 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Breville’s new fast track pack is your path to becoming an at-home barista

Take advantage of extra coffee perks

By
espresso press
charlesdeluvio / Unsplash

Breville, a company well-known in the world of high-end home coffee and espresso makers, has launched a new “Fast-Track Barista Pack,” which is worth any coffee lover’s attention. Ideal for coffee lovers who want to elevate their at-home coffee game, this pack includes everything you need to become a top-tier Barista at home. In no time, you’ll be making handcrafted espresso beverages and Instagram-worthy coffee drinks with your Breville espresso or coffee maker.

Breville’s new fast-track pack is your path to becoming an at-home barista overnight. The new kit, of course, comes with the basics: your choice of a Breville espresso or coffee machine. But you’ll also get to take advantage of premium coffee beans, barista boot camp, and cashback rewards as part of the Fast-Track Barista Pack. This unique bundle opportunity is the company’s innovative solution to target coffee enthusiasts who seek to recreate the cafe experience within their own homes. Within the bundle, you’ll get the machine itself, two bags of premium coffee, access to expert tutorials, and special discounts for future purchases.

Recommended Videos

Taking advantage of the deal is pretty easy. Select any Breville coffee or espresso maker and head to check out to automatically take advantage of the extra goodies. If you’re already lucky enough to own a Breville espresso machine, you can still take advantage of registration to begin the process of getting access to the benefits of the Barista pack. According to the company’s fine print, this deal is expected to run through the end of 2025, giving coffee lovers like you plenty of time to take advantage of extra benefits.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an experienced writing contributor in the food, drinks, health, fitness, and travel niches. She holds a B.S. in…
The best martini glasses: Level up your home bar
Even if you don't like martinis, it's fun to pretend to be James Bond every once in a while
Martini glasses

No home bar is complete without a set of martini glasses. Even if you're not a martini drinker, these bold glasses will proudly and dramatically show off any number of your favorite cocktails. And let's face it, there's just something really sexy about a martini glass, dripping from the chilled beverage inside, held by a mysterious stranger. Even if you put nothing but orange juice in these glasses, they're still fun to have around. So what makes a good martini glass, and which set is right for you? These are our top picks.

Martini glass factors to consider

Read more
The coupe glass is the most useful piece of glassware for your home bar
The quintessential cocktail glass can be used for a huge range of drinks
coupe glass pxl 20240925 024350591

Stocking up your home bar doesn't only involve getting in all the right spirits, liqueurs, mixers, and other liquid ingredients. It also means getting your hands on the right equipment. While basic bar equipment set including items like jiggers, a shaker tin, a cocktail spoon, and a muddler isn't extensive and needn't be expensive, there is one area where you can find almost endless variety and opportunities to collect, and that's glassware.

The right kind of glassware is important for your home bar, not only for making your drinks look good when you serve them but also for enhancing the drinking experience through the right combination of scent and maintaining a cool temperature. And there's one type of glass which is hugely versatile for all sorts of drinks, and which I think should form that backbone of your glassware collection -- the coupe glass.

Read more
RISE Brewing Co.’s nitro cold brew variety pack hits the spot for every coffee lover
These nitro cold brews are perfect right out of the can
RISE Nitro Cold Brew

Most of us can't get through the day without a little coffee. Well, good news: Rise Brewing Co. has recently released a delicious Nitro Cold Brew Variety Pack which contains smooth, velvety nitro cold brew right from a ready-to-drink can. The variety pack offers a taste of each of the four flavors: Original Black Nitro Cold Brew, Oat Milk Mocha, Oak Milk Vanilla Latte, and Oat Milk Latte. Each can of RISE is infused with organic naturally sweet cold brew and nitrogen, creating a delicious and unique taste that is specific to nitro cold brew.

In celebration of the upcoming National Coffee Day on September 29th, RISE Brewing Co. has announced an exciting contest for followers to get in on. Offering the chance to win free coffee for a year, entering requires only a few simple steps. First, follow RISE on Instagram and subscribe to their newsletter on their website to automatically be entered. Plus, you'll earn an exclusive discount to use on your purchase of any of RISE Brewing Co.'s awesome coffee products.

Read more