The Southern BBQ bucket list that’s embracing Texas-style smoke

Southern BBQ isn’t fading … it’s growing. And a big reason why? Texans are bringing their bold, smoky style to new cities across the South and beyond. From Atlanta to Eastern North Carolina, pitmasters are combining Texas traditions with local flavor, creating exciting mashups that still honor the roots of BBQ while pushing it into fresh territory.

This migration of Texas-style smoked brisket, beef ribs, and sausage isn’t just about relocating recipes; it’s about how personal heritage, regional ingredients, and social media-driven curiosity are creating a whole new kind of Southern BBQ experience. And with summer road trip season in full swing, now’s the time to hit the trail and taste what’s cooking.

Your summer BBQ bucket list starts in Smyrna (Atlanta), Georgia

Bryan Hull, co-owner of Owens & Hull, calls their style a meeting of regional minds. “It’s a mix of Texas with a little bit of Carolina-influence, and the sides are Georgia-influenced. You see the Georgia-influence with our Brunswick stew and Georgia-style vinegar sauce.”

What sets them apart? “The quality of brisket we use. It’s all sourced from Creekstone Farms. They have a distinct flavor profile. We cook all of our brisket offset versus rotisserie, and you can taste the Georgia oak profile. We’re also really the only place in state that does sausage to the extent we do. We do two house links plus rotating specials.”

And yes, Georgia diners are ready for something new. “Right now, demand for beef ribs has skyrocketed. People are loving our brisket, burger, beef ribs, and sausage. We’re going through 100 pounds of sausage a week.”

Creative dishes reign supreme

Owens & Hull leans into its Atlanta identity with creative specials. “We are the only ones doing beef cheek chili. The way we do our chopped brisket sandwich is also unique with mustard sauce with Alabama white sauce. Our mac and cheese has Atlanta roots, but it’s our own distinct style. We also love to run Atlanta-themed specials, like our Waffle House and Varsity sausages.”

Hull says their technique respects tradition while trying new things. “Tradition is more of the process of wood, smoke, and fire. Pushing boundaries is combining modern processes with old school techniques. We use a lot more acidity in our dishes, which results in more balance than traditional old school stuff. We also push boundaries with our specials, whether it’s beef cheeks or pork steaks, and throwing our spin on them, like using Buford Highway influences in our Honey Chili Soy Pork Steak.”

Hybrid BBQ isn’t a fad — it’s becoming a signature. “Absolutely. You see it in Texas right now with places like KG BBQ, which is TX BBQ with an Egyptian twist… You also have Sabar Barbecue in Fort Worth, where it’s all halal Pakistani-Influenced Texas BBQ. Think Seekh kebab sausage.”

On what to try first? “Depends on the day! If it’s a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, chopped brisket or sausage. Try one of our specialty sausages and the French silk pudding.”

Hull loves watching guests convert: “People who come in who are not so sure at first, and then say ‘you’ll be seeing us soon!’ People who are unsure about a medium rare burger and then eat it and get it.”

You’ve got to head over to Knightdale, North Carolina

In Knightdale, Prime Barbecue is reshaping expectations. Owner Christopher Prieto explains, “I feel the world has shrunk when it comes to consumption of information and travel… People want what they see in their feeds where they live. It’s been aggressively consumed in this area! People are ravenous for it.”

What started as a few sausages has turned into a phenomenon. “We make all sausage in house. It’s a five-day process using authentic technique done by hand. We started off with 60 links a day, and now we go up to 250 links a day… When we sell out of brisket in line, people drop to their knees in despair. It has a cult following.”

Prieto says this kind of culinary crossover is the future. “Barbecue is so synonymous to a cooking style versus a flavor profile, so as long as you maintain authenticity of cooking with wood over a long period of time, you can fuse in any cultural background… The food is transcending. Americans are so mixed culturally, and it’s time we take the most coveted and traditional way of cooking in our country and showcase it in a way that reflects our country which is multi-cultural.”

It’s a mentality

His background in competition BBQ gave him a precision-based mindset. “In competition, I’m not cooking to showcase Texas style. I’m cooking to be perfect… You have to tell your entire story and flavor profile in one bite.”

He brings that same rigor to every menu item. “I understand the psychology of how people eat and that lets me dust my barbecue with more dimension than competitors because you need diversification in this game.”

Knightdale might seem off the radar, but Prieto insists, “It’s a destination! That’s what barbecue is… from seeing small town life to eating cuisine that transcends anything in the country.”

His sleeper pick? “On Tuesdays, we have sandwich day. We offer three sandwiches that… took almost two years to release because of R&D and intentionality.”

And don’t miss Thursday’s chicken fried steak. “The cut is bigger than the sheet pan itself… When people have it on Thursdays, they’re like, ‘what have I been doing with my life!’”

As for where he’s eating lately: “Dayne’s Barbecue outside of Fort Worth… flawless mechanical work. I rarely say the word flawless.” He also shouts out Brix Barbecue and Bark Barbecue in Brooklyn: “He’s Dominican. He does it better than I do. Impeccable flavor.”

Where to find Texas-style brisket and sausage across the South

These pitmasters aren’t alone. All across the South, Texans and Texas-style BBQ are making their mark:

ZZQ in Richmond, VA: Celebrated for bringing authentic Central Texas-style barbecue to Richmond Founded by native Texan Chris Fultz and partner Alex Graf ZZQ emphasizes traditional smoking techniques using oak wood, resulting in flavorful meats with a distinctive bark

in Richmond, VA: City Limits Barbecue in Columbia, SC: Authentic Texas & Carolina Barbecue in Columbia James Beard Best Chef Southeast FINALIST (2025 + 2024) New York Times – Top 50 Restaurants In America (2024) Texas Monthly – Top 50 BBQ Restaurants Outside of Texas Southern Living – Best New BBQ Joints In The South

Barbecue in Columbia, SC: Palmira in Charleston, SC: Renowned for its innovative fusion of South Carolina, Texas, and Puerto Rican barbecue traditions Founded by pitmaster Hector Garate, the restaurant pays homage to his Puerto Rican heritage while embracing local Southern flavors.

in Charleston, SC: Blake’s at Southern Milling in Martin, TN: Located in a restored century-old grain mill, Blake’s at Southern Milling offers a Texas-style barbecue experience in Tennessee. Pitmaster Blake Stoker utilizes offset smokers to prepare meats like brisket, ribs, and pork shoulders The brisket is particularly noted for its peppered bark and juicy interior

in Martin, TN: Shotgun Willie’s BBQ in Madison, TN: Shotgun Willie’s brings the essence of Texas barbecue to the Nashville area Known for its slow-smoked brisket, pork ribs, and beef sausages, the restaurant prides itself on authentic flavors and scratch-made sides

in Madison, TN:

Meet the pitmasters redefining southern barbecue

Texas-style BBQ may have deep roots, but its branches are reaching further than ever. With pitmasters like Bryan Hull and Christopher Prieto leading the way, we’re witnessing a movement where smoked meat becomes a canvas for culture, identity, and experimentation. And that’s the real story behind today’s Southern BBQ — it’s not changing, it’s multiplying.