Breaking down these two types of outdoor cooking

While we tend to use the words interchangeably, there are marked differences between BBQ vs. grilling. Sure, they’re two signature modes of outdoor cooking, but the approaches and resulting foods are far from the same. And because we’re in peak al fresco dining season, we thought you might like to learn a bit more.

Man has been preparing food outside forever. And while the style has evolved with new equipment like pellet grills and brick ovens, the reasoning is much the same — food done via fire tastes delicious. However, two major facets have developed in the modern era and it’s good to know what’s what.

Talk up a seasoned pit master and they’ll break down barbecuing and grilling like two different religions. The two modes are well worth knowing, and each has their superiorities depending on what you’re cooking. The abbreviated BBQ term is thrown at everything from pro-level brisket to steaks with grill marks, but that doesn’t mean it’s accurate.

What is barbecuing?

One of the better descriptions we’ve come across when defining barbecue is outdoor baking. No, you’re not wheeling an oven to your deck to heat up a lasagna but you are cooking low and slow. In other words, long cooking times away from direct heat. Doing so requires charcoal or any variety of woods, depending on taste, from hickory to mesquite.

Barbecuing is a patient process that tends to involve larger cuts of meat. This is the process that often yields melt-in- your-mouth carnitas, wonderfully textured brisket, and even whole pig. Smoking is a popular form of barbecue, and practitioners pride themselves in the painstaking process. They’ll get up at the crack of dawn and slow-cook a protein for hours until the ideal consistency is reached.

Barbecues cook around 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit with a lid often closed for even heat distribution. The process is far from fast, but the juiciness of the meat is arguably better than anything that could ever come off a grill.

What is grilling?

Grilling is the sped-up version of outdoor cooking (and don’t call it barbecue, as the traditionalists will lose it). This is probably the style you’re most accustomed to, as it’s convenient and produces tasty results in under an hour. Grilling involves cooking over direct heat, like those flickering flames from your gas grill or the glowing hot spots in your charcoal pile.

This is the approach that leaves those iconic marks on your dish, proof that something was seared over fire. It’s relatively fast, you still get the influence of fire, and what’s plated is often easy on the eyes. This is a great way to put an outdoor meal together on the spot, whether you’re working from your Weber or cooking atop your campfire during a weekend out of town.

The risk when grilling is too much heat (don’t pull a Homer Simpson, people). Seeing a burger go up in flames is entertaining but it can lead to a charred and dried-out piece of meat. The last thing you want, especially when hosting, is to slice into that nice NY strip only to find little moisture and a jerky-like consistency. Map out your grill, use the cooler and warmer spots when necessary, and ace that grilled prawn recipe.

What’s the better approach?

That all depends. Purists swear by the moisture levels and tenderness of barbecue, which can leave something like brisket almost black and crunchy on the outside while pink and immaculately soft on the inside. At the same time, if you’re cooking smaller portions or just don’t have the time for barbecue, grilling has its advantages.

Making brisket, whole bird, ribs, or pork shoulder? Barbecuing is the way to go, as it can handle the mass and will deliver succulent results. Looking to fire up some burgers, hot dogs, or steaks? Turn the dial on that gas line and start grilling. Similarly, preparing whole fish is best done via barbecue, while vegetables are often best grilled. There are no official rules saying you can’t slow-cook a burger in your smoker (by all means, give it a go), but these are the general differences.

If you’re after the influence of smoke, this is obviously the style of barbecue you’ll land on. Play around with different wood types (fruitwood, oak, pecan) and the intensity of the smoke at hand. Keep a close eye, and make sure the temperature is as steady as possible. You’ll have the best salmon on the block in no time.

While we’re on the topic of outdoor cooking, check out our guide on how to clean your grill and the best barbecue recipes for these warm weekends ahead. Be safe, watch your heat levels, and make sure your meat is fully cooked.