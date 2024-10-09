Take advantage of extra coffee perks

Breville, a company well-known in the world of high-end home coffee and espresso makers, has launched a new “Fast-Track Barista Pack,” which is worth any coffee lover’s attention. Ideal for coffee lovers who want to elevate their at-home coffee game, this pack includes everything you need to become a top-tier Barista at home. In no time, you’ll be making handcrafted espresso beverages and Instagram-worthy coffee drinks with your Breville espresso or coffee maker.

Breville’s new fast-track pack is your path to becoming an at-home barista overnight. The new kit, of course, comes with the basics: your choice of a Breville espresso or coffee machine. But you’ll also get to take advantage of premium coffee beans, barista boot camp, and cashback rewards as part of the Fast-Track Barista Pack. This unique bundle opportunity is the company’s innovative solution to target coffee enthusiasts who seek to recreate the cafe experience within their own homes. Within the bundle, you’ll get the machine itself, two bags of premium coffee, access to expert tutorials, and special discounts for future purchases.

Taking advantage of the deal is pretty easy. Select any Breville coffee or espresso maker and head to check out to automatically take advantage of the extra goodies. If you’re already lucky enough to own a Breville espresso machine, you can still take advantage of registration to begin the process of getting access to the benefits of the Barista pack. According to the company’s fine print, this deal is expected to run through the end of 2025, giving coffee lovers like you plenty of time to take advantage of extra benefits.