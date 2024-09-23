 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

National Park Service lifts campfire ban for Olympic National Park

Campfire ban lifted at Olympic National Park after a hot summer

By
a group of happy young friends relaxing and enjoying summer evening around campfire on the river bank
shock / Adobe Stock

In July, the National Park Service (NPS) at Olympic National Park prohibited all campfires, including charcoal, due to the hot and dry conditions of the summer. Wildfires were a major concern, but now the NPS has deemed it safe to lift their temporary fire bans due to improved weather. But don’t bring out the fireworks, those will always be off-limits at national parks. Here’s what the repealed rules will now mean for your upcoming trips to the area.

Campfires are once again allowed at Olympic National Park

A campfire
Chuttersnap / Unsplash

With the easing of the restrictions, visitors can once again enjoy campfires and wood-burning stoves below 3,500 feet of elevation, but strict guidelines must be followed:

Recommended Videos

Location restrictions for fires still exist

Fires are only permitted within established rings, stoves, grills, or fireplaces in designated campgrounds and picnic areas below 3,500 feet.

Related

Restrictions for fires near ocean beaches

Campfires on ocean beaches must be at least 10 feet away from beach logs and may not exceed three feet in diameter. Fires are completely prohibited on the coast between the headland at Wedding Rocks and the headland north of Yellow Banks.

Backcountry fire restrictions

Open fires remain prohibited in many backcountry locations, including:

  • Areas above 3,500 feet elevation park-wide.
  • The South Ozette Loop from Wedding Rocks to Yellow Banks.
  • The Olympic Hot Springs area, including the Boulder Creek camp area.
  • From 1/4 mile north of Elk Lake (Martin Creek) to Glacier Meadows and above, including the lateral moraine/Blue Glacier.

While the recent weather improvements have allowed for the easing of fire restrictions, park officials emphasize that the risk of wildfires remains. The NPS urges visitors to continue exercising caution to prevent wildfires by keeping campfires small, attending to them at all times, and extinguishing them before leaving.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Joseph
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
Sarah is a lover of all things outdoors. With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, she is always…
Canon’s pro photographer reveals how to take amazing photos at Yellowstone
When visiting national parks, here are some words of wisdom from a pro
Yellowstone by Charles “Chas” Glatzer

With record numbers of visitors at Yellowstone National Park, conservation efforts are more important than ever. An increased number of visitors has led to scary incidents with wildlife and disturbed habitats, raising red flags for nature enthusiasts worldwide.

Canon's Explorer of Light, Charles "Chas" Glatzer, has observed these changes for over 20 years, so we jumped at the chance to have a conversation with him as we explore some of Canon's conservation efforts and get some photograph tips.

Read more
Olympics travel: The best and worst host cities, ranked
Here are the best and worst Olympics host cities
Olympics logo on Eiffel Tower

The 2024 Paris Olympics celebrate the world’s finest athletes, as the world comes together in the name of sport. Moments like Cole Hocker’s daring victory in the men’s 1,500-meter run or Simone Biles’ gymnastics mastery show us what humans are capable of. Citizens cheer on their country’s athletes in the name of national pride, and when the competition’s over, sportsmanship abounds in the closing ceremony.

If you love travel and sports, attending the Olympic Games is a bucket list experience. If you can’t do that, visiting a host city is the next best thing. But some are better than others. Recently, KÜHL apparel company studied the best and worst venues, so you can decide whether to make the trip.
KÜHL ranks the best and worst Olympic venues
The Colosseum, Rome, Italy David Köhler via Unsplash

Read more
Inspired by the Paris Olympics? The best hotels in Paris for a luxury stay
If you're traveling to Paris after the Olympic Games, consider these hotels
Lobby at the Le Meurice, Dochester Collection hotel

 

During the Olympic Games, the entire world will tune in to watch the best of the best compete in their respective sports for the chance to win the prized gold medal. While the Olympics this year are shrouded with some local backlash, this also means all eyes will be watching the wonders of the city of Paris. With an opening ceremony planned on the Seine River, there’s no shortage of incredible shots we’ll receive from the Games. And while certain tourist spots might be restricted due to safety, this is another reminder of all of the beautiful must-see sites that Paris has to offer. 

Read more