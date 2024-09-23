Here are some insider tips before hitting the road

I have an embarrassing admission — I didn’t know it was even possible to drive to Alaska until about a year ago. With all of the water and ice surrounding the famous inner passage, it didn’t seem feasible. Well, I was wrong, and at that moment, I decided that rather than taking a cheap cruise or flying into the Alaskan wilderness, I would make my way to the 49th state in my Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Now that I’ve completed my epic multi-week journey, was it worth it? 100% yes. Would I do it again? Well, only if I knew what I know now. So, if you’re considering the 100+ hour round trip drive to and from Alaska, take note of these insider tips before hitting the road.

Why an Alaska road trip beats a cruise

Why drive to Alaska rather than cruise or fly? First and foremost, it’s a major adventure. What wildlife would we encounter? How would we handle the long hours on the road? Would the car survive the journey? These questions would deter some, but for me, it was all part of the allure.

I also appreciated the flexibility that the road trip provided. I was able to take side trips to interesting locations in B.C. Canada that would otherwise be missed on a cruise. I chose to stay in small B&Bs and local hotels along the way, but renting an RV would have provided the utmost flexibility and comfort along the way.

To be honest, a drive into Alaska can be pretty expensive, just like flying or cruising in. But it doesn’t have to be, and I saved a lot of money by driving. Gas is a non-negotiable, but car camping, using points for hotel rooms, and enjoying a night under the stars in your tent all help to keep costs down. Being able to prepare my own food on the road was helpful as well. I would say, all in all, I saved about $6,000 on a two-person 60-day trip, considering the current costs of accommodation and activities in Alaska.

Of course, driving through B.C. Canada into the Alaskan wilderness provides many more wildlife viewing opportunities than cruising will. I saw three species of bear, herds of wild bison, staggering moose, and eagles and hawks soaring overhead. You can enjoy the fauna as well. We were greeted with thousands of flowers, mossy rainforests, and even an opportunity to handpick wild blueberries along the route.

Must-see outdoor gems on your Alaskan road trip

First, let’s do a quick rundown of the route from Washington to Alaska and back. If you’re driving north from along the West Coast, you can expect to pass through B.C. Canada, the Yukon Territory, and Alaska. On the way back, we took an eastern route that passed through the Yukon Territory, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, and finally re-entering the States in North Dakota.

What is most worth seeing on this 5,000-mile round trip journey? Here are the top highlights along the way that a cruise won’t take you to:

Vancouver: This city, nestled on the western coast of Canada, offers all of the luxuries of a major city. So, take advantage of them before heading into the wilderness. I especially recommend visiting the Granville Island Public Market while taking in a breathtaking view of the city’s skyline.

Whitehorse: This vibrant town is located in the otherwise sparse Yukon Territory and offers cultural opportunities in its charming downtown area. It’s a great place to stock up before crossing into Alaska.

This list is by no means exhaustive, and there are many other gems to explore on the multi-thousand-mile journey. But these are the experiences that ticked the bucket list box for me and made the long hours on the road so worth it.

Essential tips for planning your Alaska road trip

Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. How do you actually plan a road trip to Alaska? Here are some helpful road trip essentials to keep in mind:

Start planning early: Especially if you’re a budget traveler, make sure to start planning your trip no less than six months before you plan on departing. During the warmer months, competition for lodging is fierce, sometimes making it impossible to stay in a popular area of the state.

Especially if you’re a budget traveler, make sure to start planning your trip no less than six months before you plan on departing. During the warmer months, competition for lodging is fierce, sometimes making it impossible to stay in a popular area of the state. Purchase a copy of the Milepost: The Milepost is an annually updated guide that covers all aspects of the Alaskan Highway, with kilometer-by-kilometer advice. You’ll find more information on these pages than on the internet, making it the most accurate guide available.

Finally, don’t worry too much. I was warned about the rugged road, possible delays, and volatile weather. But by sticking to the above best practices, the trip was perfectly safe, and there weren’t any major delays.

For me, this made the journey almost as peaceful as cruising, without any of the crowds. So start planning your trip now and enjoy the unique privilege of seeing Alaska on your own terms, taking a road less traveled but ultimately more rewarding.