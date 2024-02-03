Check out this amazing $35 phone stand

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

When it comes to travel photography, a tripod can be a game-changer. Tripods offer stability, eliminating the risk of camera shake and ensuring sharp, clear images. This stability is crucial when capturing long-exposure shots at night or taking group photos with all of your friends and family. However, tripods can also be large and bulky, making them difficult to travel with.

This is where the Pocket Tripod PRO comes in.

The Pocket Tripod PRO Universal Kit is a small, portable tripod with nine different pairs of adapters in the most common sizes. This affordable tripod is only $35, is easy to use, and is compatible with nearly every type of smartphone. The best part, however, is that it folds down to the size of a credit card and can fit directly into your wallet, making it easy to pack in your luggage or carry-on suitcase. Here’s what you need to know about this innovative travel accessory.

What we like about the Pocket Tripod PRO

Small and portable. The Pocket Tripod PRO is the size of a credit card, and its lightweight and compact design ensures ease of portability, fitting conveniently into backpacks or luggage without adding significant bulk.

Precise angle adjustments. The varying height options and flexible leg angles cater to a variety of shooting conditions. Your phone can stand straight, sit at a 90-degree angle, or lay completely flat on the tripod.

Compatible with any iPhone or Android. As long as your phone or case is thinner than 0.5 inches (12.5 mm), this tripod will fit your device. With nine adapters to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect fit for your phone. If your device is larger, you can split the card in two to form two legs.

Can stand on any flat surface. All you need for this tripod to work is a flat area to set it on. The rigid carbon fiber legs are sturdy enough to sit securely on a desk, the floor, or any other flat surface.

What to consider about the Pocket Tripod PRO before buying

The brackets can be difficult to install. The Universal Kit comes with a Grey Fit Card to help you find the best brackets for your specific device. Once you have found the ideal bracket for your smartphone, you need to slide the brackets into the cut-outs on the main card. We found this slightly difficult to do, and the task required a lot of force. Once the bracket is in, however, you are good to go! But if you need to frequently change the bracket size to accommodate different devices, this could present a challenge.

It can be hard to fit in slim wallets. Although the tripod is the same size as a credit card, it may not fit in your wallet. It is just slightly thicker than a normal credit card, so if your wallet is very slim or tightly packed, you may have some trouble squeezing it in.

Should you buy the Pocket Tripod PRO for your travel photography needs?

We believe that the Pocket Tripod PRO is a must-have for any frequent traveler. Once you figure out how to install the brackets, you can simply slip this handy accessory into your wallet and pull it out any time you want to shoot a photo. It is much better than just propping up your device due to the various angle options it provides, and you can take beautiful photos as long as there is a flat surface available to you.

And at the affordable price of $35, why not?

