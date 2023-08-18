 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Travel in style — our 3 favorite luxury carry-on luggage pieces

Look great and travel in style with our three favorite carry-on bags

Ashley Jones
By
Well-dressed man rolling a luxury carry-on bag through a private plane terminal hallway
Gustavo Fring/Pexels / Pexels

Dependable carry-on luggage can make the difference between a fabulous foray to your destination and the absolute disaster that ensues if your checked bag is lost. First-class travelers know that the right carry-on can define a trip. If you’re ready to streamline your travels and do so in style, these luxurious picks from top luggage brands are worth every penny. 

Silver Aluminum Rimowa Classic carry-on luggage case
Rimowa

Rimowa Classic Cabin Carry-On

  • Price: $1,525
  • Dimensions: 21.7 x 15.8 x 9.1 inches

If you’re looking for quality construction and a carry-on that will hold up through everything your travels bring, there’s no contest. In a word, this carry-on case is iconic. A travel staple since the 1930s, Rimowa’s aluminum luggage, with trademark grooves and shiny exterior, is synonymous with luxury. With time-tested engineering using only the highest quality materials available, each piece of Rimowa luggage takes more than two hours to craft. Machine-produced components are meticulously assembled by hand and then thoroughly tested to ensure the superior quality of every piece. 

Recommended Videos

You’ll see the grooves of their hard-sided cases mimicked by competitors, but just like a classic sports car, the original version is almost always preferred for those in the know. The Classic Cabin Carry-On’s design is beat-for-beat the same as the brand’s Original Cabin, but the leather handles kick this case’s elegance and comfort for carrying by hand up a notch. Made from high-grade aluminum-magnesium alloy metal, this carry-on isn’t the lightest choice at 9.5 pounds, but there’s no comparison in this suitcase’s durability. A quartet of wheels glides effortlessly on ball-bearing mounts and cushioned axles, and the handle locks in at the height of your choosing, so this case won’t let you down when rushing from gate to gate.

In addition to the classic appeal of this pick, Rimowa offers various customizable internal features so travelers can modify and personalize their carry-on. Flexible dividers give travelers space to pack efficiently, while compression straps ensure everything inside stays securely in place. The TSA-approved double-locking closure may take some getting used to if you’ve never traveled with anything but a zipper bag, but the secure closure is worth the hassle.

A lifetime guarantee on new purchases covers functional repairs both in-store and in-hotel at select locations internationally, adding convenience and peace of mind to the case’s already superior construction. Though the lifetime guarantee does not cover normal wear and tear, travelers who depend on Rimowa know that over time, the occasional scuff or ding adds character and serves as a reminder of time well spent. The Rimowa Classic Cabin Carry-On in silver is an optimal choice for anyone who cares not only about the performance of their luggage but the way their carry-on exudes an air of luxury and is flashy in the most elegant way possible. 

Turquoise Montblanc carry-on luggage spinner bag
Montblanc

Montblanc MY4810 Cabin trolley with front pocket

  • Price: $1,085
  • Dimensions: 21.65 x 14.96 x 9.06 inches

Best known for their perfectly luxurious fountain pens, Montblanc’s foray into hard-sided luggage draws on the brand’s opulence with a lightweight polycarbonate shell, elegant Italian forged iron leather trim, and four Japanese-made ball-bearing wheels. First-class design, coupled with the brand’s recognizable logo front and center, means everyone in the terminal will know that you care about traveling in style.

Inside Montblanc’s Cabin Trolley, the smart organization system is one of the best on the market. Your travel essentials will ride nestled in a stylish jacquard lining with an opulent hexagonal motif. Multiple components inside, including an interior envelope-style pocket with a velcro closure and compression straps, provide packing flexibility. Whether gearing up for a weekend away or a long-haul trip, you have plenty of space to organize whatever you need to carry with you. The exterior zipper closure comes complete with TSA-approved locks to ensure that all your essentials stay secure. 

The versatile front pocket on this case’s exterior sets this piece apart from the original MY4810 Cabin Trolley — the secondary zipper pouch is accessible without entering the main luggage compartment. Inside, you can store things you want to access quickly, like travel documents, your laptop, headphones, or even a pair of comfy slippers to wear on a long flight.

This chic bag glides effortlessly on four frictionless wheels, and the telescopic handle can be set at nearly any position, adding to the overall versatility of the Cabin Trolley’s design. Available in black, as well as an oceanic turquoise called Ottanio, an earthy British Green, and steel grey Forged Iron colorway, any color you choose will have you looking stylish and put-together on your journey. 

Garnet colored Briggs & Riley spinner carry-on luggage
Briggs & Riley

Briggs & Riley Sympatico International 21″ Carry-On Expandable Spinner

  • Price: $599
  • Dimensions: 21 x 14 x 9 inches

A remarkable choice for international travelers, this carry-on has a unique expandable design that lets you pack more into your bag and then compress everything back down to the original 21-inch size to fit international airline requirements using Briggs & Riley’s patented CX expansion technology. Made from resilient 3-layer polycarbonate material, the case is lightweight at 8.6 pounds, but exceptionally sturdy.

In addition to increased capacity, this pick’s wealth of interior features will enhance your packing experience. The adjustable garment compression panels, equipped with speed buckles, work to minimize wrinkles and prevent contents from shifting during transit. The interior lining boasts a smooth and soft-touch texture, and the 70/30 top lid opening lets you pack just like a traditional suitcase. This carry-on embraces optimal organization with its large zip-around pocket and two smaller mesh pockets, ensuring your belongings are elegantly arranged. The pocket at the back of the case accommodates a pass-through USB cord for convenient on-the-go charging. 

Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, the telescoping handle system has two stop heights, and an ergonomic grip assures seamless maneuverability, while the molded soft-touch top and side carry handles make carrying comfortable and effortless. The built-in Travel Sentry Approved Lock ensures hassle-free security inspections even when traveling internationally. Proprietary lightweight ball-bearing double spinner wheels offer a lower center of gravity that glides seamlessly through packed terminals. 

The framed leather personalization patch at the front of this piece adds a touch of elegance that can also be monogrammed. Another nice extra from Briggs & Riley is the included fabric drawstring bag with a drawstring to protect your luggage while in storage. 

This pick is a timeless design backed by a generous lifetime guarantee, so you can rest assured that your investment is well-protected. In fact, Briggs-Riley doesn’t even require proof of purchase to repair broken or damaged carry-on luggage. Simply send your bag to their repair center, choose a local authorized repair center, or opt to receive a self-repair kit — all free of charge for life. Available in a standard black, matte navy, or a deep plum color, this elegant spinner carry-on ensures a put-together travel look wherever you’re headed.

No matter which luxury carry-on luggage choices you choose, you can embark on your next journey with the perfect travel companion that combines thoughtful design with unmatched functionality. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Ashley Jones
Ashley Jones
Ashley is a freelance journalist with bylines across a range of online and print publications.
Does air travel stress you out? You’ll love these changes to the United Airlines app
The United Airlines app released updates that are going to let passengers feel more in control of their flight
united airlines app changes phone

We love having everything digitally at our fingertips, and United Airlines is capitalizing on this to make your travel plans fly a whole lot smoother. Just like you love watching that Domino's pizza tracker to see where the driver is at with your food, the United Airlines app will make sure you know where your flight is and will help if anything goes wrong. Here are the changes to the app you'll love the next time you book with United.

The new United app upgrades 
Who doesn't love when their favorite place updates its app with awesome new features? Here's how your United reservations are going to get better.

Read more
Here’s everything you need to pack for a trip to Yellowstone National Park
From backpacks and boots to headlamps and hiking snacks, here are all the essentials you'll need.
best national parks rv camping yellowstone 2

Yellowstone National Park is one of the crown jewels of America’s National Parks system. It quite literally has it all: Majestic geysers, technicolor thermal hot springs, bison-filled forests and fields, craggy canyons, roaring waterfalls, and — you get the gist. Stretching nearly 3,500 square miles across northwest Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana, Yellowstone attracts millions of visitors and tourists looking to revel in the beauty of the country's most spectacular landscapes (just don't get too close to the wildlife).

Indeed, it's an absolute bucket-list-worthy destination for adventure-minded people who want to visit beautiful national parks this year. If the idea of its picturesque landscapes gets you excited, here’s a list of the essentials you'll want to pack to stay safe and comfortable, so you can enjoy everything the park has to offer.
What to pack for day trips in Yellowstone National Park
Whether you’re planning to visit Yellowstone in the spring, summer, fall, or winter, there’s a whole host of items you’ll need to pack to ensure your comfort and safety. Here's our expert packing list:
Daypack

Read more
What to bring on a plane: Experts reveal what should always be in your carry-on
If you need packing tips for long flights, experts have opinions on what to bring on a plane
A person on a plane on their laptop and phone.

The part of leaving for a flight that always gets the anxiety flowing is packing. Not even what we need when we get to our destination, but what to pack for the actual flight. Our friendly experts put together the list of what to bring on a plane, so you don't have to stress about it. Keep these tips for long flights in mind for your next jet-setting occasion.
The health and safety needs

Hand sanitizer
Sanitizing wipes
Pain medicine/sleeping aid

Read more