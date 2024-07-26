Princess Cruises announces 2026 Alaska Schedule

This week, Princess Cruises announced its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026. The cruise line’s newest ship, Star Princess, leads the eight-strong fleet, and the schedule includes 180 departures to 19 destinations. The announcement comes despite the tension in Juneau, Alaska, where locals — worn out from tourism — campaign for “Ship-free Saturdays.”

The 2026 Princess Cruises Alaska itinerary immerses guests in America’s last frontier, whether viewing the stars from on deck or taking part in on-shore adventures. That’s especially true on the Star Princess, a Sphere Class ship with leading-edge details, discussed below.

Princess Cruises Alaska 2026: Luxury among the glaciers

Alaska comprises expansive, open country, with so much to explore. In 2026, Princess Cruises will offer next-level experiences in The Last Frontier. Whether sailing through Glacier Bay National Park or taking a helicopter trip through the mountains, passengers get to experience the unspoiled, natural wonder of AK, while living in luxury.

The Star Princess — the second Sphere Class ship by Princess — features The Dome, a geodesic roof structure, and The Sphere, a suspended glass piazza. World-class culinary options include more than 29 bars and restaurants for a world of flavor at sea.

John Padgett, Princess Cruises President, stated, “2026 will reinforce Princess’ leadership in Alaska vacations. The deployment of the magnificent Star Princess to Alaska for the first time will offer guests unprecedented views, luxurious accommodations, and the finest food, beverages and entertainment ever seen in the Great Land. Our guests will experience Alaska like never before aboard our innovative Sphere Class ship.”

“Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, Princess is the ultimate choice for luxury and adventure, with awe-inspiring glaciers, unforgettable wildlife encounters, and the freshest seafood imaginable.”