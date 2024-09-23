Campfire ban lifted at Olympic National Park after a hot summer

In July, the National Park Service (NPS) at Olympic National Park prohibited all campfires, including charcoal, due to the hot and dry conditions of the summer. Wildfires were a major concern, but now the NPS has deemed it safe to lift their temporary fire bans due to improved weather. But don’t bring out the fireworks, those will always be off-limits at national parks. Here’s what the repealed rules will now mean for your upcoming trips to the area.

Campfires are once again allowed at Olympic National Park

With the easing of the restrictions, visitors can once again enjoy campfires and wood-burning stoves below 3,500 feet of elevation, but strict guidelines must be followed:

Location restrictions for fires still exist

Fires are only permitted within established rings, stoves, grills, or fireplaces in designated campgrounds and picnic areas below 3,500 feet.

Restrictions for fires near ocean beaches

Campfires on ocean beaches must be at least 10 feet away from beach logs and may not exceed three feet in diameter. Fires are completely prohibited on the coast between the headland at Wedding Rocks and the headland north of Yellow Banks.

Backcountry fire restrictions

Open fires remain prohibited in many backcountry locations, including:

Areas above 3,500 feet elevation park-wide.

The South Ozette Loop from Wedding Rocks to Yellow Banks.

The Olympic Hot Springs area, including the Boulder Creek camp area.

From 1/4 mile north of Elk Lake (Martin Creek) to Glacier Meadows and above, including the lateral moraine/Blue Glacier.

While the recent weather improvements have allowed for the easing of fire restrictions, park officials emphasize that the risk of wildfires remains. The NPS urges visitors to continue exercising caution to prevent wildfires by keeping campfires small, attending to them at all times, and extinguishing them before leaving.