. Flights will travel daily between Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Over time, United will vary aircraft and seat count along the route. The move adds competition to the route, where Delta was the only airline with a similar flight. 
The details of United’s IAD to SLC flight
Great Salt Lake State Park, Salt Lake County, Utah Mick Haupt via Unsplash

United resumes the IAD to SLC route on December 19, 2024, initially using a variety of planes, such as the Airbus A320 and A319 and the Boeing 737-700. Later in 2025, the flight will switch to an all-Boeing fleet while gradually increasing available seats. 

