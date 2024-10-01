Delta Air Lines adds nonstop flights from Austin to these popular cities

Next year, Delta Air Lines will add five nonstop routes from Austin, Texas. With the additions, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will provide more options to explore the U.S., with direct flights to Panama City (ECP), Memphis (MEM), San Francisco (SFO), Tampa (TPA), and Indianapolis (IND). The first flights will begin in March 2025, with further add-ons in May and June.

The details of Delta’s new Austin direct flights

The new routes result from Delta listening to Austin’s needs and providing more ways to fly in and out of the popular city. The new routes start in March 2025 with service to Panama City, Florida, then continue rolling out in May and June, with flights to Memphis, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Tampa.

The new flights begin on the following dates:

Panama City, FL (ECP): March 9

Memphis, TN (MEM): May 7

Indianapolis, IN (IND): May 7

San Francisco, CA (SFO): June 8

Tampa, FL (TPA): June 8

The Panama City route uses an Embraer E175 regional jet, operated by Delta Connection carrier SkyWest, with First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. The Memphis and Indianapolis flights use the same setup. The San Francisco and Tampa flights will be aboard an Airbus A220-300, First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin, in a 2×3 seating configuration (50% less middle seats).

Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning, commented: “Delta has made its commitment to Austin known, and these new routes and the 55 peak-day departures planned for Summer 2025 reaffirm that. This is on top of the already 20% seat capacity increase we put into service in April connecting Austin to new destinations in major corporate and leisure markets both within Texas and outside the state — onward throughout our global network.”