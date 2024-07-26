 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Despite protests, Princess Cruises announces largest ever Alaska schedule for 2026

Princess Cruises announces 2026 Alaska Schedule

By
Princess cruise ship in Alaska
Princess Cruises

This week, Princess Cruises announced its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026. The cruise line’s newest ship, Star Princess, leads the eight-strong fleet, and the schedule includes 180 departures to 19 destinations. The announcement comes despite the tension in Juneau, Alaska, where locals — worn out from tourism — campaign for “Ship-free Saturdays.”

The 2026 Princess Cruises Alaska itinerary immerses guests in America’s last frontier, whether viewing the stars from on deck or taking part in on-shore adventures. That’s especially true on the Star Princess, a Sphere Class ship with leading-edge details, discussed below.

Recommended Videos

Princess Cruises Alaska 2026: Luxury among the glaciers

Princess Cruises Alaska glaciers
Princess Cruises

Alaska comprises expansive, open country, with so much to explore. In 2026, Princess Cruises will offer next-level experiences in The Last Frontier. Whether sailing through Glacier Bay National Park or taking a helicopter trip through the mountains, passengers get to experience the unspoiled, natural wonder of AK, while living in luxury.

The Star Princess — the second Sphere Class ship by Princess — features The Dome, a geodesic roof structure, and The Sphere, a suspended glass piazza. World-class culinary options include more than 29 bars and restaurants for a world of flavor at sea. 

John Padgett, Princess Cruises President, stated, “2026 will reinforce Princess’ leadership in Alaska vacations. The deployment of the magnificent Star Princess to Alaska for the first time will offer guests unprecedented views, luxurious accommodations, and the finest food, beverages and entertainment ever seen in the Great Land. Our guests will experience Alaska like never before aboard our innovative Sphere Class ship.”

“Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, Princess is the ultimate choice for luxury and adventure, with awe-inspiring glaciers, unforgettable wildlife encounters, and the freshest seafood imaginable.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Travel tips: It will be more expensive than ever to visit Amsterdam next year — here’s why
Amsterdam has a plan to curb the tourist crowd - it just means a visit there will cost you more than before
The Amsterdam sign in Amsterdam

The reality of trying to see a sight like the Mona Lisa or the Eiffel Tower is not what you see on an influencer's Instagram. It's overcrowded, loud, and you'll be stuck in line forever. From Barcelona to Venice, places are struggling with overtourism, but there is one particular city having a hard time reigning in the visitors, and it's going to make you pay big time if you want to go there. Amsterdam is trying to control its visiting population with a hike in its tourism tax in hopes of evening out the numbers for the locals.

The tax it takes to travel
A little travel tip — the tourism tax is already a part of travel no matter where you go, from hotel fares to airline fees. The tourism tax helps the place you visit in several ways, from keeping the buildings and other structures in good condition to protecting the gorgeous environment you want to see.
A few ways the tourism tax is collected

Read more
There’s a really good reason not to drive to Las Vegas this summer (or maybe ever again)
Why you may never want to drive in Las Vegas again (and what to do instead)
A nighttime photo of the Las Vegas skyline

Are you thinking of taking a road trip to Las Vegas? You may want to think again. Though many, particularly from the Northeast, may touch down in Sin City via airplane, some may wish to arrive via car (especially given all the air travel woes this year). Once there, travelers may rent a vehicle to gain easier access to all the attractions Las Vegas offers.

However, you should reconsider how you get around on your Vegas vacation. More and more casino resorts are phasing out a policy that tourists and locals like: Free parking.

Read more
Want to go beach camping in California? You’ll love these gorgeous spots
If you're never pitched a tent on the beach in the Golden State, then these spots are good places to try it
The sun setting over the ocean

 

Are you yearning to ditch the daily grind and trade it for the soothing sounds of the ocean? Then California's coastal campgrounds are calling your name! Here's a guide to some of the best beach camping California spots that the state has to offer.
Northern California

Read more