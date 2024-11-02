 Skip to main content
How a recent sediment slump will affect your trip to Canyonlands National Park

Here's everything you need to know about staying safe in Cataract Canyon after the sediment slide

sediment slide alters water flow at canyonlands national park fishmouth slump 10 29 2024 d ippolito
Davide Ippilito / OARS

Canyonlands National Park in Utah is the place to go if you’d like to see unique rock formations and colorful scenery, making it one of the best national parks. Home to famous viewpoints like Island in the Sky and The Needles, this national park is chock-full of adventure for you and your crew to enjoy, no matter what time of year you go. That said, you’ll need to be a bit careful at this time. If you’re thinking about boating or rafting anytime soon, be aware that a sediment slump has just altered the water flow at Canyonlands. Here’s what you need to know.

Canyonlands National Park in Utah experiences major sediment slide

Winter view of Island in the sky at Canyonlands National Park
Kait Thomas / NPS

Between October 25 and October 29, 2024, a significant sediment slump occurred in Cataract Canyon’s Narrow Canyon at river mile 175.1. Approximately 300 to 350 meters of the river-left shoreline collapsed into the main channel. This event has caused sediment and mud to shift, creating new rapids and altering water flow for about three miles upstream of the slump.

While this sediment slump may be shocking to new visitors, they are not uncommon in the Cataract Canyon. Boating and rafting can still be enjoyed. However, due to the rapidly changing conditions, the National Park Service has reiterated that Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) are critical, especially between Dark Canyon and the North Wash Access point. Boaters should exercise extreme caution since the shifting sediment can create unpredictable currents and sudden obstacles. Stay informed about current river conditions by checking the Canyonlands National Park website, and heed all safety recommendations while out and about.

