Freshly brewed coffee hits the spot, anywhere

If you travel or backpack long enough, you’re without a doubt going to find yourself in a predicament — at some point, you’re going to need a darn fine cup of joe. The problem is that getting that coffee might be a bit of a problem if you’ve been backpacking into the wilderness and the closest coffee shop is thirty miles away.

Or, maybe you’ve been driving for hours and you find yourself in a one-horse town off Historic Route 66 where the “best” (or only) coffee option is 7-Eleven. Whatever your predicament, it pays to be prepared with a backup plan. Here are our favorite portable coffee options for making joe on the go.

Recommended Videos

Copper Cow portable pour-over Vietnamese coffee

If drinking instant coffee — any instant coffee — isn’t your speed, we get it. Elevate your portable coffee drinking with Copper Cow Coffee. The boutique, Los Angeles-based company sells all-in-one coffee packs that bring the legendary Vietnamese pour-over coffee experience anywhere you want it.

Each single-serve pod includes a mug-sized filter pre-filled with gourmet grounds sourced from the Central Highlands of Vietnam. Tear it open, stretch the filter “legs” over the lip of your mug, and pour your hot water. You can optionally top it off with a packet of real sweetened condensed milk to round out the authentic experience.

Copper Cow Coffee -- Vietnamese Coffee anywhere

Pros Cons Like traditional Vietnamese brew, the coffee is strong and nutty, while the condensed milk adds depth and richness. At $3.60 per serving (for the brew plus creamer), it’s a pricey way to get your caffeine fix on the go.

Nanopresso personal espresso machine

We’ll assume you’re not keen to travel with a full-sized espresso maker. The next best thing is packing a Nanopresso portable espresso machine. This pint-sized wonder can provide legit gourmet pours of espresso anywhere you want it. At just six inches long and weighing less than a pound, it’s packable even for hyper-minimalists.

It requires only the grounds, hot water, and a little elbow grease to pressurize the chamber. Fast forward a few minutes (once the extraction process has had time to work its magic), and you’re ready to pour. The optional NS adapter adds the convenience of espresso pods to save you the hassle of grinding and filling the coffee basket each time.

Pros Cons The compact design pours a surprisingly delicious brew. It doesn’t actually heat the water, which means you’ll still need a fire or other heat source to get started.

Cowboy coffee

For purists, cowboy coffee boils (get it?) the coffee-making process down to its base components: hot water, coarse ground coffee, and time. Eggshells, which smooth out any bitterness and help floating grounds sink to the bottom faster, are optional. Nothing more. It’s because of this “rustic, sittin’-round-the-campfire” image that it often gets a bad wrap among java-loving elitists.

The process is more art than science, so the final product varies widely. For such a deceptively simple method, there are a surprising number of recipes available online. If you’re new to the process, grab a cowboy coffee kettle and start with this four-step recipe from Sam James of Toronto’s famed Sam James Coffee Bar.

Umbra Shift | The Cowboy Coffee Kettle

Pros Cons It’s dirt-cheap and requires only ground coffee and some sort of heating vessel to prepare. Due to the inherent nature of the process, the flavor and strength can be inconsistent. For some, that’s just part of the allure.

Starbucks Via Instant coffee

Hate on Starbucks all you want, but they’ve figured out how to elevate instant coffee to a whole new level. Instant coffee gets a bad — and much-deserved — rap for being awful because it almost always is. Even the most popular brands often taste like a dirty sock soaked in household chemicals.

Starbucks VIA Instant uses 100% Arabica beans and is available in the company’s most popular coffee varieties including Italian Roast, Veranda Blend, Pike Place, and even decaf. If you’re feeling especially festive, spring for the specialty VIA packets like Peppermint Mocha or White Chocolate Mocha Latte.

Pros Cons It’s the easiest and most convenient option on this list to prepare. The single-serve packs are tiny and lightweight and require only a cup and hot water. The standard roast varieties all bear the “bitter/burnt” taste for which Starbucks’ cafe coffee is notorious.

Chamberlain Coffee cold brew singles

Even when you’re on the go, portable coffee should be enjoyable and delicious. Chamberlain’s individual cold brew singles make it easy to enjoy hot or cold brew coffee on the go. The classic blend variety pack features two of each of the classic blends in individual serving packs, which is ideal for traveling.

To use these packets, simply mix with 8 ounes of hot or cold brew water to enjoy. Each coffee within the pack contains 100% Arabica coffee beans, which are USDA Organic certified. The brand sources its coffee from Columbia, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.

If you’re looking for a solid and convenient portable coffee with flavor, the brand also features a flavored variety pack that has several unique coffee flavors, including options like Cake Batter coffee and Brown Sugar coffee.