Going to Olympic National Park? This winterizing adjustment could affect your trip

Mount Olympic National Park makes plans to winterize. Here's what you need to know.

A view of Lake Crescent at the Olympic National Park.
Wolfgang Kaehler / Alamy

Olympic National Park crews are set to remove the temporary bridge on the North Shore Quinault Road on October 23, 2024. Installed during the summer of 2023, this temporary bridge was constructed to help mitigate the strain on a failing culvert located just north of the intersection between North Shore and South Shore Roads. Unfortunately, park crews have determined that it likely won’t hold up against the harsh winter weather conditions expected in the coming months.

What does this mean for fall and winter travelers to Olympic National Park?

a deer standing in a field in Olympic National park with mountains in the background.
Anurag Jain / Unsplash

The National Park Service (NPS) reports that this removal will temporarily split the Quinault Loop Drive into two separate out-and-back routes for the duration of the winter season. While this change will impact local travel, visitors can still reach the Graves Creek area by using the South Shore Road.

“Safety and natural and cultural resource protection come first,” said Zach Gray, Deputy Facilities Manager for the park. “The temporary bridge is at risk of being damaged by the rough winter weather, and removal is our best option. We understand the impact this removal will have on our community members and those traveling the Quinault Loop Road. We are working to find a lasting solution as quickly as possible.”

For now, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead for their trips to the park and be aware of the upcoming changes in accessibility. The removal of the bridge may add a few adjustments to travel plans, but the iconic beauty of the Quinault Rainforest and surrounding areas remains as breathtaking as ever.

