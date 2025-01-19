 Skip to main content
Construction at Glacier National Park means changes for your trip — what to know

NPS imposes new rule to manage visitors at Glacier National Parl

By
The Garden Wall along the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park.
National Park Service / National Park Service

In fall of 2024, the officials at Glacier National Park started a major construction project to replace aging infrastructure. This included the Swiftcurrent area water system, which was originally installed in the 1960s and is in desperate need of replacement. The rehabilitation project also includes road and safety improvements. Since the construction project encroaches on much of the parking options, the National Park Service has announced that personal vehicle access to Many Glacier will be restricted.

Visitors to the park can still enjoy access through a temporary shuttle service that will start operating in July and conclude in September. Otherwise, all vehicles, bikes, and foot traffic will not be permitted until the construction is complete.

This shuttle service will depart from several designated parking pull-outs for a 15 to 30-minute ride to Many Glacier Hotel. Please note that no general parking is allowed at the hotel. The shuttle expects to serve around 120 groups per day, and tickets must be reserved one week before or the night before your trip. It’s important to note that this is not part of the existing vehicle reservation system, so you will still need to pay the entry fee unless you have an America the Beautiful pass.

Fortunately, many of our favorite lodging options and commercial access points will still be open. Many Glacier Hotel, Swan Mountain Outfitters, and Glacier Park Boat Co. will operate as usual. Visitors without a shuttle ticket or reservation to the hotel should avoid driving past Babb due to the congestion.

These access restrictions are expected to lift on September 21, 2025. After this, you will no longer need a shuttle ticket or reservation. That said, parking may still be extremely limited until construction finishes in May of 2026, so be sure to check the National Park Service for the most up-to-date information.

