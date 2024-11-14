The winter car accessories you need

With the right preparation, a winter road trip doesn’t have to be a risky endeavor. In fact, it can be downright luxurious. It’s all about having the right gear to keep things running smoothly, both inside and outside your vehicle. So, in addition to the usual car winterizing tips, here are nine winter car accessories that can keep you organized, warm, and comfortable. Whether you’re living and camping out of your car or getting away for a wintery weekend, each one will make for a more enjoyable trip.

1. SpotLESS Windshield Treatment kit

The windshield is the first line of defense on a car, shielding us from UV rays, insects, and the natural elements. Naturally, winter road-tripping brings even more debris to the table, and I’m not just talking about snow, but also salt and sand that cake up and reduce visibility.

To give my windshield wipers a break, this fall, I pre-treated my car with the spotLESS Windshield Kit. It creates a thin hydrophobic film on the glass that helps to repel rain, dirt, and sludge. This makes it easier to clean the glass and, during the winter months, can make it easier to scrape ice off.

It takes less than 10 minutes to apply everything. Start by spraying the included glass cleaner and using a microfiber cloth to remove any smudges or dirt from the shield. Then, evenly spray the surface with the treatment and buff it into the glass with a second towel. Let it sit and cure for 5 minutes, and if there’s a haze, go ahead and spray it once more with the cleaner. It was crystal clear for me the whole time, so the two treatments were perfectly fine, no post-cleaning needed.

2. Weathertech Floor Liners

Not only do winter boots track in pebbles, dirt, sand, and ice from outside, but their tough bottoms can tear your car’s carpet. Weathertech floor liners are a lifesaver, providing complete floor coverage as well as trunk coverage to protect everything. They’re completely custom to your car’s model to fit like a glove and even cover a few inches along the side to make sure snow and water don’t splash up onto the carpet.

Let’s say a large chunk of ice kicks off a boot and melts down. Instead of creating a puddle, the rigid channels on the surface will direct the water toward the back of the mat, helping keep things as clean as possible until you have a moment to dump it out. The proprietary High-Density Tri-Extruded (HDTE) construction was made to last – I’ve been through two winters with these mats on the road, and there isn’t even a small blemish on them, while the carpet below remains in pristine condition.

3. Mozy Lower-Body Thermal Wrap

The Mozy is the kind of item I never would have thought existed, but am happy it does, bcause it solves a problem that I have every winter. Keeping your legs warm can be a real challenge on a cold-seasoned road trip. From filling the gas tank to warming up after a hike to stretching your legs after a long driving shift, there’s usually not as much coverage below as a jacket provides.

The Mozy is a simple wrap that traps heat in and is quick and easy to put on. This velcro-sealing accessory has a fleece-lined interior and a water-resistant polyester exterior, offering both strength and comfort. I especially like the two large front pockets that make it easy to warm up my hands or quickly store my keys and phone.

If your car seats are frigid from the overnight cold, the Mozy is great for keeping warm while getting started on your drive. It’s also ideal if you want to sit on muddy, wet, or snow-covered surfaces. The material is water resistant, and you can machine wash and dry it later on if it gets dirty. Best of all, it’s road trip friendly and folds into its own carrying case. It’s easy for me to tuck in the trunk, or for easy access, directly under the driver’s seat.

4. PressureTech by AKTV8

Monitoring your tire pressure is always important on a road trip, but it’s especially tricky in the wintertime. This is because cold weather compresses air, which lowers their overall pressure. You’re going to lose about one pound of pressure per square inch (PSI) for every 10-degree drop. When the pressure is low, it can affect your braking time and make it harder to steer the vehicle.

PressureTech by AKTV8 is a simple yet effective solution to this problem. You replace your tire caps with four programmed sensors that screw onto the tire valve and effortlessly measure the pressure for you. I can check their levels through a phone app via Bluetooth, which means I don’t even need to be in the car to gauge them. The entire setup took less than five minutes. Once you attach each sensor, you scan them with a QR code to activate them. For further customizations, you can set up alerts – for example, if the PSI drops significantly, the app will let you know so you can promptly fill them up.

5. Duluth Trunk Commander

No matter the length of your road trip, there are always plenty of odds and ends that need to be brought on the journey. Snacks, first aid supplies, maps, cords, and electronics can unfortunately roll around, get lodged under seats, and eventually reach the crevices of no return.

Organizers give these items a home and also protect your supplies. The Duluth Trading Trunk Commander is a solid storage option, not only for its durability but portability. The bag zips at the top and has two sturdy rope handles that make it easy to move between my car and a hotel, campsite, or home. Its sides are sturdy and rigid, so I can put a lot of weight into it without worrying about collapsing or buckling. It also closes at the top, so nothing will tumble out, and it’s more discreet than other organizers I’ve used.

I love how the interior partitions are easily detachable and movable, so I can custom-fit each section along its velcro walls. There are also exterior pockets for quick-grab items, hook-and-loop tabs that prevent sliding, and tie-down anchors that are easily secured with bungee cords or ropes.

Its dimensions are 24″ x 12″, and its 13″ deep, and in my hatchback, it snuggly fits next to a large cooler and storage bin. I mostly use it for my road trip groceries, but I’ve also adapted a compartment to serve as a mobile “junk drawer”, including my mini-vacuum, emergency supples, and extra toiletries.

6. AeroPress Go Plus Portable Coffee Maker

It can be tough to find coffee on a long road trip, let alone good coffee. If you’re like me and enjoy a pour-over or French press-style brew, the AeroPress Go Plus is a good choice that’s easy to use and doesn’t take up too much space. Fill the chamber with your coffee of choice, top it with hot water, and wait a few minutes. Then, let the pressure do the rest as you push down and express the drink. Your coffee conveniently drips down into a to-go cup, which can be closed with the included lid. It fits in the cup holder of the car and is insulated to trap heat during cold days.

I didn’t even need a table to do everything, and it was easy to press coffee sitting in the hatchback of my car. And if you’re a tea drinker, it would work equally as well, making it a multi-use beverage steeper.

You have a few options for sourcing your hot water. You can grab a cup from a nearby gas station, invest in a car kettle, or, if you’re staying in a hotel, boil water in the room’s coffee maker before heading out. I appreciate how this pour-over method results in a smooth, low-acid beverage that is easy on my stomach, preventing any funny business during the long hours on the road. It gives me the quality I’m looking for in a cafe at about a quarter of the price and fits perfectly into the above-mentioned Duluth trunk organizer.

7. Serengeti Polarizing Sunglasses

Spending a year and a half on the road, I can confirm that winter driving can be harder on the eyes than those summer days. Why? The glare from the snow, the haziness of a storm, and a frosty windshield can cause a lot of eye strain.

Because of this, having glasses specifically made for driving can make a big difference in comfort and safety. Serengeti’s polarizing sunglasses do just that. Their Havah model was based on over 140 years of optics research and Spectral Control technology that reduces noise and blur, fine-tuned to work well in any daylight conditions you may face on the road.

Their high-quality mineral lenses are amber-colored, which reduces glare by increasing contrast. As someone who spends up to 14 hours driving, being able to clearly identify any road hazards during wintertime is essential, if not life saving, and I was pleased that they created a crisp field of vision in both overcast and clear weather. The acetate-based frames are lightweight, so they don’t strain the bridge of my nose or behind the ears. And the shiny crystal caramel brown color matches with anything I wear, on or off the road, with its timeless style.

8. Midland ER50 Portable Emergency Weather Alert Crank Radio

No matter how advanced technology gets, it’s always important to carry certain basics for safety’s sake. A flashlight and radio are essential for a winter road trip, especially when storms unexpectedly roll in. Midland’s ER50 Portable Emergency Weather Alert Crank Radio has both of these features and also sends hazard and weather alerts from the National Weather Service, keeping you covered if you run into a serious problem.

Not only is the light bright and helpful for navigating your car in the dark, but in a car breakdown or emergency, and can flash SOS in Morse code for roadside assistance. You can charge it with a USB cord, with its built-in solar panel, or using a hand crank, making it truly adaptable for any environment. I found the crank to be smooth and easy to use, and it’s much smaller than the bulky units our family used to lug around a few decades ago.

On a full charge, you can expect the device to last for up to 25 hours. If your vehicle dies and your phone is running low on charge, you can also plug it right into the Midland to make sure you stay connected. And since it’s bright red, you won’t miss it if you’re in a pinch and need to find it quickly. A tip – place it near a car window (solar panel side up) in the path of light while you’re driving so it passively charges with minimal effort.

9. Oceanic Recycled Insulated 1/2 Zip Jacket

It can be a tricky balance to find the right coat for a winter road trip. You need something ready for the outdoors, but it shouldn’t be stifling when you’re behind the wheel. Passenger’s insulated jacket is the perfect middle ground, offering a cozy lining and generously-sized hand pouch for the cold outdoors alongside lightweight ventable features for driving hours.

This pull-over model unzips at the chest for breathability and also has a side zip opening that expands the fit, making it easy to take off and put on in the driver’s seat. It’s constructed with 80g recycled polyester, which is a great choice if you prioritize sustainability on the road. It’s also water resistant, so if you’re covered in snow or rain, it won’t soak through to under layers. After testing the jacket in a heavy downpour (one of those torential ones that the state of Washington is known for), I was pleasantly surprised that everything was dry to the touch in about 20 minutes.

The jacket is very compressible and converts into a pouch, making for easy storage in the car or in a travel bag. The item is so lightweight and portable that I wasn’t sure this layer could hold up to the cold weather, but it actually does – if you layer it properly. I found that a base cotton t-shirt layer, followed by a medium-weight merino wool layer, was enough to get the job done in wet conditions and gusting winds – without adding a ton of bulk. This means the coat is functional for hiking, around the campsite, and airport travel as well.