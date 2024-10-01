 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Delta adds 5 nonstop routes from Austin, Texas

Delta Air Lines adds nonstop flights from Austin to these popular cities

By
Austin Texas
Austin, Texas Ryan Duffy via Unsplash

Next year, Delta Air Lines will add five nonstop routes from Austin, Texas. With the additions, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will provide more options to explore the U.S., with direct flights to Panama City (ECP), Memphis (MEM), San Francisco (SFO), Tampa (TPA), and Indianapolis (IND). The first flights will begin in March 2025, with further add-ons in May and June.

The details of Delta’s new Austin direct flights

San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, California Josh Hild via Unsplash / Unsplash

The new routes result from Delta listening to Austin’s needs and providing more ways to fly in and out of the popular city. The new routes start in March 2025 with service to Panama City, Florida, then continue rolling out in May and June, with flights to Memphis, Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Tampa.

The new flights begin on the following dates:

  • Panama City, FL (ECP): March 9
  • Memphis, TN (MEM): May 7
  • Indianapolis, IN (IND): May 7
  • San Francisco, CA (SFO): June 8
  • Tampa, FL (TPA): June 8
Recommended Videos

The Panama City route uses an Embraer E175 regional jet, operated by Delta Connection carrier SkyWest, with First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. The Memphis and Indianapolis flights use the same setup. The San Francisco and Tampa flights will be aboard an Airbus A220-300, First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin, in a 2×3 seating configuration (50% less middle seats). 

Related

Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning, commented: “Delta has made its commitment to Austin known, and these new routes and the 55 peak-day departures planned for Summer 2025 reaffirm that. This is on top of the already 20% seat capacity increase we put into service in April connecting Austin to new destinations in major corporate and leisure markets both within Texas and outside the state — onward throughout our global network.” 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
American Airlines adds direct route to Mexico for 2025
American Airlines announces new direct flight to Mexico
DFW Airport American Airlines

Starting March 6, 2025, American Airlines adds direct service between Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Tampico International Airport (TAM), Mexico. Envoy Air will operate the flights via the regional American Eagle brand using Embraer E170 jets. Bookings open on September 16. 
American Airlines’ DFW to TAM flight is the only direct option available

According to FlightAware, several carriers — like United, Viva Aerobus, American, and Mesa Airlines — already offer flights between DFW and TAM, but none are direct. American’s new route is the sole point-to-point option, providing a valuable addition for Mexico-bound passengers. By adding Tampico, American’s Mexico destinations total 31, the most of any airline. 

Read more
This winter, Aéromexico adds non-stop flights to these US cities
Aéromexico adds non-stop flights to these U.S. cities
Sunset over Las Vegas

Aéromexico will add nonstop service to several U.S. cities this coming winter. With Delta Air Lines as its partner, the Star Alliance member will fly out of Guadalajara and Monterrey to several sought-after destinations. The flights will begin in late December. 
Where and when Aéromexico will fly
Miami aurora.kreativ via Unsplash / Unsplash

The new routes depart from Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) and General Mariano Escobedo International Airport (MTY) in Monterrey. Service begins December 19. These flights make trips easier via nonstop service and increase the airline's U.S. presence. 

Read more
Turkish Airlines adds route to Sydney, Australia
Turkish Airlines will begin flying to Sydney, Australia
Winglet of Turkish Airlines plane

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other carrier. The airline’s network grows even more on December 4, 2024, when it adds Sydney, Australia to the mix. Marking the company’s second venture into the continent, the new routes fly four times weekly through Kuala Lumpur, on Airbus A350-900 aircraft.  The airline will also add non-stop routes in the future when it receives suitable airplanes. 

Turkish Airlines’ Sydney routes are a positive for both countries
Sydney Opera House Matthew de Rivera via Unsplash
Besides bolstering Turkish Airlines’ regional presence, the routes also strengthen ties between Turkey and Australia, helping drive trade, culture exchange, and tourism. Industry and government leaders expressed their optimism regarding the new flights.
About the new addition to global airline’s flight network, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat commented: “We are happy to announce the launch of our Sydney route, which opens another chapter for us in the continent. This new route not only enhances our flight network but also reaffirms our commitment to our presence in Australia as we connect our guests to new opportunities and experiences with the comfort and hospitality of Turkish Airlines. Sydney will also be our first destination in Australia to have non-stop flights when we receive the aircraft capable of making the journey in a single leg.”
Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said: “I am thrilled that Turkish Airlines is touching down in Sydney for the first time, providing European travellers with direct access to our state’s world-class visitor experiences. The NSW Government has worked closely with Sydney Airport and Turkish Airlines to secure this new service. Sydney is the gateway to Australia and supporting this new route holds enormous potential for the growth of the state’s visitor economy.”
Sydney Airport CEO, Scott Charlton, commented: “This announcement of direct flights marks a significant milestone for travel to Europe, offering passengers seamless access to hundreds of destinations from Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul hub. We are proud that Turkish Airlines Sydney and NSW for their first non-stop service which is a strong endorsement of everything our city and state has to offer. In the meantime, passengers will get to experience Turkish Airlines’ award-winning service from Sydney to Istanbul via Kuala Lumpur in December 2024.
With more than 15,000 Turkish-born Australians in New South Wales and Türkiye consistently rated as one of the top destinations for Australian travellers, we’re confident this service will be strongly supported. Today’s announcement is also incredibly important for the Sydney and NSW economies and speaks to the impact of international aviation in supporting our visitor economy. We’re looking forward to Turkish Airlines inaugural flight and growing their services in the years to come.”

Read more